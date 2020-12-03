Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
06 Dec
FP1 in
15 Hours
:
10 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Sakhir GP / Breaking news

Grosjean thanks firefighters who ‘saved my life’ in Bahrain

Tickets
shares
comments

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 returns to the paddock after his crash with his hand in a bandage

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 returns to the paddock after his crash with his hand in a bandage
1/12

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 retuns to the garage after his crash

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 retuns to the garage after his crash
2/12

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 retuns to the garage after his crash

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 retuns to the garage after his crash
3/12

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 retuns to the garage after his crash

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 retuns to the garage after his crash
4/12

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 meets Doctor Ian Roberts, medical car driver Alan van der Merwe who helped him in his crash at last Grand Prix

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 meets Doctor Ian Roberts, medical car driver Alan van der Merwe who helped him in his crash at last Grand Prix
5/12

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 meets Michael Masi, Race Director

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 meets Michael Masi, Race Director
6/12

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 meets Doctor Ian Robert and medical car driver Alan van der Merwe who helped him in his crash at last Grand Prix

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 meets Doctor Ian Robert and medical car driver Alan van der Merwe who helped him in his crash at last Grand Prix
7/12

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 meets the marshals and medical staff including Doctor Ian Roberts, medical car driver Alan van der Merwe who helped him in his crash at last Grand Prix

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 meets the marshals and medical staff including Doctor Ian Roberts, medical car driver Alan van der Merwe who helped him in his crash at last Grand Prix
8/12

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 meets Doctor Ian Robert and medical car driver Alan van der Merwe who helped him in his crash at last Grand Prix

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 meets Doctor Ian Robert and medical car driver Alan van der Merwe who helped him in his crash at last Grand Prix
9/12

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 retuns to the garage after his crash

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 retuns to the garage after his crash
10/12

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 retuns to the garage after his crash

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 retuns to the garage after his crash
11/12

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 retuns to the garage after his crash

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 retuns to the garage after his crash
12/12

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

By:

Haas driver Romain Grosjean returned to the Bahrain Formula 1 paddock on Thursday, just four days after his horrific fiery crash, and met two key firefighters to say “thank you for saving my life”.

Grosjean was discharged from hospital on Wednesday and is hopeful of recovering from his injuries so he can return to the cockpit for his final F1 race with Haas in Abu Dhabi.

The Frenchman, who is wearing bandages on both hands and an orthopedic boot on his left foot, met with medical car driver Alan van der Merwe and medical delegate Dr Ian Roberts, before greeting race director Michael Masi by quipping “I’m glad you changed that barrier!”

He then thanked all the marshals who had gathered, before meeting fire fighters Joby Mathew and Thaer Ali Taher – both members of Bahrain’s Civil Defence – who have since received ‘exceptional promotion’ for their reaction and handling of the fire.

Grosjean said to them: “Your reaction, your attitude, I saw the video, your awareness of where I was in the car… Thank you for saving my life.”

Read Also:

Speaking about his injuries yesterday, Grosjean said: “My whole left side was hit. My left ankle is sprained, my left knee was hit, and I've got nice bruises on my left shoulder, my left buttock and my left forearm. I think my left thumb wasn't spared either. Not only this hand is more badly burnt, but my thumb is slightly sprained.

“I've got strength and I can move it in many ways. I can close my fist. However, I can't touch my little finger yet. I would normally be able to [but I can’t at the moment] because it's inflamed and there's a big bandage too.”

He also sprained his left ankle as he tried to get out of the car, with his boot understood to have been trapped behind the brake pedals and coming off as he jumped out.

On the subject of getting back in the car next weekend, he added: “I need to know if I'm able to get back into a car, what I will feel, how it will go – and whether I'm still able to do it.”

Related video

Ferrari pushing for Sainz to join Abu Dhabi F1 test

Previous article

Ferrari pushing for Sainz to join Abu Dhabi F1 test
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Sakhir GP Tickets
Author Charles Bradley

Trending Today

Marc Marquez faces six-month layoff after third surgery on arm
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marc Marquez faces six-month layoff after third surgery on arm

Bottas admits it "wouldn't look so good" if Russell beat him
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas admits it "wouldn't look so good" if Russell beat him

Russell wearing small race boots to fit into Mercedes F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell wearing small race boots to fit into Mercedes F1 car

Wolff: Formula E must react following Audi, BMW exits
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Wolff: Formula E must react following Audi, BMW exits

Russell got Wolff call at 2am while in the bathroom
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell got Wolff call at 2am while in the bathroom

Grosjean thanks firefighters who ‘saved my life’ in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean thanks firefighters who ‘saved my life’ in Bahrain

Ferrari duo cleared the air after Vettel's radio rant
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari duo cleared the air after Vettel's radio rant

Vandoorne admits "it hurts" Mercedes didn't pick him
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vandoorne admits "it hurts" Mercedes didn't pick him

Latest news

Grosjean thanks firefighters who ‘saved my life’ in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean thanks firefighters who ‘saved my life’ in Bahrain

Ferrari pushing for Sainz to join Abu Dhabi F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari pushing for Sainz to join Abu Dhabi F1 test

Ricciardo to discuss Grosjean crash TV coverage with F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo to discuss Grosjean crash TV coverage with F1

Bottas admits it "wouldn't look so good" if Russell beat him
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas admits it "wouldn't look so good" if Russell beat him

Trending

1
MotoGP

Marc Marquez faces six-month layoff after third surgery on arm

31min
2
Formula 1

Bottas admits it "wouldn't look so good" if Russell beat him

4h
3
Formula 1

Russell wearing small race boots to fit into Mercedes F1 car

5h
4
Formula E

Wolff: Formula E must react following Audi, BMW exits

1d
5
Formula 1

Russell got Wolff call at 2am while in the bathroom

5h

Latest news

Grosjean thanks firefighters who ‘saved my life’ in Bahrain
Formula 1

Grosjean thanks firefighters who ‘saved my life’ in Bahrain

Ferrari pushing for Sainz to join Abu Dhabi F1 test
Formula 1

Ferrari pushing for Sainz to join Abu Dhabi F1 test

Ricciardo to discuss Grosjean crash TV coverage with F1
Formula 1

Ricciardo to discuss Grosjean crash TV coverage with F1

Bottas admits it "wouldn't look so good" if Russell beat him
Formula 1

Bottas admits it "wouldn't look so good" if Russell beat him

Russell wearing small race boots to fit into Mercedes F1 car
Formula 1

Russell wearing small race boots to fit into Mercedes F1 car

Latest videos

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit 05:22
Formula 1
9h

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up 11:56
Formula 1
11h

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up

Unusual Pit Stops, Slow Starts & More | 2020 Bahrain GP F1 Race Debrief 07:41
Formula 1
Dec 2, 2020

Unusual Pit Stops, Slow Starts & More | 2020 Bahrain GP F1 Race Debrief

Who could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes? 04:51
Formula 1
Dec 2, 2020

Who could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes?

What Saved Grosjean's Life? 14:17
Formula 1
Dec 1, 2020

What Saved Grosjean's Life?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.