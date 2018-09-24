Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Spec-C progress "encouraging for my future”

shares
comments
Ricciardo: Spec-C progress
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
Sep 24, 2018, 2:11 PM

Daniel Ricciardo says that the progress Renault has showed with its Spec-C engine has given him more confidence that he has made the right move in joining the French car manufacturer next year.

The Australian has elected to make a surprise switch from Red Bull for 2019, even though Renault has not even managed a podium finish since it return to F1 with its own works team in 2016.

But his optimism that the team's progress with the chassis this year can be matched on the power unit front has been lifted on the back of some strong gains with the Spec-C engine that he and Max Verstappen have used since the Italian GP.

"Through my time with the Renault power unit we've had some updates which have worked and some which haven't. That's been the reality," said Ricciardo.

"Obviously the ones that don't it can be a bit frustrating or demoralizing if you're expecting something more than what you're getting.

"Now, this being their latest step, having positives and actual gains from that, is positive. It's encouraging for the next part of this year but also for my future. It's a nice little positive."

The fact that the power gains from the engine even earned praise from Red Bull boss Christian Horner, who has never been afraid to criticise Renault in the past, also showed that the step must have been decent.

Asked by Motorsport.com if there was a noticeable performance step when he ran it in Monza for the first time, Ricciardo added: "There was and to be honest when you hear Christian give it some encouragement, we all know how that relationship is.

"He doesn't need to say those things if you know what I mean. But he did and that's a bit of proof in the pudding that it was a step.

"As a driver you could feel it, especially in qualifying. That was the first time I turned everything up on it. It felt like it, let's say, pulled a little harder before the braking. It was a step in the right direction, I'm convinced on that."

Although the Spec-C had some mapping issues in Singapore, Renault's technical chief Marcin Budkowski says he too is upbeat about how the power unit has done so far.

"We are encouraged," he said. "It is the basis for next year's engine. There is a lot more hopefully to come for next year's engine, at least that is the plan. It is good to have this encouragement and it motivates us to do more of this next year."

Next Formula 1 article
Why third cars are being touted as F1's salvation

Previous article

Why third cars are being touted as F1's salvation

Next article

Toro Rosso must wait for US GP for car upgrade

Toro Rosso must wait for US GP for car upgrade
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

Shop Our Store
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo

Shop Now

News in depth
Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.