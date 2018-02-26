Global
Formula 1 Barcelona February testing Testing report

Ricciardo tops first morning of Barcelona F1 testing

By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
26/02/2018 12:17

Daniel Ricciardo put Red Bull on top in the first morning of Formula 1 pre-season testing at Barcelona, beating Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas by just under two tenths of a second.

Ricciardo's best time of 1m20.179s - set on medium tyres - came in the dying stages of the four-hour session, and minutes after Bottas had knocked Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen off the top of the timesheets.

Raikkonen led going into the final half-hour of running, having just deposed Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg with a 1m20.506s on softs, before Bottas took over with a 1m20.349s with 10 minutes left.

Ricciardo's last-minute effort knocked Raikkonen down to third place, while Hulkenberg remained fourth, 0.368s back, having racked up the most laps of the morning of any driver with 73. 

That was one lap more than Brendon Hartley managed in the Honda-powered Toro Rosso, which ended the morning with the fifth-fastest time, albeit 2.192s off the pace.

Lance Stroll was sixth for Williams, ahead of Haas driver Romain Grosjean and Fernando Alonso in the McLaren, which managed the least laps of any team in the morning.

Alonso caused the first red flag of the day when a "wheel-nut issue" resulted in the MCL33 losing its right-rear wheel and becoming beached in the gravel at the final corner in the first hour.

The Spaniard spent the next three hours in the garage before finally reemerging with less than 15 minutes remaining of the session, but only managed another four laps on top of the six he did before the incident. His best time was four seconds off the pace.

Causing the only other red flag of the session was Force India development driver Nikita Mazepin, who suffered a spin at Turn 4 during the VJM11's first morning of running.

Mazepin ended up at the bottom of the timesheets in 10th place, behind the Sauber of Marcus Ericsson and a little over five seconds off the pace.

 DriverTeamTimeGapLaps
1.  Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1:20.179   60
2.  Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:20.349 +0.170 58
3.  Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:20.506 +0.327 59
4.  Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1:20.547 +0.368 73
5.  Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 1:22.371 +2.192 72
6.  Lance Stroll Williams 1:22.452 +2.273 46
7.  Romain Grosjean Haas 1:23.092 +2.913 32
8.  Fernando Alonso McLaren 1:24.202 +4.023 10
9.  Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1:24.897 +4.718 41
10.  Nikita Mazepin Force India 1:25.628 +5.449 22

 

