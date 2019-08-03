Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Breaking news

Ricciardo's Q1 move "very disrespectful", says Perez

shares
comments
Ricciardo's Q1 move "very disrespectful", says Perez
By:
Aug 3, 2019, 2:37 PM

Sergio Perez says Formula 1 rival Daniel Ricciardo was being "very disrespectful" by trying to overtake him ahead of their final flying laps in the first segment of Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying.

Ricciardo and Perez were caught in a queue of cars backing up at the final corner ahead of their final Q1 runs before the Renault driver tried to get ahead on the outside line.

Perez responded by jumping back in front on the inside as they ran onto the start/finish line, but both were compromised and missed the cut at the end of their subsequent final flying laps.

“You see the car ahead, and everyone is just opening gaps,” Perez told Sky F1. “I think what Daniel tried there was very disrespectful, he screwed up his lap and my lap.

“I ended up starting my lap very close to [Lando] Norris, I think Daniel was very close to me, so it was just a very bad say for us.

“I was having to push because it was the final corner, otherwise you start too close to him, and that meant I was too close to Norris.”

Latest news from Hungary:

Ricciardo, who qualified a place behind Perez in 18th, felt he and the Mexican “just screwed each other” as he reflected that “it is certainly the most upset I’ve been in a while”.

“It actually felt okay but obviously the last run, that’s when you have to do it,” Ricciardo said to Sky F1. “But it was a bit of mess basically, opening the lap.

“We put ourselves in traffic, and at that point I felt like we could have known what would happen better, coming up the last corner, if I needed to create space earlier.

“So I wasn’t creating space, and then we got to last corner and everyone’s backed up.

“What do you do? You try and pass them, and keep your tyre temperature there, or do you hang back and start the lap with cold tyres? I tried to go and then Perez and the others weren’t going to have that.

“I felt like Perez and I just screwed each other – just too late trying to make something happen, and then the lap’s compromised.

“Tomorrow’s another day, we’ll see what happens. Right now, it is certainly the most upset I’ve been in a while.”

Perez felt that a “perfect Q1 would have meant Q2”, as he and his Racing Point teammate Lance Stroll failed to make it out of the first phase of qualifying.

“[But] it didn’t happen today, it’s a bit of a struggle,” he added.

Next article
Hungarian GP: Verstappen beats Bottas to grab maiden F1 pole

Previous article

Hungarian GP: Verstappen beats Bottas to grab maiden F1 pole

Next article

Hungarian GP: Starting grid in pictures

Hungarian GP: Starting grid in pictures
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Sub-event Q1
Drivers Sergio Perez Shop Now , Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Teams Renault F1 Team , Racing Point
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
11:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
15:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
12:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
15:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
15:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.