Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault plans "substantial changes" for 2020 F1 car

shares
comments
Renault plans "substantial changes" for 2020 F1 car
By:
Jul 25, 2019, 9:35 AM

Renault Formula 1 team boss Cyril Abiteboul says that "substantial changes" are on the way as it works towards next season's car.

Renault has often been challenging for "best of the rest" honours, but the team has also had poor weekends such as Austria, where it was off the pace.

Read Also:

Experiments with set-ups at Silverstone, where Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg took different routes early in the weekend, helped the team to clarify what areas it has to improve with the RS19.

"It's very clear where we are competitive, it's very clear where we are not competitive," Abiteboul told Motorsport.com.

"We need certain tracks where on balance it's going to be OK, like Silverstone, Montreal or Paul Ricard. Certain tracks it will not be OK.

"That's why we need to come with fixes. It's not just fixes, it's big changes to the car. We understand the problems, the problems are visible and clear.

"But fixing those problems will take a bit of time. If we really want to alleviate our problems we need to make substantial changes.

"For the time being we'll be struggling in certain characteristics of corners. We were struggling in Austria, we were completely passengers of that situation."

Abiteboul says the British GP helped to confirm that the car is strong in most areas except medium speed corners.

"We think the situation is clear. Our car can be extremely decent in a number of conditions, it can be very decent on the straights, it can be very strong in low speed corners.

"We were almost the most competitive car of all in Sector One in qualifying, and in a repeated manner, which says something, in a track like Silverstone.

"We were OK in sector three and Turn 16. So straights, low speed corners, high speed corners, all of that is pretty good. It's really the medium speed corners, particularly where they are long and they are lasting for a lot, that's where the characteristics and the balance of the car are hurting us.

"There is good news and bad news. The bad news is it's a clear weakness that can cost a lot of lap time at certain tracks, as was the case in Austria. The good is that it's one problem well identified, properly understood, it's just the time it will take to bring the solution.

"Clearly the factory in Enstone and the aero group is tasked to find some solutions, both short term and long term, because not everything will be possible in the short term, let's be honest. But that doesn't mean that there won't be any improvement in the short term also."

Abiteboul admitted that there were unlikely to be any significant improvement until after the summer break, and that much of the focus for the rest of the season will be learning for 2020.

"Changes are coming, but not an awful lot will done before the break. I would prefer to have some substantial changes, when that will be possible, and also a long-term plan, including next year, rather than trying to rush something into the next race which is not going to make a difference.

"I'd prefer that there is enough time to bring something and develop something to make a difference for everyone, including the drivers, who will feel the difference, rather than advertising something which won't make a difference.

"I think it's going will be neck and neck with McLaren, so it will be interesting."

Read Also:

Next article
The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

Previous article

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

Next article

Why F1's 'king of the midfield' hates his crown

Why F1's 'king of the midfield' hates his crown
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

2h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.