Renault offers first glimpses of 2020 F1 car

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
252 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
259 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
273 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
287 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault offers first glimpses of 2020 F1 car

shares
comments
Renault offers first glimpses of 2020 F1 car
By:
Feb 12, 2020, 2:26 PM

Renault has teased the first images of its 2020 Formula 1 challenger, which the French team says is an "evolution" of last year's RS19.

The team published glimpses of the new RS20 online and during a Paris event with its management and drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon.

Its 3D renders showed only parts of the car in a completely black livery, which is understood to be only for pre-season testing.

Renault R.S.20

Renault R.S.20

Photo by: Renault

Renault is hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 season during which it dropped down to fifth in the constructors' championship, scoring fewer points than in 2018.

Team boss Cyril Abiteboul insisted the goal for 2020 was to regain fourth position behind the top teams.

"Taking back fourth position in the constructors’ championship remains the objective over a season that will be more hotly-contested than ever," he said.

"2020 is also a pivotal year that marks the end of one cycle and the preparatory phase of another.

"This year must see us setting the best possible course for the major regulation changes of 2021. The organisational changes made in the second half of 2019 are with this firmly in mind.

 

Read Also:

"For the coming season, we must respect the three priorities identified during the off-season: reliability from the get-go; ensure a high level of development very early in the season and have a good conversion rate on track.

"However, we also need to regain confidence and reinforce team spirit to get the best from everyone, and to maximise our chances each race weekend during this unprecedented long and challenging season."

Renault R.S.20

Renault R.S.20

Photo by: Renault

Frenchman Ocon joins Ricciardo in the team's line-up - replacing Nico Hulkenberg - after spending a year on the sidelines in 2019.

Chinese F2 driver Guanyu Zhou was announced as the team's test driver for 2020.

Renault's new car will hit the track at Barcelona when pre-season testing begins next week. 

Renault R.S.20

Renault R.S.20

Photo by: Renault

Related video

Next article
F1 admits rescheduling Chinese GP will be "challenging"

Previous article

F1 admits rescheduling Chinese GP will be "challenging"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Pablo Elizalde

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
29 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
02:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
06:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
04:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
07:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
06:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault offers first glimpses of 2020 F1 car

54m
2
Formula 1

Tech insight: What's behind new Red Bull nose

2h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull shows off its 2020 F1 car

4
WEC

Glickenhaus releases fresh images of Le Mans hypercar

2h
5
Formula 1

Tech analysis: What’s new on the Ferrari SF1000

Latest videos

AlphaTauri AT01 teaser 00:52
Formula 1
2h

AlphaTauri AT01 teaser

Unleashing the Ferrari SF1000 01:46
Formula 1

Unleashing the Ferrari SF1000

Sebastian Vettel at the Ferrari SF1000 launch 00:57
Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel at the Ferrari SF1000 launch

Charles Leclerc at the Ferrari SF1000 launch 00:52
Formula 1

Charles Leclerc at the Ferrari SF1000 launch

Ferrari SF1000 launch 01:22
Formula 1

Ferrari SF1000 launch

Latest news

Renault offers first glimpses of 2020 F1 car
F1

Renault offers first glimpses of 2020 F1 car

F1 admits rescheduling Chinese GP will be "challenging"
F1

F1 admits rescheduling Chinese GP will be "challenging"

Tech insight: What's behind new Red Bull nose
F1

Tech insight: What's behind new Red Bull nose

Gallery: All Red Bull Racing F1 cars since 2005
F1

Gallery: All Red Bull Racing F1 cars since 2005

Chinese GP officially postponed over coronavirus outbreak
F1

Chinese GP officially postponed over coronavirus outbreak

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.