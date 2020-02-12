Renault offers first glimpses of 2020 F1 car

The team published glimpses of the new RS20 online and during a Paris event with its management and drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon.

Its 3D renders showed only parts of the car in a completely black livery, which is understood to be only for pre-season testing.

Renault R.S.20 Photo by: Renault

Renault is hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 season during which it dropped down to fifth in the constructors' championship, scoring fewer points than in 2018.

Team boss Cyril Abiteboul insisted the goal for 2020 was to regain fourth position behind the top teams.

"Taking back fourth position in the constructors’ championship remains the objective over a season that will be more hotly-contested than ever," he said.

"2020 is also a pivotal year that marks the end of one cycle and the preparatory phase of another.

"This year must see us setting the best possible course for the major regulation changes of 2021. The organisational changes made in the second half of 2019 are with this firmly in mind.

"For the coming season, we must respect the three priorities identified during the off-season: reliability from the get-go; ensure a high level of development very early in the season and have a good conversion rate on track.

"However, we also need to regain confidence and reinforce team spirit to get the best from everyone, and to maximise our chances each race weekend during this unprecedented long and challenging season."

Renault R.S.20 Photo by: Renault

Frenchman Ocon joins Ricciardo in the team's line-up - replacing Nico Hulkenberg - after spending a year on the sidelines in 2019.

Chinese F2 driver Guanyu Zhou was announced as the team's test driver for 2020.

Renault's new car will hit the track at Barcelona when pre-season testing begins next week.

Renault R.S.20 Photo by: Renault

