From next year, Renault will only be providing engines to its works team, which is being renamed as Alpine. Current customer outfit McLaren has decided to switch to Mercedes from 2021.

Renault F1 boss Cyril Abiteboul is happy that Renault can focus only on itself for now, but says that, if there is an opportunity to align properly with someone else in the future, he would welcome it.

“It has to be more of a partner team than a customer team,” he said.

“A customer brings you nothing. A partner maybe can bring you some value, the value being in particular that it can help you in reaching a sporting objective or business objective.

“We know that the [financial] transaction is regulated anyway, so it's mainly from a sporting and technical perspective that we would look at the opportunity.”

With Honda’s long-term future in F1 undecided, with the Japanese manufacturer only committed until the end of 2021, it is not impossible that Red Bull could be in need of a fresh supplier longer term.

But Abiteboul has played down the prospect of a renewal with Red Bull as unlikely, with Renault and Red Bull having had a difficult relationship in the past.

“Red Bull is a works team with Honda,” said Abiteboul. “I think the first thing is for Honda to decide for their own commitment, for their own strategy in the sport. We've been there with Red Bull. It didn't work.”