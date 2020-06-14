Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
138 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
152 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
166 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Portimao in "strong negotiations" with F1 over 2020 race

shares
comments
Portimao in "strong negotiations" with F1 over 2020 race
By:
Jun 14, 2020, 8:17 AM

The Algarve circuit in Portugal has revealed it is in "strong negotiations" with Formula 1 over holding races this year on a revised calendar as replacement for cancelled flyaway events.

Friday’s formal confirmation of the cancellations of the Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japanese Grands Prix – with more long haul events set to join the list – has put the spotlight on finding extra races in Europe to add to a schedule currently featuring eight events. 

With the calendar now set until early September, no further decisions on dates are likely to be announced until next month as discussions continue.

It is thought the venue has been under consideration for some time now by F1, with a spokesperson from the circuit at Portimao confirming to Motorsport.com that discussions are underway and claiming there is "a lot of willingness" from teams for the circuit to be chosen.

“We are in contact with FOM and in strong negotiations,” the spokesperson said. "As Ross Brawn has said, it is a possibility. 

“For now nothing is confirmed, but we know that there is a lot of willingness among the teams that Portugal be chosen for the calendar and we are working very hard and doing everything we can to have the F1 in our race track.

“We are the option that everyone wants, from the location, the track, the large facilities that allow greater safety distance, the climate, the hotels and the reduced impact in the country of COVID-19. 

"Any decision only will be made in July.”

Read Also:

On the topic of adding European races, F1's managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn stated last week: “There are a number of good European tracks where we could add another one or two races on to make sure we have a comprehensive season.

"We’re not going to declare it yet, as it’s still a work in progress.”

The dates believed to be under discussion for Portugal are September 27 and October 4. 

The first weekend would the Portuguese GP, and the second potentially the Algarve GP, reflecting support from the region.

That schedule would still leave open the option for another European event on 13 September as the last leg of a triple-header after Spa and Monza, with Italian venues Imola and Mugello the current favourites.

At the moment, September 27 is officially reserved for the Russian GP at Sochi – another venue suggested as a possible host for two races – and Portimao is effectively a back-up should that not happen.

The 4.6km venue was used for three F1 group testing sessions in December 2008 and January 2009, with Ferrari, McLaren, Renault, Williams, Toyota and Toro Rosso participating. 

The only current F1 driver to take part in those tests was Lewis Hamilton.

Others who have raced at Portimao include Sergio Perez (GP2), Daniel Ricciardo (Renault 3.5/British F3) and Valtteri Bottas (British F3), while Alex Albon, Charles Leclerc, Antonio Giovinazzi, George Russell and Lance Stroll all took part in the FIA F3 events in 2015.

The last Portuguese GP was held at Estoril in 1996.

Next article
Bottas is a "more complete driver" after extended F1 break

Previous article

Bottas is a "more complete driver" after extended F1 break
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
NASCAR XFINITY

Dale Earnhardt Jr: Miami NASCAR race “might be the last one”

2
Esports

Alonso explains reason behind Virtual Le Mans retirement

3
Esports

Verstappen out of Le Mans Virtual race, Leclerc also hits trouble

4
Esports

Live: Watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

5
Formula 1

Portimao in "strong negotiations" with F1 over 2020 race

37m

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Lewis Hamilton’s first F1 win 03:00
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Lewis Hamilton’s first F1 win

F1's Ugliest Cars 10:46
Formula 1

F1's Ugliest Cars

Robert Kubica’s finest hour with BMW Sauber 02:47
Formula 1

Robert Kubica’s finest hour with BMW Sauber

F1's Banned Whacky Wings 07:36
Formula 1

F1's Banned Whacky Wings

Grand Prix Greats – When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco 03:27
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco

Latest news

Portimao in "strong negotiations" with F1 over 2020 race
Formula 1

Portimao in "strong negotiations" with F1 over 2020 race

Bottas is a "more complete driver" after extended F1 break
Formula 1

Bottas is a "more complete driver" after extended F1 break

Racing Family: The Winkelhocks
Formula 1

Racing Family: The Winkelhocks

Williams not planning any more major tech signings
Formula 1

Williams not planning any more major tech signings

Webber expects Vettel to take F1 sabbatical in 2021
Formula 1

Webber expects Vettel to take F1 sabbatical in 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.