All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Monaco GP

Pirelli open to soft-tyre-only F1 Monaco GP, but skeptical

Pirelli says it is willing to evaluate the idea of making Formula 1’s Monaco Grand Prix a soft-tyre-only event, but is skeptical it will make things more exciting.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A lack of action and overtaking in last weekend’s Monte Carlo race, where the top ten drivers finished in the same position they started, has triggered calls for potential rule changes to help spice it up.

Perhaps the most sensible idea has come from Mercedes driver George Russell, who reckoned that bringing only soft tyres to Monaco – rather than the usual three different compounds – would serve to add some jeopardy.

Pirelli’s head of car racing and F1 Mario Isola said he would be happy to get teams to provide some simulation data on how such a soft-tyre-only race would play out, but he is not convinced it will change things dramatically as it will force even greater tyre conservation.

“I’ve heard the proposal and I spoke to George actually, who told me about it,” said Isola. “I believe that we can ask the teams to make a simulation and see what happens.

“But in 2018 when they were running softer tyres, if I remember well, they were running eight seconds slower than the potential of the tyres – which was F2 pace.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, leads Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, leads Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Isola said that delivering softer tyres for Monaco would not necessarily force extra pitstops and instead would likely just make drivers back off even more to keep their rubber alive.

“The problem in Monaco is that you cannot overtake, so you can slow down by 2/3/4 seconds per lap and nobody can get past you.

“What is important, in my opinion, is that we have to consider not just the tyres, but why a team decides to stop or not.

“It is a combination of tyre degradation, how easy it is to overtake and the time you spend in a pit stop. Imola is a good example, because if you take 28 seconds for an additional pit stop, you try to not take it.”

Isola said suggestions of mandating a minimum number of pitstops would also not bring any added value, because teams would likely then lock into the same strategies.

“I remember that many years ago, when there was this proposal [to force two stops], we had the discussion and the teams asked their strategy engineers to make a simulation.

“The result was that everyone came back with more or less the same strategy. So by adding constraints, we are not pushing them to have different strategies or different approaches to the race, but just to converge to the same one. And this is not what we want.

“What we want is to have a mix of one stop and two stops, with different compounds used.

“To fix the issue we need to work together to sit down, consider all the proposals, make a simulation, and understand which is the best approach."

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport, on the grid

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport, on the grid

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Asked what he reckoned the best solution would be for Monaco, Isola said: “A wider circuit - but you cannot destroy buildings in Monaco.

“It is a unique race where basically everything is decided on Saturday with qualifying, unless there is something unpredictable or strange. But for the rest of the street circuits, if we go softer, maybe we can change a little bit the approach and open a two-stop strategy where we have one.

“I'm thinking about the other street circuits like Miami and Las Vegas, the new ones. That is possible. But for Monaco, to be honest, I believe that there is very little we can do.”

Isola added that Pirelli had now all but signed off on the construction of next year’s new slick tyres, which are aimed at reducing overheating, following a test at Paul Ricard this week.

There will also be an extra softer compound added to the selection, which will be aimed specifically for street circuits.

“The idea is also to introduce a new C6 compound, a softer one, because in the calendar we have more and more street circuits and we need softer compounds.

“We are going to move the range a little bit on the soft side, and always trying to reduce the overheating.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets
Next article Ocon hits out at hurtful "gross distortions" following Alpine F1 clash

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Why Las Vegas is not sitting on its laurels despite year one F1 success

Why Las Vegas is not sitting on its laurels despite year one F1 success

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
Why Las Vegas is not sitting on its laurels despite year one F1 success
What Mercedes' new front wing tells us about its F1 recovery plan

What Mercedes' new front wing tells us about its F1 recovery plan

Formula 1
What Mercedes' new front wing tells us about its F1 recovery plan
The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without taking out the sledgehammer

The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without taking out the sledgehammer

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without taking out the sledgehammer

Latest news

Newgarden signs multi-year extension to remain with Team Penske

Newgarden signs multi-year extension to remain with Team Penske

Indy IndyCar
Detroit
Newgarden signs multi-year extension to remain with Team Penske
WRC signs 10-year deal to host Saudi Arabia round

WRC signs 10-year deal to host Saudi Arabia round

WRC WRC
WRC signs 10-year deal to host Saudi Arabia round
IndyCar Detroit: Herta beats Palou to pole by 0.152s

IndyCar Detroit: Herta beats Palou to pole by 0.152s

Indy IndyCar
Detroit
IndyCar Detroit: Herta beats Palou to pole by 0.152s
WRC Rally Sardinia: Ogier reclaims lead as team order slows Tanak

WRC Rally Sardinia: Ogier reclaims lead as team order slows Tanak

WRC WRC
Rally Italy
WRC Rally Sardinia: Ogier reclaims lead as team order slows Tanak

Prime

Discover prime content
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets
The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success

The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success
How Brabham overcame tedious battles to get an F1 title-winner and Indy pioneer built

How Brabham overcame tedious battles to get an F1 title-winner and Indy pioneer built

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By GP Racing
How Brabham overcame tedious battles to get an F1 title-winner and Indy pioneer built
The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without taking out the sledgehammer

The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without taking out the sledgehammer

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jonathan Noble
The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without taking out the sledgehammer
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global