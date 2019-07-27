Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli short on time to answer F1's 2020 low-deg demand

shares
comments
Pirelli short on time to answer F1's 2020 low-deg demand
By:
Jul 27, 2019, 8:14 AM

A target letter specifying what is required from Pirelli’s 2020 Formula 1 tyres is to be circulated next week, and the Italian company admits it faces a “big challenge” to prepare what is requested.

Pirelli’s 2020 test programme, which has thus far has encompassed nine teams and four sessions in Bahrain, Barcelona, the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone, has hitherto focussed on already agreed aims of creating a wider working range and having less overheating.

However, recent meetings regarding future rules have put a new emphasis on low degradation, with the drivers particularly keen to have tyres with which they can push harder for longer.

Pirelli now has just a single test session – with Mercedes at Paul Ricard on September 12-13 – in which to track-test low-degradation tyres. It then has to provide the definitive 2020 product for all the teams to test in the week after the Abu Dhabi GP.

The specific requirements for degradation, a wider working range, overheating and deltas between compounds will be formalised in the new target letter, which Pirelli hopes will be agreed by all parties over the Hungarian GP weekend.

“The general consensus seems to be on low-degradation tyres,” said Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola. “Low degradation is not enough for us, if could be low degradation for me and not for you, for example, so we need to understand which is the number of low degradation. Also the delta lap time that is expected between different compounds.

“If there are no modifications in the sporting rules for next year it means that we are going to bring three compounds to each event, and we need to know which is the expected laptime between the three compounds, the level of degradation, a reduction in overheating is coming from the drivers, and a wider working range. Those are the main targets for next year.

“We are progressing, we need to speed up the progression, because we don’t have a lot of time. So we need to be 100% sure of the expected target very soon, for sure before the summer break. I believe we have a draft of a target letter that we can circulate between all the teams, before Hungary hopefully, to have feedback in Hungary, and close it.”

Isola admitted that the new focus on degradation when Pirelli’s 2020 test programme was nearly complete has not made life easy.

“It is different, because we were talking about overheating reduction since a long time, and wider a range since a long time, but reducing the level of degradation is something that is new.

“I’m not 100% sure that we have in our range of possible compounds what they are looking for, and in that case, we have to develop something new.

“We only have one session for 2020 tyres, in the middle of September in Paul Ricard. It’s a big challenge, so hopefully we are already going in the right direction with the development we have made so far, but we need to be 100% sure.

“One session is not a lot. Let’s go step by step. Now the most urgent thing is to close the target letter, then to validate the development in September, and then we come to a conclusion.”

Isola says the new target letter will be more specific than its predecessor, with which the tyre company has been working for the past three seasons.

“It’s a new target letter, it’s more complete than the first version, which was produced in 2016 for 2017-18-19, so now we’re working on a new version. Obviously with the experience of the old one we are making some integration in the target letter to be more precise.

“Being more precise means that we have more clear targets, and then we will do our best to achieve all the targets. I cannot sign here that we will achieve all the targets, but at least we have a clear direction that is agreed with everybody. Otherwise we will continue to receive different requests from different people, we never come to a common view.”

Next article
The man behind the Vettel tribute helmet in Hockenheim

Previous article

The man behind the Vettel tribute helmet in Hockenheim

Next article

Kubica gets replacement Williams chassis due to damage

Kubica gets replacement Williams chassis due to damage
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.