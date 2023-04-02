Subscribe
Previous / F1 Australian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more Next / F1 teams agree to pursue standalone sprint format for Baku
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Perez, Bottas to start F1 Australian GP from pitlane

Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas will start Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix from the pitlane after making car changes under parc ferme rules.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Perez, Bottas to start F1 Australian GP from pitlane
Listen to this article

Bottas and Perez were due to start on the last row after qualifying 19th and 20th respectively and their teams have decided to make changes to the suspension set-up ahead of Sunday's Melbourne race.

Red Bull has also taken the opportunity to replace Perez's energy store and control electronics.

Both power unit items are Perez's third examples of 2023, with only two of each allowed. Given that he was already due to start from the back, the Mexican has now in effect been able to add them to his component pool without incurring a significant grid penalty.

The stewards noted: "All the PU components for Sergio Perez have been replaced without the approval of the FIA technical delegate and this is not in accordance with Article 40.3 of the 2023 Formula One Sporting Regulations. 

"Further changes have been made to the set-up of the suspension (with the approval of the FIA technical delegate following a written request). 

"Therefore, car number 11 should now be required to start the Race from the pit lane according to Article 40.9 c) of the 2023 Formula One Sporting Regulations."

A similar message referred to Bottas's suspension change and confirmed he would also start from the pitlane as it is in breach of parc ferme rules.

Red Bull also replaced the front brake friction material on Perez's car after he suffered braking problems throughout Saturday, which was at the root of his Q1 elimination without setting a laptime.

The brake changes are in compliance with parc ferme rules, so by themselves they wouldn't have constituted a penalty for Perez.

Commenting on his brake issue, Perez said on Saturday: "It was very difficult to do anything out there, just braking. I became a passenger as soon as I touched the brake.

"It's something that is moving the brake balance quite far forwards on the braking. I just hope that we are able to fix it as a team tomorrow and be able to race and minimise the damage."

shares
comments

F1 Australian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

F1 teams agree to pursue standalone sprint format for Baku
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Brown: Piastri will be on the same pace as Norris at McLaren

Brown: Piastri will be on the same pace as Norris at McLaren

Formula 1
Australian GP

Brown: Piastri will be on the same pace as Norris at McLaren Brown: Piastri will be on the same pace as Norris at McLaren

Norris 'not driving at the level I want' with difficult McLaren F1 car

Norris 'not driving at the level I want' with difficult McLaren F1 car

Formula 1
Australian GP

Norris 'not driving at the level I want' with difficult McLaren F1 car Norris 'not driving at the level I want' with difficult McLaren F1 car

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Sergio Perez More from
Sergio Perez
Perez says brake problem made him "a passenger" in Q1 incident

Perez says brake problem made him "a passenger" in Q1 incident

Formula 1
Australian GP

Perez says brake problem made him "a passenger" in Q1 incident Perez says brake problem made him "a passenger" in Q1 incident

Horner counters Perez's suggestion about Red Bull F1 being one-car team

Horner counters Perez's suggestion about Red Bull F1 being one-car team

Formula 1

Horner counters Perez's suggestion about Red Bull F1 being one-car team Horner counters Perez's suggestion about Red Bull F1 being one-car team

Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself

Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself

Latest news

WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores

WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores

Misc Other rally
Azores Rally

WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores

Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag

Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag

Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation

Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation

Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result

Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.