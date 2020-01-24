Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

New Mosley film includes segments he "would've cut"

shares
comments
New Mosley film includes segments he "would've cut"
By:
Jan 24, 2020, 10:25 AM

Former FIA president and March Engineering co-founder Max Mosley says an upcoming documentary about his life tells the full “warts and all" story and includes material that he admits he would left out had it been his choice.

A newly released trailer has provided the first look at Mosley, which will have its world premiere at the Manchester Film Festival, with a showing on the afternoon of March 8th.

The film does not shy away from controversy, covering Mosley’s relationship with his father Oswald – leader of the British Union of Fascists in the years before World War 2 – as well as the fallout from the News of the World revelations about him in 2008, and his subsequent campaigning for media privacy.

Mosley has been produced and directed by Michael Shevloff, who was previously responsible for 2013’s 1: Life at the Limit, which focussed on F1 safety and the role of Professor Sid Watkins.

 


The executive producer is Paul Crowder, who was also involved in the earlier film, as well as acclaimed documentaries on The Beatles, The Who, Luciano Pavarotti and the New York Cosmos soccer team. Writer/producer Alexandra Orton’s credits include the BBC family history series, Who Do You Think You Are?

Along with Mosley himself, those also appearing in the film include Bernie Ecclestone, Jean Todt, Flavio Briatore, Gerhard Berger and Mosley’s late partner at March, Robin Herd.

“It was going to be about how the Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger accidents in 1994 led to Euro NCAP [European New Car Assessment Programme] and the whole revolution in car safety,” Mosley told Motorsport.com. “That’s quite an interesting story that a lot of people don’t know. And then it gradually expanded and morphed into something more about me.

“It’s got everything in it, including the News of the World and what’s happened since. Bernie’s interview is interesting, because they go into the whole thing of whose side was he on when the story came out?

“Someone asked does it include Hitler being a guest as his parents’ wedding? The answer is yes it does. It is a warts and all thing, and that probably makes it more interesting to third parties.

“There are one or two elements in it that if I were in charge, I would cut out. But then it would take away the whole point of it – it needs to be independent.”

Mosley says that, aside from the personal stories, there is much in the doc to appeal to racing enthusiasts.

“For a motorsport person it is interesting, because it’s got so much old footage. Some of the stuff about March I’d either forgotten, or never seen.

“It’s an awful lot to cram into something that’s even as long as an hour and a half. It’s a little like my book – I wrote the book and then chopped 20,000 words put of it, because it was just too long.”

Next article
The remarkable story of F1’s most unlikely test driver

Previous article

The remarkable story of F1’s most unlikely test driver
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

