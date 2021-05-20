Both Thursday practice sessions in Monaco have each been cut to one hour in 2021, instead of the usual 90 minutes each.

FP1 was topped by Red Bull's Sergio Perez, and Leclerc was fastest in FP2 – leading a Ferrari 1-2.

Monaco Grand Prix FP1 results: Perez fastest from Sainz

What happened in Free Practice 1?

Carlos Sainz set the early pace for Ferrari at 1m14.457s on medium tyres, lowering it to 1m13.639s and 1m13.388s as the track rubbered-in. Sainz’s running in this session was doubly important as Ferrari lost Leclerc with a gearbox failure after a handful of laps.

Unlike the majority of teams, Red Bull evaluated the hard tyres initially, Red Bull's Max Verstappen having one flying lap ruined by Haas’s Nikita Mazepin at the Swimming Pool. Verstappen was fourth in the early going, behind Sainz and the Mercedes duo.

Once he worked his way clear of the traffic, Verstappen leapt to P1 after 28 minutes – despite using the hard tyre – but was topped by Valtteri Bottas just after the halfway mark with a lap of 1m13.131s. Lewis Hamilton then beat that with 1m12.995s – both Mercs using the mediums.

Sainz went back to the top on 1m12.965s with 25 minutes remaining, before Pierre Gasly topped it with 1m12.929s as AlphaTauri ran early on soft tyres. Sainz then hit the wall on the exit of the Swimming Pool, sending the sole Ferrari into the garage.

Verstappen went P1 on mediums with a lap of 1m12.648s, a tenth clear of Perez who was using softs. On his second attempt on the softs, Perez went P1 on 1m12.536s, and the repaired car of Sainz bounced back to P2, 0.07s down, the fastest of the medium users.

In the closing seconds of the session, Perez improved his quickest time to 1m12.487s.

Verstappen was third, within two tenths of Perez, ahead of Gasly (set on softs), Hamilton, Bottas and Lando Norris, who was running in McLaren’s smart new Gulf Oils livery. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen.

Fernando Alonso hit the wall at the final corner, damaging his Alpine’s front wing. Elsewhere, Raikkonen locked up and straightlined Sainte Devote, something the Alonso also did with 20 minutes remaining.

Monaco Grand Prix FP2 results: Leclerc fastest from Sainz

What happened in Free Practice 2?

In FP2, Verstappen set the early pace at 1m13.499s on medium tyres. Hamilton had to abort his first flying lap after cutting the harbour chicane, but equalled Verstappen’s time to the thousandth of a second at his second attempt – also using mediums.

Verstappen then set 1m13.241s, but hit traffic at the end of his lap, as Hamilton produced 1m12.772s to gap Verstappen by almost half a second. Hamilton improved to 1m12.569s, with Verstappen getting to within 0.232s. Sainz then split them, going P2 on the hard tyre at 1m12.749s, before Bottas knocked him back to third.

Bottas and Hamilton switched to the soft tyres just before the halfway point, Bottas setting 1m12.107 and Hamilton on 1m12.280s after a couple of big slides. Sainz, now using the soft, beat them all with 1m11.796s, with Hamilton and Verstappen failing to get within a quarter of a second.

Despite missing most of FP1, Leclerc jumped up to P1 with 18 minutes to go, unleashing 1m11.684s to beat his teammate by 0.112s to make it a Ferrari 1-2. Hamilton was third, ahead of Verstappen and Bottas. Norris, Gasly, Perez, Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) and Vettel rounded out the top 10.

Haas F1’s Mick Schumacher hit the wall at Massenet, and was forced to stop before he got back to the pits due to the damage to his right-rear corner. The session was red flagged with less than five minutes remaining.

