Miami GP organisers "wouldn't mind" F1 double-header with Montreal

Miami Grand Prix organisers would have no concerns about running back-to-back races with Canada in the future in an attempt to help Formula 1 achieve sustainability targets.

With F1 aiming to be net carbon zero by 2030, addressing travel between races on the calendar will be a must moving forward.

Grouping races by region seems to be the most logical route to cutting down on the movement of people and freight during the course of a season which currently has a record 24 races across the globe.

While most of the European races run consecutively, there are still plenty of flyaway grands prix, with contracts and agreements locking certain cities into hosting at specific times of the year.

Looking at the 2025 calendar, Miami’s race date of 4 May falls between the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – itself the last of a triple-header – before F1 then heads to Imola.

“We like our slot on the calendar,” Miami Grand Prix president Tyler Epp told Motorsport.com. “We like being early on, the first US race and it juxtaposes nicely with what Vegas is doing later in the year.

“To be honest our date doesn’t have much movement given everything else we have going on. American football doesn’t finish up until, hopefully, late January, we run the Miami Open (tennis), so logistically I can’t see us moving the date because of everything else.”

The Canadian Grand Prix has often been an outlier, running on 15 June next year with three European races preceding it and six following the race in Montreal before F1 heads to Azerbaijan in September.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 at the start Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

While Miami might have very little wiggle room when it comes to rescheduling in the calendar, Epp would have no issues becoming a double-header alongside Canada.

“It is a larger F1 question, we don’t get to dictate that,” he said. “We are in a spot where we don’t have a lot of movement, but we are in line with Formula 1 and the rest of the industry with sustainability.

“I think they [F1] have some things in the works, but our date is pretty firm. We don’t know until we see it, I wouldn’t mind it necessarily.

“One of the things that F1 does not get enough credit for is they let each promoter be distinct and unique. Going to a race in Miami is much different to going to a race in Montreal or in Vegas. It is why people travel to different races.

“I think that is fantastic for the sport. I’m not scared of putting Montreal around Miami, especially if it meets some sustainability goals around the sport.”

There are now five grands prix in North America with Mexico and Canada joined by three races in the US – Miami in May before the United States Grand Prix takes place in Austin in October and the Las Vegas Grand Prix runs in November.

The 2023 season was the first time the triumvirate of American races were together on the calendar, but Epp revealed Miami had not been negatively impacted by Vegas, which made its return in 2023.

“I will be honest and say when Vegas came on the calendar we were a bit worried about the luxury customer, we were concerned about that, but we have not seen any negative ramifications of that,” he added.

“We talk with them very frequently; I think our businesses are different enough to complement one another but close enough to align strategically.

“Vegas has been a benefit to the business, that communication with promoters in Vegas is very positive. We are very different markets - they are very heavily domestic, our average is about 40% South Florida, another 20% domestic and then everything else is overseas.”