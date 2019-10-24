Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
20 Hours
:
44 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Mexican GP / Breaking news

F1 to use electronic track limits detection in Mexico

shares
comments
F1 to use electronic track limits detection in Mexico
By:
Oct 24, 2019, 5:02 PM

The FIA is continuing to roll out electronic policing of track limits offences in Formula 1 by making use of a detection system at the exit of Turn 11 at the Mexico City track.

Electronic monitoring was used at Spa’s Raidillon over the Belgian GP weekend, and it proved successful in ensuring that drivers stuck to the circuit.

Mexico’s Turn 11 is a fast left at the end of the esses section, leading onto the back straight, just prior to a DRS zone. Drivers running wide there are judged to have gained a potential speed advantage.

The FIA has made it clear that any driver who goes completely off the circuit at that point will lose his laptime, while three such offences in the race will lead to a black and white warning flag.

In his pre-event notes, race director Michael Masi wrote: “A lap time achieved during any practice session or the race by a driver completely crossing the red and white kerb on the exit of Turn 11 with no part of the car remaining in contact with the red and white section of the kerb, will be invalidated by the stewards.

“On the third occasion of a driver completely crossing the red and white kerb on the exit of Turn 11 with no part of the car remaining in contact with the red and white section of the kerb during the race, he will be shown a black and white flag, any further cutting will then be reported to the stewards.

“Each time any car completely crosses the red and white kerb on the exit of Turn 11, teams will be informed via the official messaging system.

“The above requirements will not automatically apply to any driver who is judged to have been forced off the track, each such case will be judged individually.”

Read Also:

Masi also reminded drivers of Mexico City track limits ground rules previously established by Charlie Whiting.

He wrote: “Turns 1, 2 and 3: Any driver who either passes to the left of or runs over the fluorescent yellow kerb sections on the left hand side between Turns 1 and 2, or who passes to the left of the bollard on the apex of Turn 2, must re-join the track by driving around the end of the fluorescent yellow kerb sections on the right hand side between Turns 2 and 3.

“Turn 8: Any driver whose car passes completely behind the red and white kerb on the apex of Turn 8 must re-join the track by keeping wholly to the right of the fluorescent yellow kerb parallel to the track on the exit of Turn 8.

“Turn 11 – Apex: Any driver whose car passes completely behind the red and white kerb on the apex of Turn 11 must re-join the track by keeping to the right of the two polystyrene blocks and then wholly to the left of the fluorescent yellow kerb parallel to the track on the exit of the corner.”

He added: “In all cases detailed above, the driver must only re-join the track when it is safe to do so and without gaining a lasting advantage.”

Next article
Renault won't appeal Japanese GP disqualification

Previous article

Renault won't appeal Japanese GP disqualification
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Mexican GP
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Mexican GP

Mexican GP

24 Oct - 27 Oct
FP1 Starts in
20 Hours
:
44 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 25 Oct
16:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 25 Oct
20:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 26 Oct
16:00
10:00
QU Sat 26 Oct
19:00
13:00
Race Sun 27 Oct
19:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

2
Formula 1

F1 to use electronic track limits detection in Mexico

1h
3
MotoGP

Rossi fears 2021 rider market will move "too soon"

4
MotoGP

KTM explains why Oliveira missed factory promotion

5
Formula 1

Dirty Dozen: F1’s most toxic teammates – ranked!

Latest videos

Renault's Japanese Grand Prix disqualification explained 05:08
Formula 1

Renault's Japanese Grand Prix disqualification explained

A lap of Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in F1 2019 01:30
Formula 1

A lap of Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in F1 2019

9 interesting F1 tests that didn’t lead to anything 10:24
Formula 1

9 interesting F1 tests that didn’t lead to anything

The revolutionary F1 car every team had to copy 02:42
Formula 1

The revolutionary F1 car every team had to copy

F1 tech: How Mercedes fought back against Ferrari 03:26
Formula 1

F1 tech: How Mercedes fought back against Ferrari

Latest news

F1 to use electronic track limits detection in Mexico
F1

F1 to use electronic track limits detection in Mexico

Renault won't appeal Japanese GP disqualification
F1

Renault won't appeal Japanese GP disqualification

How F1 outcast Ericsson secured one of IndyCar's top seats
F1

How F1 outcast Ericsson secured one of IndyCar's top seats

Renault's Japanese Grand Prix disqualification explained
F1

Renault's Japanese Grand Prix disqualification explained

How top drivers could shake up F1 2021's driver market
F1

How top drivers could shake up F1 2021's driver market

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.