Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Engine mode ban can make Mercedes faster in race

shares
comments
Wolff: Engine mode ban can make Mercedes faster in race
By:

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff believes the upcoming ban on engine modes in qualifying will potentially give the team more performance in races.

The FIA wrote to the teams last week informing them of a plan to allow only one mode for qualifying and the race, with details to be confirmed by a technical directive before the Belgian GP.

The change has been framed by the FIA as an attempt to help its technical staff a better chance of ensuring compliance with the regulations.

However, inevitably many observers see it also as an attempt to rein in Mercedes, the manufacturer that has traditionally made the biggest performance gains when it matters in qualifying.

“I think the primary goal of the FIA was to implement the rule to better understand and better analyse what is going on with the engines,” said Wolff.

“It’s a very complex method between the combustion engine and all the energy recovery system, and having one mode it becomes more easy for the FIA to really see if everything is in compliance.”

Regarding the suggestion that Mercedes was being reined in, he said: “It has always been the case in F1 that pulling back the leaders, or what supposedly are the leaders, is something that is good for the sport.

“We see it very much as a challenge. We have a good quali mode and we are able to give it a little bit more power in that last session.

“But if that is not possible anymore because everything needs to be smoothed out over the race, then it’s not a deficit for us.

“On the contrary, we think we can translate it into more performance in the race. That is something that is a great challenge for us that will take on once the rule is implemented.”

Read Also:

Elaborating on that theme, Wolff made it clear that qualifying modes currently have a cost in terms of how much performance is then available for races.

Thus it follows that if qualifying modes cannot be used then the power unit can potentially be run harder in races.

“I think we don’t lack performance on Saturdays. We had until now quite a margin. We struggled in some of the races where we were quite limited in powerful engine modes, and if F1 were to ban in-season certain power unit modes, then I think it will actually help us in the race.

“If you can avoid damaging your power unit in those few qualifying laps that you have available, in Q3 and then the odd lap in the race, the damage metrics goes down dramatically.

“So five laps of quali mode not being done gives us 25 laps of more performance in the race, and that is something we believe will give us more performance.

“You must take into effect even if it may hurt us more in qualifying, which I’m not sure, and it’s a couple of tenths, then it will hurt all the others in the same way.

“But for us, we are always very marginal on what we can extract from the power unit, and if we were to be limited in qualifying modes, then well, we will be stronger in the race.” 

 

  

Related video

Does Kimi Raikkonen deserve to stay in F1 next year?

Previous article

Does Kimi Raikkonen deserve to stay in F1 next year?

Next article

McLaren: Testing at new F1 tracks would send “wrong sign”

McLaren: Testing at new F1 tracks would send “wrong sign”
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Wolff: Engine mode ban can make Mercedes faster in race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Engine mode ban can make Mercedes faster in race

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

McLaren: Testing at new F1 tracks would send “wrong sign”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: Testing at new F1 tracks would send “wrong sign”

Penske management “thrilled” by Alonso’s Indy 500 return
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Penske management “thrilled” by Alonso’s Indy 500 return

Miller: Dovizioso’s win shows “he’s a champion at heart”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller: Dovizioso’s win shows “he’s a champion at heart”

Crutchlow apologises to LCR Honda for bizarre MotoGP mistake
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow apologises to LCR Honda for bizarre MotoGP mistake

Alfa Romeo squad secures 2020 WTCR return
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

Alfa Romeo squad secures 2020 WTCR return

Turkey set for place on final 17-race F1 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Turkey set for place on final 17-race F1 calendar

Latest news

McLaren: Testing at new F1 tracks would send “wrong sign”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: Testing at new F1 tracks would send “wrong sign”

Wolff: Engine mode ban can make Mercedes faster in race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Engine mode ban can make Mercedes faster in race

Does Kimi Raikkonen deserve to stay in F1 next year? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Does Kimi Raikkonen deserve to stay in F1 next year?

Mercedes made “wrong decision” on Spanish GP strategy
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes made “wrong decision” on Spanish GP strategy

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff: Engine mode ban can make Mercedes faster in race

1h
2
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

3
Formula 1

McLaren: Testing at new F1 tracks would send “wrong sign”

58m
4
IndyCar

Penske management “thrilled” by Alonso’s Indy 500 return

5
MotoGP

Miller: Dovizioso’s win shows “he’s a champion at heart”

3h

Latest news

McLaren: Testing at new F1 tracks would send “wrong sign”
Formula 1

McLaren: Testing at new F1 tracks would send “wrong sign”

Wolff: Engine mode ban can make Mercedes faster in race
Formula 1

Wolff: Engine mode ban can make Mercedes faster in race

Does Kimi Raikkonen deserve to stay in F1 next year?
Formula 1

Does Kimi Raikkonen deserve to stay in F1 next year?

Mercedes made “wrong decision” on Spanish GP strategy
Formula 1

Mercedes made “wrong decision” on Spanish GP strategy

Pirelli postpones FP2 tests with 2021 F1 tyres
Formula 1

Pirelli postpones FP2 tests with 2021 F1 tyres

Latest videos

Ranking Every F1 Driver from the 2020 Spanish GP 26:46
Formula 1

Ranking Every F1 Driver from the 2020 Spanish GP

Starts Struggles, Double Stacks and More | 2020 Spanish GP F1 Debrief 08:36
Formula 1

Starts Struggles, Double Stacks and More | 2020 Spanish GP F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – Hamilton’s new milestone for front row F1 starts 04:34
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hamilton’s new milestone for front row F1 starts

What is the F1 Concorde Agreement? 06:30
Formula 1

What is the F1 Concorde Agreement?

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP best photos 03:02
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP best photos

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.