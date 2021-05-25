Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Obituary: Max Mosley, 1940-2021
Formula 1 News

McLaren never expected podium pace in Monaco

By:

McLaren said it never expected to be so fast at the Monaco Grand Prix, as Lando Norris took another Formula 1 podium finish.

McLaren never expected podium pace in Monaco

The Woking-based outfit was bracing itself for a tough time around the streets of Monte Carlo, but in the end its MCL35M was actually closer to Red Bull and Mercedes than at other tracks.

Team principal Andreas Seidl was delighted with how things had panned out, with Norris finishing third, as McLaren continues to stake its claim for third in the constructors' championship.

"I would say we definitely didn't expect that in terms of pace, that we could be so close to Mercedes, Red Bull, and also Ferrari," said Seidl.

"We have seen since the beginning of the season, and in the first races, we were always struggling in the low speed sections, so that was really encouraging to see this weekend.

"So a very big thank you to the team back home, in engineering and production to give us this car for this weekend. They did a great job over the winter with this car and they kept pushing and delivering the upgrades."

Read Also:

The Monaco podium was especially important for McLaren as it came on a weekend when rival Ferrari could have scored a load more point in their fight for best of the rest.

Charles Leclerc had taken pole position but was unable to start the race after a driveshaft hub broke on the way to the grid, while Carlos Sainz finished just one place ahead of Norris.

Seidl admitted that there had been a big danger of a big points swing towards Ferrari, that thankfully his team had avoided.

"For the championship, how the race played out was obviously a good outcome for us because, seeing the strong pace Ferrari had on Thursday and also on Saturday, yes there was high risk to lose a lot of points to them," he explained.

"Obviously we benefited from the bad luck of Charles, and it's something you don't wish for any to your competitors in that way.

"But it's important to always be there when opportunities are there and that's what we managed to do. The race came together with a flying Lando, and I think in terms of strategy the team did a great job and was spot on."

shares
comments

Related video

Obituary: Max Mosley, 1940-2021

Previous article

Obituary: Max Mosley, 1940-2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas wheel nut still stuck on Mercedes car after pitstop issue

1d
2
Formula 1

Alonso: Second place used to lead to ‘funeral’ atmosphere

5h
3
Formula 1

The revamp that failed to help Mercedes win in Monaco

5h
4
Formula 1

What is a driveshaft hub and how was it affected in Leclerc crash?

4h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes warns F1 flexi-wing saga could lead to Baku protest

17h
Latest news
McLaren never expected podium pace in Monaco
Formula 1

McLaren never expected podium pace in Monaco

27m
Obituary: Max Mosley, 1940-2021
Formula 1

Obituary: Max Mosley, 1940-2021

1h
What is a driveshaft hub and how was it affected in Leclerc crash?
Formula 1

What is a driveshaft hub and how was it affected in Leclerc crash?

4h
Max Mosley in his own words
Formula 1

Max Mosley in his own words

4h
The revamp that failed to help Mercedes win in Monaco
Formula 1

The revamp that failed to help Mercedes win in Monaco

5h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Ferrari uncovers cause of Leclerc's Monaco driveshaft hub failure 00:42
Formula 1
4h

Formula 1: Ferrari uncovers cause of Leclerc's Monaco driveshaft hub failure

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid 02:12
Formula 1
5h

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid

Formula 1: Max Mosley dies aged 81 08:15
Formula 1
21h

Formula 1: Max Mosley dies aged 81

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Monaco GP best photos 02:59
Formula 1
23h

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Monaco GP best photos

Formula 1: Bottas wheel nut still stuck on Mercedes car after pitstop issue 00:39
Formula 1
May 24, 2021

Formula 1: Bottas wheel nut still stuck on Mercedes car after pitstop issue

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid
Video Inside
Formula 1

Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid

Mercedes warns F1 flexi-wing saga could lead to Baku protest
Formula 1

Mercedes warns F1 flexi-wing saga could lead to Baku protest

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

McLaren More from
McLaren
Norris "made engineer nervous" with track limit warnings Monaco GP
Formula 1

Norris "made engineer nervous" with track limit warnings

McLaren will help Ricciardo "recalibrate" - Seidl Monaco GP
Formula 1

McLaren will help Ricciardo "recalibrate" - Seidl

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Prime

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist.

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Prime

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Prime

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix Prime

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021
Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Prime

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

McLaren's decision to run a one-off Gulf livery for the Monaco Grand Prix brought much in the way of praise, along with suggestions that Formula 1 could take a leaf from NASCAR's book and run throwback liveries at future Monte Carlo visits. But perhaps it's that one-off nature that has made McLaren's new paintjob so popular...

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

Trending Today

Bottas wheel nut still stuck on Mercedes car after pitstop issue
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas wheel nut still stuck on Mercedes car after pitstop issue

Alonso: Second place used to lead to ‘funeral’ atmosphere
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Second place used to lead to ‘funeral’ atmosphere

The revamp that failed to help Mercedes win in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

The revamp that failed to help Mercedes win in Monaco

What is a driveshaft hub and how was it affected in Leclerc crash?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is a driveshaft hub and how was it affected in Leclerc crash?

Mercedes warns F1 flexi-wing saga could lead to Baku protest
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes warns F1 flexi-wing saga could lead to Baku protest

McLaren never expected podium pace in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren never expected podium pace in Monaco

Obituary: Max Mosley, 1940-2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Obituary: Max Mosley, 1940-2021

How revitalised Vettel redeemed himself in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

How revitalised Vettel redeemed himself in Monaco

Latest news

McLaren never expected podium pace in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren never expected podium pace in Monaco

Obituary: Max Mosley, 1940-2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Obituary: Max Mosley, 1940-2021

What is a driveshaft hub and how was it affected in Leclerc crash?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is a driveshaft hub and how was it affected in Leclerc crash?

Max Mosley in his own words
Formula 1 Formula 1

Max Mosley in his own words

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.