Previous / The signs that point to F1's rude health
Formula 1 News

Masi: F1 should be "proud" of way first sprint weekend worked

By:

Formula 1 race director Michael Masi believes that the sport should be proud of how smoothly the Silverstone sprint weekend worked but hasn’t ruled out future changes to the format.

Masi: F1 should be "proud" of way first sprint weekend worked

Masi was ultimately responsible for writing the sporting regulations that cover sprint weekends, with input from the teams and the F1 organisation.

The final updated version was only published a few days before Silverstone after late changes were approved by the World Motor Sport Council.

The Australian says that any necessary detailed updates to the rules will be discussed before the second sprint at Monza, but he stressed that everything had worked as planned.

“I think everyone should be proud of what we achieved,” he said. “I think looking back at the original intention, which was that it gave three competitive elements over the three days of the event which for the viewers, the spectating public and the fans, I think it has its benefits.

“There was always an open mind from the FIA, F1 and the teams that we would take the first event and see what improvements can be made from a regulatory sense. 

"I think overall there was one little element that one team brought up which is inconsequential and something to think about and be discussed.

“But it has very much been working as a complete team, with all of us, to get to this point and from an FIA perspective and F1 as a family I am extremely proud of the way that we got here.

“I know that a number of people in a public sense said the regulations were published quite late, however it was the teams, all of us, working together to try to find all those little bits and pieces that kept changing along the way and find one final set of regulations.

“I think the first event has been a success and it has been amazing to have a huge crowd at the British Grand Prix, and for Monza we will sit down with everyone openly and with the various stakeholders take on the feedback and make any amendments we may need to make for Monza which will be the next one.”

Masi said he had enjoyed Silverstone on a personal level, but he doesn’t believe that sprints should be rolled out for every race weekend in 2022.

“I think it was good it was something different," he said. "Speaking to friends around the globe they have said that the part they liked was that it was different.

"Obviously we have seen changes in the sport before to qualifying, but really the structure of a grand prix weekend has been relatively stable for a large number of years.

“It was intense, and by the time you get through those first few laps and you hear the call we have over the radio ‘10 laps to go’, and you say where has that gone? You have to remind yourself.

“I thought it was good and to see the excitement and particularly the likes of Kimi [Raikkonen] and Fernando [Alonso] with their overtaking at the start and all of that added to the spectacle and from what I understand it came over well from a spectators perspective to see that.

“Do I see it have a place at every event? No. Is it a different format, and F1 has been quite open with saying that we are looking at possibilities of different opportunities at different events in the future? Absolutely.”

The signs that point to F1's rude health

The signs that point to F1's rude health
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Alonso has "spicy" idea to lift F1 qualifying
Formula 1

Alonso has "spicy" idea to lift F1 qualifying

Russell baffled by F1 qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"
Formula 1

Russell baffled by F1 qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime
IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

The signs that point to F1's rude health Prime

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says Mark Gallagher, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors.

Formula 1
3 h
The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat Prime

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap-one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt Prime

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming.

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash Prime

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone Prime

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

