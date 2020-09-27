Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
11 Oct
Race in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
74 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA and F1 drivers air views on safety car restarts

shares
comments
FIA and F1 drivers air views on safety car restarts
By:

Formula 1 drivers say positive progress was made when they discussed the Mugello safety car restart crash with FIA race director Michael Masi.

In a meeting in Sochi on Friday evening, the crash and the circumstances around it were discussed at length, with all drivers able to air their views.

The question of how late the safety car lights should be turned off before a restart was a main topic, along with the unusually late position on the pit straight in Mugello of the control line, where the race resumes.

The consensus was that it was a productive discussion, with all parties agreeing that specific circumstances played a role at Mugello.

The GPDA had previously written a letter to Masi indicating that they were keen to work with him to prevent a repeat of the accident in the future.

Carlos Sainz, Kevin Magnussen, Antonio Giovinazzi and Nicholas Latifi were all eliminated in the chain reaction accident after drivers in the second half of the field accelerated before leader Valtteri Bottas took off.

“I feel like we've addressed the main points and all the things that we had to talk about and clarify, together with other drivers and the FIA,” said Sainz. “And I think we've come to some really good conclusions.

“The FIA and the drivers will help each other to make sure we don't repeat the same situation again. So I'm actually very pleased with the conversation we all had, and the conclusions we took.

“I think there were other things that some drivers could have helped to avoid the accident. So a combination of some driver errors, and the FIA maybe helping us out with the safety car. I think the combination of those two things is going to make the situation a lot better.

“And all that keeping in mind that Mugello is a very specific track, a very special restart, and that scenario normally wouldn't repeat itself for example in Sochi. 

"So it was a very special case, a very special scenario, which I feel like we all could have done a better job. We all realise how dangerous the situation was, and I'm sure everyone we try and make sure it doesn't repeat again.”

Read Also:

AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly agreed that it had been a useful debate.

“It's something we discussed for quite a while,” said the Frenchman. “I think all opinions have been heard. I think we know that Mugello was also the first time we went there with F1.

“So it was a bit of a particular situation. And probably things will be slightly different if we are to go there again. But I think everybody understood pretty much what happened. And on my side, I'm fine with what has been discussed.”

“I think we all work in the same direction,” said GPDA director Romain Grosjean. 

“We are all in line with what happened and what we can do better. Michael Masi, Ross Brawn, the drivers, I think we’re all trying to find best solutions that we improve safety, but we keep a good show going on as well."

Related video

Live: Follow the Russian GP as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow the Russian GP as it happens

Next article

Hamilton under investigation for pre-race practice start

Hamilton under investigation for pre-race practice start
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Live: Follow the Russian GP as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow the Russian GP as it happens

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win

Hamilton under investigation for pre-race practice start
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton under investigation for pre-race practice start

FIA tightens podium rules after Hamilton’s Breonna Taylor protest
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA tightens podium rules after Hamilton’s Breonna Taylor protest

Sochi F2: Zhou wins truncated sprint race after huge crash
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Sochi F2: Zhou wins truncated sprint race after huge crash

Valentino Rossi’s Petronas Yamaha move finally announced
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Valentino Rossi’s Petronas Yamaha move finally announced

Barcelona Moto3: Binder wins as title rivals clash
Moto3 Moto3 / Race report

Barcelona Moto3: Binder wins as title rivals clash

Rossi: "In my heart, I didn’t trust doubts" over MotoGP future
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: "In my heart, I didn’t trust doubts" over MotoGP future

Latest news

Hamilton under investigation for pre-race practice start
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton under investigation for pre-race practice start

FIA and F1 drivers air views on safety car restarts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA and F1 drivers air views on safety car restarts

Live: Follow the Russian GP as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow the Russian GP as it happens

Grosjean: Old parts partly to blame for inconsistent Haas form
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean: Old parts partly to blame for inconsistent Haas form

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow the Russian GP as it happens

1h
2
FIA F2

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win

3
Formula 1

Hamilton under investigation for pre-race practice start

1h
4
Formula 1

FIA tightens podium rules after Hamilton’s Breonna Taylor protest

3h
5
FIA F2

Sochi F2: Zhou wins truncated sprint race after huge crash

3h

Latest news

Hamilton under investigation for pre-race practice start
Formula 1

Hamilton under investigation for pre-race practice start

FIA and F1 drivers air views on safety car restarts
Formula 1

FIA and F1 drivers air views on safety car restarts

Live: Follow the Russian GP as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow the Russian GP as it happens

Grosjean: Old parts partly to blame for inconsistent Haas form
Formula 1

Grosjean: Old parts partly to blame for inconsistent Haas form

Wolff: F1 boss Domenicali 'will stay away from artificial things’
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 boss Domenicali 'will stay away from artificial things’

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Sochi Autodrom 02:24
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Sochi Autodrom

Introducing F1's new boss Stefano Domenicali 04:26
Formula 1

Introducing F1's new boss Stefano Domenicali

Technical Analysis - The changes made by Red Bull to their floor for the Tuscan GP 01:02
Formula 1

Technical Analysis - The changes made by Red Bull to their floor for the Tuscan GP

Giorgio Piola's incredible career in motorsport 08:49
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola's incredible career in motorsport

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.