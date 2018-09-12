Lowe backs idea to award F1 points down to 20th place

Formula 1's owners are continuing to explore possible changes to the sporting regulations, some of which could be introduced before 2021.

A change to the scoring system would give extra meaning to battles outside the top 10 at a time when the first six places are almost inevitably secured by the three same teams.

It would also encourage top runners who have been delayed to carry on racing.

In the recent Belgian GP, Daniel Ricciardo went two laps down after a rear wing changed, but his car retired soon after half distance when the team accepted that he wasn't going to make the points.

Lowe cites the frustration in the Williams camp, where drivers Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin have regularly earned double finishes in the 12th to 17th place range.

"It does actually bring to mind this suggestion that FOM have made to change the points table, Lowe told Motorsport.com.

"I believe it was received quite positively. I think with the sport has developed now, the points system feels a little bit lopsided.

"Points for the top 15 or all 20 would be good."

Lowe says extra points would provide move motivation for everyone.

"One of the things we've achieved this year is we've actually got two cars home much more reliably than many of our competitors, and got not reward for it.

"For the team, the guys that work all the long hours, whether the car is quick or slow, they just have to make sure it doesn't break down. And they get nothing for it.

"I think will really encourage everybody. It's not just the people at the circuit, but hundreds of people back at base, and sometimes it's difficult. It's a tough job and these points of encouragement can do wonders for people's motivation."