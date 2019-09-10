Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
79 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Breaking news

Leclerc says he was intentionally "on the limit" at Monza

shares
comments
Leclerc says he was intentionally "on the limit" at Monza
By:
Sep 10, 2019, 3:07 PM

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc says he knew he was on the limit of what is “acceptable” when defending his lead from Lewis Hamilton at Monza.

Leclerc was deemed to have moved in the braking area when Hamilton attempted to pass him on the outside heading into the second chicane.

He became the second driver to receive the unsportsmanlike conduct flag since its reintroduction by race director Michael Masi, following the warning to Pierre Gasly at Spa.

However, Leclerc insisted that the warning was not in his mind for the rest of the race.

“No, I knew it was on the limit,” said Leclerc. “But at the end I wanted to give absolutely everything to have this win.

“It was not in the back of my mind. I tried to be at the limit of what’s acceptable, and that’s what I have done, so very happy to take the win home.”

Read Also:

Leclerc acknowledged that his second victory in two races had answered any critics of Ferrari’s decision a year ago to promote him after a single season of apprenticeship with Sauber in 2018.

“Obviously it feels good. It’s not been an easy start to the season, I’ve done a few mistakes, and in that I think you can consider a little bit the youth. But it’s not an excuse either. I think I’ve grown a lot since the beginning of the season.

“I understood the critics of me last year, obviously me being too young, second year in F1 and already in Ferrari, it was early for sure. I can only thank Ferrari for believing in me. They had a lot of data, and I believe they analysed. It was not an easy decision.

“At the end I’m very happy to have these kinds of result, which show that I was maybe more ready than what some people thought.”

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari poses for a photograph with his Ferrari team

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari poses for a photograph with his Ferrari team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Next article
Why F1’s original Haas team was such a failure

Previous article

Why F1’s original Haas team was such a failure
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now , Charles Leclerc
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Scuderia Ferrari
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Italian GP

Italian GP

5 Sep - 8 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 6 Sep
02:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 6 Sep
06:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 7 Sep
03:00
12:00
QU Sat 7 Sep
06:00
15:00
Race Sun 8 Sep
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton says he will change the way he races after Monza

2
Formula 1

Leclerc says he was intentionally "on the limit" at Monza

1h
3
Formula 1

Binotto explains why Leclerc was "forgiven" after Italian GP

4
Formula 1

Bottas has weakness when following other cars, says Wolff

5
Formula 1

Williams posts significant financial loss after poor 2018

Latest videos

Why F1’s original Haas team was such a failure 03:59
Formula 1
3h

Why F1’s original Haas team was such a failure

Why Vettel is closer to a ban than you think 04:00
Formula 1

Why Vettel is closer to a ban than you think

The most important motorsport company you've never heard of (part 1) 14:05
Formula 1

The most important motorsport company you've never heard of (part 1)

Starting Grid for the Italian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Italian GP

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari 04:09
Formula 1

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari

Latest news

Leclerc says he was intentionally "on the limit" at Monza
F1

Leclerc says he was intentionally "on the limit" at Monza

Why F1’s original Haas team was such a failure
F1

Why F1’s original Haas team was such a failure

Masi not planning kerb rethink after Peroni's "freak" crash
F1

Masi not planning kerb rethink after Peroni's "freak" crash

Monza result takes pressure off Renault - Prost
F1

Monza result takes pressure off Renault - Prost

Bottas has weakness when following other cars, says Wolff
F1

Bottas has weakness when following other cars, says Wolff

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.