Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / The Azerbaijan GP as it happened Next / Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 as Ferrari implodes
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Leclerc baffled by Ferrari's recent reliability disaster

Charles Leclerc does not understand why Ferrari's reliability has fallen apart since its strong start to the Formula 1 season.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Leclerc baffled by Ferrari's recent reliability disaster
Listen to this article

The Monegasque driver suffered his second engine failure in three races on Sunday after a terminal issue put him out of the lead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The latest problem, which comes just two races after an engine failure cost him victory at the Spanish Grand Prix, has left the door open for title rival Max Verstappen to further extend his advantage at the top of the championship standings to 34 points.

Leclerc said the pain of the latest retirement was hard to accept, as he said there was no logical explanation for why Ferrari was now suffering such a poor finishing rate having won two of the first three races of the campaign.

"We've been fast and we didn't have particularly big problems in the first part of the season," he told Sky.

"Now, it seems that we have a bit more compared to the beginning of the season, when we didn't change anything. If anything, we made the thing better.

"So it's difficult to understand for now. But we will have to analyse obviously. I don't have the full picture of what happened today."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Leclerc urged his Ferrari team to try to get to the bottom of exactly what has gone wrong in recent weeks to ensure that it does not continue to leave him with no reward for the swift pace of its F1-75 challenger.

"It hurts," said Leclerc. "We really need look into it for that to not happen again. I don't really find the right words to describe obviously. It's very, very disappointing. We really need to look into it."

Leclerc's retirement is Spain cost him valuable engine components and it is possible that the Bahrain failure may force him to go for fresh components that put him a step closer to a grid penalty.

"I don't know. I have no news," he said about the penalty situation. "Obviously, there still is disappointment. I came from the car straight to here and didn't speak to anybody from the team, so I don't know what went wrong."

Leclerc's retirement capped a disappointing day for Ferrari with his teammate Carlos Sainz also retiring after suffering an hydraulic problem.

shares
comments

Related video

The Azerbaijan GP as it happened
Previous article

The Azerbaijan GP as it happened
Next article

Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 as Ferrari implodes

Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 as Ferrari implodes
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes: Zero complacency over F1 2022 100% finishing record
Formula 1

Mercedes: Zero complacency over F1 2022 100% finishing record

Why seeing the whites of driver’s eyes is F1 and NASCAR’s biggest difference
Formula 1

Why seeing the whites of driver’s eyes is F1 and NASCAR’s biggest difference

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Canadian GP Prime
Formula 1

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Slow pitstop made Leclerc's "life much more difficult" in Canadian GP Canadian GP
Formula 1

Slow pitstop made Leclerc's "life much more difficult" in Canadian GP

Leclerc to start Canadian GP from back of the grid Canadian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc to start Canadian GP from back of the grid

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Azerbaijan GP Prime
Formula 1

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Ferrari: FIA did not follow right procedure with F1 technical directive Canadian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: FIA did not follow right procedure with F1 technical directive

Sainz: ‘Sending it’ at final corner cost me P2 to Alonso in F1 qualifying Canadian GP
Formula 1

Sainz: ‘Sending it’ at final corner cost me P2 to Alonso in F1 qualifying

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Azerbaijan GP Prime
Formula 1

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.