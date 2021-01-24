Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
157 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
231 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
245 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
248 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
258 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
273 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
280 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
07 Nov
race in
287 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
300 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
315 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
321 days
See full schedule
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll calls 2020 season a year of "missed opportunity"

Stroll calls 2020 season a year of "missed opportunity"
By:
Co-author: Alex Kalinauckas

Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll still sees plenty of missed opportunities from his best year so far in F1 in 2020.

The Canadian took his maiden pole position for the team - then called Racing Point - at the Turkish Grand Prix last season, and enjoyed two podium finishes as he enjoyed a step forward in form from his team.

But while chuffed with the good days, he still thinks more could have been more possible were it not for bad luck and catching COVID-19.

“We had some good results: a few fourth places, a couple of podiums, a pole - that was one of the bigger highlights of the season. So it was a good year," Stroll told Motorsport.com.

“I think at the same time, though, it was a year of missed opportunity with the car we had. We had very competitive car - but there were other factors.”

Stroll points to the fact that the first half of the season was so strong for him, as he temporarily moved himself up to the best-of-the-rest slot in the drivers’ standings behind Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen.

But then following a podium finish at the Italian Grand Prix, his campaign went off the rails for a while as retirements, incidents and an absence meant he did not score for five races.

“In the first half of the season I was sitting fourth in the world championship with a good gap to the rest of the pack,” he explained.

“Then after my puncture in Mugello it was a bumpy ride in terms of points. A part of me is a little bit frustrated that in so many races, we kind of just had a bumpy ride, and it ran a little bit downhill since my previous podium in Monza.

“There was a lot of opportunity in some of those races. In Mugello, we were up for the podium there and we had the puncture. And then I got COVID, missed a race there [Nurburgring]. There's been a few unfortunate other races where we just DNF'd, and didn't score any points.

“So I do see some missed opportunity in the season in total. But, all in all, it was a very fun year as well. It was a good year and it was a fun year - just competing in a car that has been up at the front for most of the season. That's been awesome.”

Related video

The reluctant Lotus ace who was dropped for Clark

Previous article

The reluctant Lotus ace who was dropped for Clark
About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lance Stroll
Teams Aston Martin Racing
Author Jonathan Noble

