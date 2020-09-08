Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
93 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat: "Worst case scenario" helped Gasly win at Monza

shares
comments
Kvyat: "Worst case scenario" helped Gasly win at Monza
By:

AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat says the safety car and red flag timing in Monza presented a "worst case" scenario for him, and helped Pierre Gasly win the race.

The Russian eventually finished ninth in the Italian GP, while his teammate scored a spectacular victory after a fortunately-timed pitstop propelled him to the front of the field.

Having qualified outside the top 10 Kvyat started on the hard tyres with the plan to run a long first stint, while Gasly – who qualified 10th – was on the softs.

The pair ran together in the opening stint of the race, and Kvyat felt he had the better pace as Gasly's tyres lost their edge, and thus should have been allowed through.

He told the team: "I'm in dirty air all the time, so help me with that," and referencing Gasly, added: "He's making mistakes."

AlphaTauri duly pitted Gasly and freed up Kvyat on lap 19, just before the safety emerged due to Kevin Magnussen's stranded Haas. The pit entry was closed, and thus Kvyat had to stay out, before pitting along with the majority of the field.

A red flag soon followed after Charles Leclerc crashed, and the cars lined up for the standing restart with Gasly having jumped up to third, and Kvyat down in 13th. While Gasly went on to win, Kvyat was eventually able to move up to ninth.

"It was eventful," he said. "I'm very happy for Pierre first of all, congratulations to him and the team.

"Looking at my race, with everything that happened, P9 was the absolute maximum, with the timings of the safety car, with the tyre choice I had at the start of the race, everything that could go wrong with the strategy went wrong for me, and a bit the opposite for Pierre.

"Nevertheless it was amazing for him to take the opportunity. I keep on battling, because I'm very happy with my race, I have to be honest with myself."

Kvyat was adamant that he was faster when the pair were running together before Gasly's fortunately-timed stop.

"We had different strategies. And, of course, I was quicker at that point. My race was just starting when he was pitting. But the safety car timing was incredibly unfortunate for me.

"It's the worst case scenario. We talked about it before the race. And exactly that happens.

"It's unbelievable, to be honest. What can I say, P9 for me was the absolute perfect result. Actually, I could have done absolutely nothing.

"And I have to be honest with myself, look myself in the mirror and say, 'Look, today wasn't your day, but it was Pierre's day.' So, congratulations to him. Amazing performance and to get an opportunity like this is fantastic. I'm happy, but unfortunate for me."

Related video

Vettel: No shortcuts to end Ferrari's "suffering"

Previous article

Vettel: No shortcuts to end Ferrari's "suffering"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniil Kvyat Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Wolff says lack of engine modes hindered Monza fightback
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff says lack of engine modes hindered Monza fightback

Kvyat: "Worst case scenario" helped Gasly win at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat: "Worst case scenario" helped Gasly win at Monza

The Ferrari model behind Alpine's F1 push
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The Ferrari model behind Alpine's F1 push

Gasly feels "ready" for Red Bull F1 team return
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly feels "ready" for Red Bull F1 team return

Williams names Roberts as acting team principal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams names Roberts as acting team principal

Stoner: MotoGP lacking "next level" with Marquez absent
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Stoner: MotoGP lacking "next level" with Marquez absent

Vettel: No shortcuts to end Ferrari's "suffering"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: No shortcuts to end Ferrari's "suffering"

Hamilton launches own team to contest Extreme E
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Hamilton launches own team to contest Extreme E

Latest news

Kvyat: "Worst case scenario" helped Gasly win at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat: "Worst case scenario" helped Gasly win at Monza

Vettel: No shortcuts to end Ferrari's "suffering"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: No shortcuts to end Ferrari's "suffering"

Why Renault's new 'car guy' CEO couldn't pull plug on F1 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Why Renault's new 'car guy' CEO couldn't pull plug on F1

Wolff says lack of engine modes hindered Monza fightback
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff says lack of engine modes hindered Monza fightback

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff says lack of engine modes hindered Monza fightback

2h
2
Formula 1

Kvyat: "Worst case scenario" helped Gasly win at Monza

13m
3
Formula 1

The Ferrari model behind Alpine's F1 push

4
Formula 1

Gasly feels "ready" for Red Bull F1 team return

5
Formula 1

Williams names Roberts as acting team principal

3h

Latest news

Kvyat: "Worst case scenario" helped Gasly win at Monza
Formula 1

Kvyat: "Worst case scenario" helped Gasly win at Monza

Vettel: No shortcuts to end Ferrari's "suffering"
Formula 1

Vettel: No shortcuts to end Ferrari's "suffering"

Why Renault's new 'car guy' CEO couldn't pull plug on F1
Formula 1

Why Renault's new 'car guy' CEO couldn't pull plug on F1

Wolff says lack of engine modes hindered Monza fightback
Formula 1

Wolff says lack of engine modes hindered Monza fightback

Williams names Roberts as acting team principal
Formula 1

Williams names Roberts as acting team principal

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP best photos 03:05
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP best photos

Starting grid for the Italian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Italian GP

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future 05:00
Formula 1

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast 42:22
Formula 1

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED! 04:44
Formula 1

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED!

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.