Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Ferrari: ‘Extreme’ qualifying focus paid off with Monaco pole Next / Mercedes ready to take strategy risks with Hamilton in Monaco GP
Formula 1 News

IndyCar red flag rules would be "intelligent" for F1 - Wolff

By:

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff thinks Formula 1 adopting IndyCar's red flag rules, so that drivers lose their best times if they stop a session, would be 'intelligent'.

IndyCar red flag rules would be "intelligent" for F1 - Wolff

The situation surrounding drivers benefiting from causing red flags became a talking point at the Monaco Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc secured pole position when he crashed into the barriers.

With his Q3 accident bringing out the red flags, it meant that his closest rivals did not have the chance to knock him off the top spot.

American series IndyCar and IMSA have different rules which mean any driver who triggers a red flag in qualifying loses his two best qualifying times.

Had that rule been in place for F1, then it would have meant Leclerc would have been stripped of pole position for his Monaco crash and been moved back to 10th on the grid.

Wolff was unaware that such a rule was in use in American series, but reckoned it could be good for F1, especially as it would end suspicions of drivers deliberately getting sessions stopped.

"I didn't know that that was the rule in the US but I think it's an intelligent rule," said Wolff. "That would avoid confusion.

"I don't think that Charles put it in the wall today, because there's just too much at stake.

"But it would be a nice little incentive to make sure that all the polemic that such a situation provokes is out of question, and is not happening because nobody would doubt it."

Read Also:

But while Wolff thinks it is a good idea, drivers are not so convinced that it is necessary in F1.

Max Verstappen said: "I think there is a difference when a guy makes a mistake and hits the wall, or doing it intentionally. I think had Charles just parked with a broken front wing, it's a different story.

"But of course he just clipped the wall, initially, and then ended up where I've ended up twice! So, it's just unfortunate. Of course, I'm disappointed to not have a shot at pole but that's life. Sometimes you can't do it. It's fine.

"I don't think his lap should have, or should be deleted in the future if possibly they want to make rule changes. I don't think that would be fair – because we're all trying so hard – and it's not so easy around here, especially on the limit. It's easy to make a mistake."

Valtteri Bottas added: "I think the regulation is fine. I mean, it is what it is. Sometimes in sport things don't place into your hands. Sometimes you get lucky, sometimes unlucky and that's what happens."

shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari: ‘Extreme’ qualifying focus paid off with Monaco pole

Previous article

Ferrari: ‘Extreme’ qualifying focus paid off with Monaco pole

Next article

Mercedes ready to take strategy risks with Hamilton in Monaco GP

Mercedes ready to take strategy risks with Hamilton in Monaco GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Leclerc fails to start Monaco GP with driveshaft issue

40min
2
Formula 1

Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

4h
3
Formula 1

Why Leclerc crash conspiracy theories make no sense

4h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes ready to take strategy risks with Hamilton in Monaco GP

49min
5
Formula 1

Perez's bodyguard shot during car robbery attempt in Mexico

20h
Latest news
Leclerc fails to start Monaco GP with driveshaft issue
Formula 1

Leclerc fails to start Monaco GP with driveshaft issue

40m
Live: Follow the Monaco GP as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow the Monaco GP as it happens

48m
Mercedes ready to take strategy risks with Hamilton in Monaco GP
Formula 1

Mercedes ready to take strategy risks with Hamilton in Monaco GP

49m
IndyCar red flag rules would be "intelligent" for F1 - Wolff
Formula 1

IndyCar red flag rules would be "intelligent" for F1 - Wolff

1h
Ferrari: ‘Extreme’ qualifying focus paid off with Monaco pole
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ferrari: ‘Extreme’ qualifying focus paid off with Monaco pole

1h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Ferrari 00:35
Formula 1
4h

Formula 1: Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole

Formula 1: Leclerc grabs pole, then crashes in Monaco 04:31
Formula 1
20h

Formula 1: Leclerc grabs pole, then crashes in Monaco

Starting Grid for the Monaco Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
22h

Starting Grid for the Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1: Vestappen tops FP3 in Monaco 00:41
Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Formula 1: Vestappen tops FP3 in Monaco

Formula 1 Stewards: Who Are They & What Do They Do? 06:10
Formula 1
May 21, 2021

Formula 1 Stewards: Who Are They & What Do They Do?

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Leclerc to start Monaco GP from pole after Ferrari gearbox check Monaco GP
Formula 1

Leclerc to start Monaco GP from pole after Ferrari gearbox check

Why Leclerc crash conspiracy theories make no sense Monaco GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Leclerc crash conspiracy theories make no sense

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Prime

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
4h
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Prime

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix Prime

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021
Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Prime

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

McLaren's decision to run a one-off Gulf livery for the Monaco Grand Prix brought much in the way of praise, along with suggestions that Formula 1 could take a leaf from NASCAR's book and run throwback liveries at future Monte Carlo visits. But perhaps it's that one-off nature that has made McLaren's new paintjob so popular...

Formula 1
May 20, 2021
Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap Prime

Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap

It’s been a flawed concept since its reintroduction to Formula 1 in 2019. But with every passing week, the evidence mounts to underline that awarding a point for the fastest lap is a bad idea and should be dropped

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Prime

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Red Bull has failed to capitalise on having the best car in the opening rounds. BEN EDWARDS thinks change is around the corner.

Formula 1
May 18, 2021

Trending Today

Leclerc fails to start Monaco GP with driveshaft issue
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc fails to start Monaco GP with driveshaft issue

Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Why Leclerc crash conspiracy theories make no sense
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Leclerc crash conspiracy theories make no sense

Perez's bodyguard shot during car robbery attempt in Mexico
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez's bodyguard shot during car robbery attempt in Mexico

Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole

Mercedes ready to take strategy risks with Hamilton in Monaco GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes ready to take strategy risks with Hamilton in Monaco GP

Hamilton to be critical of Mercedes "behind closed doors"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton to be critical of Mercedes "behind closed doors"

Schumacher’s Haas F1 chassis all clear despite $500,000 shunt
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher’s Haas F1 chassis all clear despite $500,000 shunt

Latest news

Leclerc fails to start Monaco GP with driveshaft issue
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc fails to start Monaco GP with driveshaft issue

Live: Follow the Monaco GP as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow the Monaco GP as it happens

Mercedes ready to take strategy risks with Hamilton in Monaco GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes ready to take strategy risks with Hamilton in Monaco GP

IndyCar red flag rules would be "intelligent" for F1 - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

IndyCar red flag rules would be "intelligent" for F1 - Wolff

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.