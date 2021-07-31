Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Live: Follow Hungarian GP qualifying as it happens Next / Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Hungarian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes front row ahead of Verstappen

By:

Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes 1-2 in qualifying for Formula 1's 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen ending up third behind Valtteri Bottas.

Hungarian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes front row ahead of Verstappen

The Mercedes and Red Bull cars will head into the race on split starting tyre strategies after Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez – who missed setting a final Q3 lap at the back of the queue as the Red Bulls trailed behind the slowly touring Mercedes drivers on the final warm-up lap – used the soft tyres to set their best times in Q2, where Hamilton and Bottas got through on the mediums.

After Verstappen had topped Q1 and Q2, Hamilton led the way after the opening runs in Q3, with a 1m15.419s, as his title rival was unable to match his best time from the middle of qualifying.

The 0.565s gap Verstappen faced to Hamilton left Bottas with the chance to slot in ahead in second, which he did.

Ahead of the second and final Q3 runs, Verstappen emerged from his garage right behind Hamilton, who drove very slowly down the pitlane and early and then late in the final warm-up tour as he stayed ahead of the Red Bull.

With the clock ticking down as a result of the slow preparation-lap driving, Verstappen only just made it across the line to start a second Q3 flier, while Perez missed out but held onto to fourth in any case.

But the slow warm-up lap tactics backfired for Mercedes in terms of its drivers improving on their second goes, as Bottas, who led Hamilton around, did not go quicker and nor did the world champion.

But while Verstappen did improve to a 1m15.840s, it wasn't enough to get him ahead of either Mercedes car, with Hamilton's pole secure ahead of his teammate.

Pierre Gasly beat Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc to fifth for AlphaTauri, with Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso eighth and ninth for Alpine.

Sebastian Vettel rounded out the top 10 after running an off-set Q3 strategy, completing his 1m16.750s on a solo run in the middle of the final segment.

In Q2, where Verstappen went quickest after switching to the softs, Sebastian Vettel's late improvement knocked out Daniel Ricciardo, who's personal best on his final lap in the middle segment was not enough to get him through to Q3.

Lance Stroll took 12th in the second Aston Martin to finish ahead of Alfa Romeo pair Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi – who was given a reprimand for impeding Gasly in FP3, while his team was fined €5,000 for the incident where Giovinazzi clipped Stroll's right-rear while exiting the pitlane in final practice.

The other driver eliminated in Q2 was Carlos Sainz, who lost the rear of his car running through the final corner on his first timed lap in the opening segment, with the Ferrari sliding sideways across the runoff area and slapping the barriers side-on.

He was able to drive away as the session was red flagged, but soon stopped after his front wing broke off and became trapped under the car.

Although Sainz did pull away again after sitting in his car for a few minutes, but he eventually turned the engine off and climbed out, ending Q2 in 15th without a time set, and after Sainz had appeared to impede Gasly late in Q1, with the Ferrari taking to the kerbs at Turn 1 in a bid to get out of the way of the rapidly approaching AlphaTauri.

In Q1, Yuki Tsunoda set a personal best on his final lap in the opening segment but could not improve enough and was eliminated, as was George Russell, who lost his perfect record of escaping Q1 at every race so far in 2021 for Williams.

Russell appeared to go deep at Turn 2 and then ran wide exiting the Turns 6/7 chicane, kicking up dust as he pushed on with his final Q1 lap, but wound up behind Tsunoda in 17th, ending his run of Q3 appearances at two.

Nicholas Latifi also set a personal best on his final Q1 lap as he took 18th in the second Williams, with Nikita Mazepin 19th for Haas.

Mick Schumacher could not take part in qualifying as a result of his red-flag-causing FP3 crash, with Haas unable to repair the car in time after changing its gearbox to get the rookie out to set a time in Q1.

Cla Driver Chassis Time
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'15.419
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'15.734
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'15.840
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'16.421
5 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'16.483
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'16.489
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'16.496
8 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'16.653
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'16.715
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'16.750
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'16.871
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'16.893
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1'17.564
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'17.583
15 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari  
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'17.919
17 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 1'17.944
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'18.036
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 1'18.922
20 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas  
View full results
shares
comments
Live: Follow Hungarian GP qualifying as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow Hungarian GP qualifying as it happens

Next article

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole

38 min
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Boos from crowd after Hungarian GP pole "fuel me"

24 min
3
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes front row ahead of Verstappen

41 min
4
Formula 1

Verstappen: Soft tyre switch prompted by lack of F1 pace

12 min
5
Formula 1

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge

1 d
Latest news
Red Bull: No major issue with Hamilton "gamesmanship" in Q3
Formula 1

Red Bull: No major issue with Hamilton "gamesmanship" in Q3

0m
Verstappen: Soft tyre switch prompted by lack of F1 pace
Formula 1

Verstappen: Soft tyre switch prompted by lack of F1 pace

12m
Hamilton: Boos from crowd after Hungarian GP pole "fuel me"
Formula 1

Hamilton: Boos from crowd after Hungarian GP pole "fuel me"

24m
Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole

38m
Hungarian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes front row ahead of Verstappen
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes front row ahead of Verstappen

41m
Latest videos
Formula 1: Sainz forced to take third power unit for Hungarian GP 00:39
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Sainz forced to take third power unit for Hungarian GP

Formula 1: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in second practice 00:58
Formula 1
23 h

Formula 1: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in second practice

Formula 1: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1 in Hungary 00:58
Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1 in Hungary

Formula 1: Red Bull gutted with Hamilton's penalty review rejection 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull gutted with Hamilton's penalty review rejection

Formula 1: Hamilton says I'd repeat Verstappen move in exact same way 00:48
Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton says I'd repeat Verstappen move in exact same way

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Hungarian GP: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen by 0.088s in FP3 Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen by 0.088s in FP3

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Hungarian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Hungarian GP: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1 Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole

Hamilton: Boos from crowd after Hungarian GP pole "fuel me"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Boos from crowd after Hungarian GP pole "fuel me"

Hungarian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes front row ahead of Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes front row ahead of Verstappen

Verstappen: Soft tyre switch prompted by lack of F1 pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Soft tyre switch prompted by lack of F1 pace

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge

Red Bull explains Albon's F1 re-enactment test in failed FIA review
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull explains Albon's F1 re-enactment test in failed FIA review

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull F1 rejection
Formula 1 Formula 1

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull F1 rejection

Why the F1 tension between Mercedes and Red Bull won’t ease off
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the F1 tension between Mercedes and Red Bull won’t ease off

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
2 h
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall...

Formula 1
19 h
How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Prime

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

OPINION: Red Bull was justified to be upset that Lewis Hamilton survived his British GP clash with Max Verstappen and went on to win. But its attempts to lobby the FIA to reconsider the severity of Hamilton's in-race penalty were always likely to backfire, and have only succeeded in creating a PR disaster that will distract from its on-track efforts

Formula 1
21 h
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Prime

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed.

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Prime

How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Prime

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says Oleg Karpov, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Prime

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says Mark Gallagher, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors.

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Latest news

Red Bull: No major issue with Hamilton "gamesmanship" in Q3
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: No major issue with Hamilton "gamesmanship" in Q3

Verstappen: Soft tyre switch prompted by lack of F1 pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Soft tyre switch prompted by lack of F1 pace

Hamilton: Boos from crowd after Hungarian GP pole "fuel me"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Boos from crowd after Hungarian GP pole "fuel me"

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.