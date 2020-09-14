Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
87 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull: "Too nice" Albon will take strength from podium

shares
comments
Red Bull: "Too nice" Albon will take strength from podium
By:

Red Bull Formula 1 team boss Christian Horner thinks one of Alex Albon’s biggest disadvantages is that he is ‘too nice.’

After what has been a frustrating season for the Thai driver up to now, he finally delivered a podium finish at the Tuscan Grand Prix with a well-judged drive to third.

Horner is convinced that Albon will take a huge confidence boost from the result, which has come against the backdrop of recent debate about whether or not Red Bull should bring back Pierre Gasly after his Italian GP victory.

With Albon having made a point on the team radio after the race of thanking the team for sticking with him, Horner is optimistic about where his driver goes from here.

“The disadvantage is, if anything, he is too nice," Horner told Sky. "But once he puts the helmet on you can see there is a real racer there.

“I think there is a big difference between thinking you can do it and knowing you can do it. I think this podium for him will give him a boost of confidence and self-belief. I think he really will build from here quite nicely.”

With Albon having to fight hard for his podium, which included pulling off a move on Daniel Ricciardo, Horner said that it had proved once again what a strong racer he was.

“It is really impressive and we see it time and again with him,” he said. “His placement of the car is really good and I think Daniel is a hard guy to pass. So to make that move around the outside and to make it stick, all credit to him.”

Read Also:

One of the key qualities that Red Bull has seen in Albon, which is not so obvious to the outside world, is his approach to technical matters.

Horner said that Albon had won over the team with the detail he offers about the car.

“I think actually his feedback is very, very good,” he said. “He has a really good sensitivity for the car and I think he has really won the respect of the engineers for that, so I think as that starts to come through, the developments that start to come through, I think that will only help him.

“Hopefully some of this instability of the rear that we have been having, which affects him and in fact Pierre last year, that Max isn’t really affected by, I think it will start to come his way a bit.”

Related video

Wolff downplays INEOS Mercedes buy-out claims

Previous article

Wolff downplays INEOS Mercedes buy-out claims

Next article

Ten things we learned from the Tuscan Grand Prix

Ten things we learned from the Tuscan Grand Prix
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Alex Albon
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Ten things we learned from the Tuscan Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ten things we learned from the Tuscan Grand Prix

Vettel tried to buy Ferrari F2004, but it was "too expensive"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel tried to buy Ferrari F2004, but it was "too expensive"

Wolff downplays INEOS Mercedes buy-out claims
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff downplays INEOS Mercedes buy-out claims

The key questions about the Mugello restart crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The key questions about the Mugello restart crash

Red Bull: "Too nice" Albon will take strength from podium
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull: "Too nice" Albon will take strength from podium

Twelve drivers warned over Mugello restart crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Twelve drivers warned over Mugello restart crash

Ferrari F1 team is stuck "in a hole" right now, says CEO
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari F1 team is stuck "in a hole" right now, says CEO

Russell: F1's red flag rules need changing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: F1's red flag rules need changing

Latest news

FIA looking into Hamilton's anti-racism T-shirt at Mugello
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA looking into Hamilton's anti-racism T-shirt at Mugello

Ten things we learned from the Tuscan Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ten things we learned from the Tuscan Grand Prix

Red Bull: "Too nice" Albon will take strength from podium
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull: "Too nice" Albon will take strength from podium

Wolff downplays INEOS Mercedes buy-out claims
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff downplays INEOS Mercedes buy-out claims

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the Tuscan Grand Prix

40m
2
Formula 1

Vettel tried to buy Ferrari F2004, but it was "too expensive"

3
Formula 1

Wolff downplays INEOS Mercedes buy-out claims

3h
4
Formula 1

The key questions about the Mugello restart crash

5
Formula 1

Red Bull: "Too nice" Albon will take strength from podium

1h

Latest news

FIA looking into Hamilton's anti-racism T-shirt at Mugello
Formula 1

FIA looking into Hamilton's anti-racism T-shirt at Mugello

Ten things we learned from the Tuscan Grand Prix
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the Tuscan Grand Prix

Red Bull: "Too nice" Albon will take strength from podium
Formula 1

Red Bull: "Too nice" Albon will take strength from podium

Wolff downplays INEOS Mercedes buy-out claims
Formula 1

Wolff downplays INEOS Mercedes buy-out claims

The key questions about the Mugello restart crash
Formula 1

The key questions about the Mugello restart crash

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Tuscany Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Tuscany Grand Prix

Should Gasly Return To Red Bull? | Is It Just Me? Podcast 41:12
Formula 1

Should Gasly Return To Red Bull? | Is It Just Me? Podcast

Everything You Need To Know About Mugello 07:32
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About Mugello

Mission Winnow: Celebrating Ferrari's 1000th Grand Prix 00:59
Formula 1

Mission Winnow: Celebrating Ferrari's 1000th Grand Prix

Tuscan Grand Prix Preview - F1 2020 07:24
Formula 1

Tuscan Grand Prix Preview - F1 2020

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.