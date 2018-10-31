Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner hopes Ricciardo can escape "dark cloud"

shares
comments
Horner hopes Ricciardo can escape
By: Adam Cooper
1h ago

Red Bull boss Formula 1 Christian Horner hopes Daniel Ricciardo can escape the "dark cloud" of frustration brought on by his string of retirements in 2018.

The Australian was running second ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in last weekend's Mexican Grand Prix when a clutch failure with 10 laps remaining led to his sixth mechanical retirement of his season, and eighth in total.

Ricciardo suggested after the race that his car was "cursed" and that he would be happy to hand it over to 2019 Red Bull signing Pierre Gasly for the final two races of the season.

"He's just had an immensely frustrating afternoon," said Horner, when asked by Motorsport.com about Ricciardo's race.

"I'm sure you can understand his emotions are running incredibly high. It's gutting not just for him, but for the whole team.

"We were looking at potentially a one-two finish, which has enormous value to us.

"It feels a bittersweet victory - [it's] fantastic for Max to have driven an outstanding race, but I'm pretty confident Daniel would have been able to hold off Sebastian over those remaining laps.

"You can understand his frustration and I hope that this dark cloud that's following him around lifts for the final two races."

Asked whether Ricciardo might now be regretting his move to Renault for the 2019 season, Horner added: "Only Daniel can answer.

"There's no point broaching that with him - the decision was made, he was comfortable with the decision.

"He's driving a competitive car that's taken pole position this weekend and you can see the differential between where this part [the front] of the grid is and where this part [Renault] is two laps behind."

Next article
Hamilton: Monza win was biggest mental blow to Ferrari

Previous article

Hamilton: Monza win was biggest mental blow to Ferrari

Next article

De Silvestro: Red Bull-style programme preferable to W Series

De Silvestro: Red Bull-style programme preferable to W Series
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hartley realised he needed to defend himself
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hartley realised he needed to defend himself

4h ago
Yamaha's chassis potential Article
MotoGP

Yamaha's chassis potential "scary", says Dovizioso

Raikkonen: Article
Formula 1

Raikkonen: "Nonsense" media coverage is harming F1

Latest videos
Calderon praised after first F1 test 01:14
Formula 1

Calderon praised after first F1 test

50m ago
Why Schumacher's records are now in reach for Hamilton 12:18
Formula 1

Why Schumacher's records are now in reach for Hamilton

Oct 30, 2018

Shop Our Store
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo

Shop Now

Red Bull Racing

Shop Now

News in depth
De Silvestro: Red Bull-style programme preferable to W Series
Other open wheel

De Silvestro: Red Bull-style programme preferable to W Series

Horner hopes Ricciardo can escape
Formula 1

Horner hopes Ricciardo can escape "dark cloud"

Hamilton: Monza win was biggest mental blow to Ferrari
Formula 1

Hamilton: Monza win was biggest mental blow to Ferrari

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.