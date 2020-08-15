Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
QU in
01 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
103 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Breaking news

Horner: Engine mode ban "healthy" for F1

shares
comments
Horner: Engine mode ban "healthy" for F1
By:
Aug 15, 2020, 9:47 AM

Red Bull Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner is supportive of the FIA’s move to clamp down on teams using higher engine modes during qualifying, saying it is a "healthy thing for the manufacturers".

In the week leading up to the Spanish Grand Prix, the teams were informed by the FIA that there will be less scope to play with different engine modes from the Belgian Grand Prix onwards, which will particularly affect teams running so-called ‘party modes’ during qualifying. 

The clampdown, which is set to be formalised in a technical directive, is seen to particularly affect the dominant Mercedes team, which tends to find a lot of extra performance in the crucial stages of qualifying, and its customers Racing Point and Williams.

On Thursday Mercedes’ world champion Lewis Hamilton argued the ban was put in place “to try and slow us down”, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc admitted it was “only a positive” for Ferrari given its straight-line speed deficit in 2020.

Read Also:

Red Bull’s Christian Horner suggests all teams will be affected by the engine mode ban, but believes the FIA’s initiative is “a healthy thing” for the manufacturers.

"It will affect all teams, the question is how much”, Horner said on Friday. "I think that these qualifying modes have been pushed and developed over the years.

“With exhaust blowing for example, we had to run a standard map throughout weekend. And I think this is just adopting a similar methodology to that, which I think is sensible for Formula 1.

"There’s inevitably enormous cost that’s associated with developing these different modes and actually I think it’s a healthy thing for the manufacturers and if anything, if it creates better and closer racing it's a positive for Formula 1.”

The engine mode ban was mentioned in a letter sent to the teams by the FIA, which also addressed the ongoing Racing Point saga over its use of Mercedes’ 2019 brake ducts.

While the matter is going to the International Court of Appeal, further questions were asked about the wider implications of Racing Point’s 15 point and 400,000 euro penalty for the future of the sport.

Horner welcomed the FIA’s clarifications on the matter, as the philosophical question over what a manufacturer should design and produce itself particularly affects Red Bull.  

The energy drink giant owns both Red Bull Racing and the Italy-based AlphaTauri squad, which used to run customer Red Bull cars in its early Toro Rosso days.

"I think we’ve been encouraged to see the letters and correspondence from the FIA, that are looking to provide clarity regarding the constructor definition in many respects”, Horner added. 

"For Red Bull, that does own 100 percent of two teams, that has enormous importance. That is encouraging. 

"We were also encouraged with the engine technical directive that they are talking about. That again could close up the racing."

Related video

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens

Next article

Mercedes "in better shape" managing tyre temperatures

Mercedes "in better shape" managing tyre temperatures
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending Today

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest in FP3, Ocon crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report
29m

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest in FP3, Ocon crashes

Dovizioso will not stay at Ducati in 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Dovizioso will not stay at Ducati in 2021

Horner: Engine mode ban "healthy" for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Horner: Engine mode ban "healthy" for F1

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed
1h

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens

F1 teams agree to ban testing at new 2020 race venues
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

F1 teams agree to ban testing at new 2020 race venues

Indy 500 Practice: Andretti turns fastest IMS lap since 1996
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report

Indy 500 Practice: Andretti turns fastest IMS lap since 1996

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales on top in third practice
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report
2h

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales on top in third practice

Mercedes "in better shape" managing tyre temperatures
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
49m

Mercedes "in better shape" managing tyre temperatures

Latest news

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest in FP3, Ocon crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report
29m

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest in FP3, Ocon crashes

Mercedes "in better shape" managing tyre temperatures
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
49m

Mercedes "in better shape" managing tyre temperatures

Horner: Engine mode ban "healthy" for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Horner: Engine mode ban "healthy" for F1

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed
1h

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens

Trending

1
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest in FP3, Ocon crashes

29m
2
MotoGP

Dovizioso will not stay at Ducati in 2021

1h
3
Formula 1

Horner: Engine mode ban "healthy" for F1

1h
4
IndyCar

Indy 500 Practice: Andretti turns fastest IMS lap since 1996

5
Formula 1

F1 teams agree to ban testing at new 2020 race venues

2h

Latest videos

Why F1 2020 will be remembered as a golden year 06:28
Formula 1

Why F1 2020 will be remembered as a golden year

What Happened To F1's Blown Diffusers? 09:13
Formula 1

What Happened To F1's Blown Diffusers?

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Blistering, Tyre Choices and More | 2020 70th Anniversary GP Mercedes AMG F1 Debrief 07:41
Formula 1

Blistering, Tyre Choices and More | 2020 70th Anniversary GP Mercedes AMG F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos

Latest news

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest in FP3, Ocon crashes
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest in FP3, Ocon crashes

Mercedes "in better shape" managing tyre temperatures
Formula 1

Mercedes "in better shape" managing tyre temperatures

Horner: Engine mode ban "healthy" for F1
Formula 1

Horner: Engine mode ban "healthy" for F1

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens

F1 teams agree to ban testing at new 2020 race venues
Formula 1

F1 teams agree to ban testing at new 2020 race venues

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.