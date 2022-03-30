Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Norris says F1 Saudi Arabian GP result "massive" for McLaren Next / Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton?
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Horner: F1 should look into DRS lines after Saudi cat and mouse game

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner believes Formula 1 should look at the placement of DRS detection lines in order to avoid the "cat and mouse games" seen in Jeddah.

By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Horner: F1 should look into DRS lines after Saudi cat and mouse game
Listen to this article

In Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc fought out a gripping battle, which culminated in the final 10 laps when Verstappen started attacking the lead of Leclerc.

Realising the power of the DRS on Jeddah's long city streets, Leclerc purposefully started easing off the throttle well before the last corner, forcing Verstappen to overshoot ahead of the DRS detection line. That meant Leclerc would get the DRS advantage on the following start finish straight, easily enabling him to retake the lead.

Verstappen quickly caught on to the Monegasque's tactics and at his next attempt the Dutchman locked up his tyres trying to stay behind Leclerc ahead of the final hairpin, both drivers actively seeking to avoid being in the lead.

With four laps to go Verstappen finally passed Leclerc to win the race after what he called "playing smart tricks", with Leclerc admitting he was "half throttle trying for Max to overtake me and for me to have the DRS".

"It worked once and then the second time, he understood so he braked very early and then there was a bit of a mess, but I think it was it was fun," he added.

While their duel was entertaining to watch and both protagonists saw no issue with it, questions were asked about whether drivers deliberately trying to avoid overtaking each other is the type of racing that F1 should encourage.

When asked by Motorsport.com if the DRS games being played were getting a bit silly, Red Bull F1 chief Horner acknowledged that F1 should look into where the DRS detection lines as drawn to avoid "a game of cat and mouse".

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"The DRS is so powerful you could see that there was a game of cat and mouse going on between the drivers, where they'd actually brake to a point that they actually accelerated into the corner," Horner said.

"I think maybe we should look at where that DRS detection zone is for future years. You definitely want to avoid being in that situation."

Horner felt the Jeddah street fight did confirm that the 2022 rules had hit the mark, even as several drivers suggested that overtaking would still be impossible without DRS.

"I think the really encouraging thing about these regulations is that in the last two races we've seen Charles and Max pass each other about 10 times, which we haven't seen in previous seasons," Horner explained.

 "It's been great racing, another fantastic race there between the two teams. Of a sample of two, you'd have to say it's a big tick in the box for the ability to follow closely and race wheel to wheel. It's been outstanding."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Norris says F1 Saudi Arabian GP result "massive" for McLaren
Previous article

Norris says F1 Saudi Arabian GP result "massive" for McLaren
Next article

Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton?

Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton?
Load comments
More from
Filip Cleeren
Ocon “one degree” away from having same F1 crash as Schumacher Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Ocon “one degree” away from having same F1 crash as Schumacher

Saudi Arabian GP qualifying halted after huge Schumacher shunt Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Saudi Arabian GP qualifying halted after huge Schumacher shunt

Bottas explains Alfa Romeo F1 start issue in Bahrain Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Bottas explains Alfa Romeo F1 start issue in Bahrain

Latest news

Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton?

Horner: F1 should look into DRS lines after Saudi cat and mouse game
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: F1 should look into DRS lines after Saudi cat and mouse game

Norris says F1 Saudi Arabian GP result "massive" for McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris says F1 Saudi Arabian GP result "massive" for McLaren

Ex-FIA president Max Mosley died from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ex-FIA president Max Mosley died from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton? Prime

Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton?

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have engaged in two thrilling wheel-to-wheel scraps from the opening two 2022 Formula 1 races. Those haven’t ended in controversy, which has raised a question over how their rivalry compares to Verstappen’s against Lewis Hamilton in 2021

Formula 1
32m
Why Jeddah's victory fight showed DRS still has a place in F1 Prime

Why Jeddah's victory fight showed DRS still has a place in F1

With Formula 1's shift to ground effect aerodynamics, it was hoped that the championship could eventually do away with DRS if the new cars could catch and pass each other more effectively. But DRS enhanced the duel between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, showing the drag reduction system still has a place in F1

Formula 1
20 h
The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from Prime

The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from

Lewis Hamilton took a surprise podium in the Bahrain F1 season opener, but his struggles in Jeddah underlined that much work still needs to be done for Mercedes to be contending for wins again. The team will hope that Hamilton's upturn in form after a sluggish start to a season featuring a new rules set, in 2009, can be replicated

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2022
2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's second visit to Jeddah's high-speed street track produced a spectacular battle between Red Bull and Ferrari at the sharp end, this time with a different result to the Bahrain season-opener. But on a weekend that was thrown into doubt amid off-track distractions, several drivers in cars without race-winning pedigree produced equally valiant performances

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller Prime

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller

For the second Formula 1 race in a row, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen contested a thrilling battle for victory that involved multiple passes through DRS detection zones. But, unlike in Bahrain, it was Verstappen who won out in Jeddah to get Red Bull's title challenge back on track

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer Prime

Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive.

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Prime

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players.

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.