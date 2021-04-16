Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Steiner: Spinning Mazepin "trying too hard" Next / Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 and MotoGP to honour late Fausto Gresini on Sunday

By:

The Formula 1 and MotoGP paddock will come together this Sunday to observe a moment of silence for late team boss and two-time 125cc world champion Fausto Gresini.

F1 and MotoGP to honour late Fausto Gresini on Sunday

Veteran MotoGP team boss Gresini sadly died in February following a two-month battle with COVID-19.

The Italian – who was 125cc motorcycle grand prix world champion in 1985 and 1987 – was a highly respected figure in the world of motorsport, with MotoGP observing a moment of silence during the Qatar Grand Prix weekend in March.

Gresini was born in Imola, where the second round of the 2021 F1 season – the Emilia Romagna GP – is taking place this weekend.

As a mark of respect for Gresini, both the F1 paddock in Italy and the MotoGP paddock in Portugal will stand together in a minute of silence.

A brief statement from MotoGP read: “As a tribute to the late, great Italian, a minute of silence will be observed during both the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio Del Made In Italy E Dell'emilia Romagna and the MotoGP Grande Premio 888 de Portugal on Sunday at 13:42 in Imola and 12:42 in Portimao.

“At the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali will be joined in parc ferme by members of Gresini’s family to observe the minute of silence.

Fausto Gresini tribute on the Bike of Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Fausto Gresini tribute on the Bike of Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“At the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, the bikes, riders and team members from the MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 class Gresini teams will gather in front of the Aprilia Racing Team Gresini box ahead of the MotoGP™ race, joined by FIM President Jorge Viegas and Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, to pay their respects.”

The Gresini team has continued racing in 2021, with plans to once again return to independent status in MotoGP in 2022 still going ahead currently.

The Aprilia – whose factory entry is run in conjunction with Gresini Racing – RS-GPs of Aleix Espargaro and Lorenzo Savadori are running tributes to the late Gresini this season.

F1 announced earlier this week it had moved its qualifying session for the Imola round to avoid clashing with the funeral of Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died age 99 last week.

There are no changes to MotoGP’s schedule this weekend because of the royal funeral – though the MotoGP race will take place before Moto2 at 1pm local time on Sunday to avoid a clash with the F1 race.

Steiner: Spinning Mazepin "trying too hard"

Previous article

Steiner: Spinning Mazepin "trying too hard"

Next article

Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP practice as it happens

Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP practice as it happens
Series Formula 1 , MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Lewis Duncan
Portuguese MotoGP: Vinales fastest in FP1, Marquez third Portugal GP
MotoGP / Practice report

Portuguese MotoGP: Vinales fastest in FP1, Marquez third

Dovizioso's Aprilia MotoGP bike feedback "similar" to Espargaro
MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso's Aprilia MotoGP bike feedback "similar" to Espargaro

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Portugal GP Prime
MotoGP / Analysis

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Prime
What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track Prime

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track

Mercedes may find itself leading the drivers' and constructors' standings after Lewis Hamilton's victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix, but it is well aware that it came against the odds, with Red Bull clearly ahead. Here's what the Brackley team must do to avoid its crown slipping .

Formula 1
3h
The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

It's been a tough start to Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin F1 career, with a lack of pre-season testing mileage followed by an incident-packed Bahrain GP. But two key underlying factors mean a turnaround is no guarantee.

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021
The themes to watch in F1's Imola return Prime

The themes to watch in F1's Imola return

Three weeks is a long time in Formula 1, but in the reshaped start to the 2021 season the teams head to Imola to pick things up after the frenetic Bahrain opener. Here's what to look out for and the developments to follow at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2021
The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola Prime

The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola

After a pandemic-hit winter of seat-swapping, F1 kicked off its season with several new faces in town, other drivers adapting to new environments, and one making a much-anticipated comeback. Ben Anderson looks at who made the most of their opportunity and who needs to try harder…

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2021
The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture Prime

The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture

Aston Martin’s only previous foray into Formula 1 in the late 1950s was a short-lived and unsuccessful affair. But it could have been so different, says Nigel Roebuck.

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen’s star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman’s year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

For many, many years Formula 1 has strived to do and to be better on all fronts. With close competition, a growing fanbase, a stable political landscape and rules in place to encourage sustainability, 2021 is on course to provide an unexpected peak

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021
How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Williams held out against the tide for many years but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the age of the owner-manager is long gone

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021

