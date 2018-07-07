Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / British GP / Breaking news

Hartley to miss qualifying after heavy crash

shares
comments
Hartley to miss qualifying after heavy crash
Adam Cooper
By: Adam Cooper
Jul 7, 2018, 12:51 PM

Brendon Hartley is to miss Formula 1 qualifying at Silverstone after a heavy accident in FP3, but Toro Rosso will run the sister car of Pierre Gasly after changing its front suspension.

Crash of Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13
Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 after the crash
Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 after crash
Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 after crash
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13
Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13

Hartley crashed after a front left failure on the STR13, damaging his chassis beyond immediate repair, so he will start from pitlane with the spare, which will be built up for the race.

After the crash Gasly had to sit out the remainder of FP3 while the team investigated the failure. Toro Rosso believes that the car suffered a wishbone failure, but has reserved judgement pending a proper inspection.

“We kept Gasly in the garage because we didn’t know the reason,” team boss Franz Tost told Motorsport.com. “And to be honest until now we are not 100% convinced that the lower wishbone was the reason which we assume caused this accident.

“This was why we didn’t want to go out with Pierre, because the risk was too high. Now we are changing the complete front suspension, and we hope the car is ready in time, and that nothing will happen.”

Asked if the new parts were from a different production batch, he said: “I don’t know whether they are from the same batch to be honest, but we try to do everything to prevent that something happens once more.”

 

Tost said it wasn’t clear whether the bumpy resurfaced Silverstone track has contributed to the problem.

“I don’t know to be honest. Normally it must not happen because all these parts are pre-tested on the seven-post rig, there are so many fatigue tests that we do, and therefore we are a little bit surprised why this happened.

"We have to investigate, and send the parts to a special institute to find out why it happened. It could be a delamination, and so on.”

Regarding Hartley’s situation, he said: “The monocoque is damaged, therefore we have to change it, and we hope to get everything ready for the race tomorrow.”

Next Formula 1 article
British GP: Hamilton grabs fourth straight Silverstone pole

Previous article

British GP: Hamilton grabs fourth straight Silverstone pole

Next article

Hamilton: Silverstone now "bumpier than the Nordschleife"

Hamilton: Silverstone now "bumpier than the Nordschleife"

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Location Silverstone
Drivers Brendon Hartley , Pierre Gasly
Teams Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

Shop Our Store
Toro Rosso

Toro Rosso

Shop Now

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.