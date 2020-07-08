Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
141 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton “grateful” to F1 drivers who took a knee

shares
comments
Hamilton “grateful” to F1 drivers who took a knee
By:
Jul 8, 2020, 3:31 PM

Lewis Hamilton insists that he didn't ask his fellow Formula 1 drivers to take a knee before the start of the Austrian GP, but says he's "really grateful" to those who chose to.

Hamilton says that the impetus for a gesture before the race came from F1’s ‘End Racism’ campaign, and from GPDA directors Sebastian Vettel and Romain Grosjean, who led a discussion on the subject in a meeting on Friday evening.

A key decision was to separate the anti-racism gesture, which was carried out on the startline, from the national anthem ceremony, which took place immediately afterwards on a socially distanced round red carpet.

Hamilton said he had no issue with the fact that, while they all expressed support for the anti-racism campaign, some fellow drivers chose not to take a knee.

“I honestly I don't know everyone's different reasons or opinions,” he said. “I am aware of some opinions from some of the drivers, but that's more of a private thing and I wouldn't like to share it, but I think ultimately nobody should be forced into a scenario where they have to kneel.

“And I really would just like to correct – there is a story I think, at least one out there that's really incorrect. I never requested or demanded anybody to take the knee. I never even brought it up. It was brought up by F1, and it was brought up by the GPDA.

“When we did the drivers’ briefing, Seb and Grosjean both brought it up, and asked the drivers whether or not they would do it, and there were obviously several that said they wouldn't.

“And I let everyone say what they wanted to say, and I just opened up to them and said, ‘Look, guys, just so you know, I will be doing it, but you do what you feel is right.’ And I'm really, really grateful for those who did kneel along with me.

“I think it's still a really powerful message, but ultimately whether or not you kneel or do not kneel, that's not going to change the world. And it's a much, much bigger issue across the world. I think everyone had a right to their own personal choice. And for me personally, that was what I felt was right to do, but I didn't make the decision until [the night before].”

Read Also:

Hamilton made the intriguing revelation that he had been “silenced” when NFL star Colin Kaepernick first inspired him to try a knee gesture.

“I'd actually spoken to him a couple years ago, I had a helmet and everything made in red for his with his number on the top. But back then, I was kind of silenced. I was told to kind of back down, don't support it, which actually I will say that I regret, so it was important for me to make sure that during this period of time, I did my part, and I think moving forward I need to try and continue.

“Whether that's continue to take the knee, I don't know if there's going to be opportunities to do that. But definitely don't do that on national anthems.”

Hamilton stressed the importance of not losing momentum: “I think it's really, really great that F1 and particularly Mercedes have taken note of the issue that we're facing across the world, and decided to do something about it.

“Ultimately everything we do is not going to be enough, and we all need to do more. And I think that there's been awareness for a few weeks, and what we don't need is for it to die a sudden death and just disappear and see no change.

“So, somehow, and ultimately, I could be the guinea pig there, I've got to keep speaking out and going back to it and just thinking, all of us, myself included, everyone has to look at accountability and see what they can do better within their own organisation with their own team. And moving forwards, I don't know if I'll continue to do it.”

Next article
Why Austria suggests an intra-Mercedes battle for 2020 title

Previous article

Why Austria suggests an intra-Mercedes battle for 2020 title

Next article

Mercedes admits no quick fix for "complex" gearbox issues

Mercedes admits no quick fix for "complex" gearbox issues

Trending Today

Webber: "Empty" Vettel shows Ferrari relationship is over
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Webber: "Empty" Vettel shows Ferrari relationship is over

Vettel in Formula 1 – With Alonso at Renault, where can he go in 2021?
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Vettel in Formula 1 – With Alonso at Renault, where can he go in 2021?

Hamilton “grateful” to F1 drivers who took a knee
Formula 1 / Formula 1
44m

Hamilton “grateful” to F1 drivers who took a knee

Bottas reveals why he slowed close to end of Austrian GP
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Bottas reveals why he slowed close to end of Austrian GP

Fernando Alonso signs with Renault F1 team for 2021 season
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Fernando Alonso signs with Renault F1 team for 2021 season

Reddick: "I stand by my comments on Twitter" regarding Trump
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Reddick: "I stand by my comments on Twitter" regarding Trump

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

Mercedes admits no quick fix for "complex" gearbox issues
Formula 1 / Formula 1
7m

Mercedes admits no quick fix for "complex" gearbox issues

Latest news

Mercedes admits no quick fix for "complex" gearbox issues
Formula 1 / Formula 1
7m

Mercedes admits no quick fix for "complex" gearbox issues

Hamilton “grateful” to F1 drivers who took a knee
Formula 1 / Formula 1
44m

Hamilton “grateful” to F1 drivers who took a knee

Why Austria suggests an intra-Mercedes battle for 2020 title Prime
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Why Austria suggests an intra-Mercedes battle for 2020 title

Renault not planning 2020 F1 practice running for Alonso
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Renault not planning 2020 F1 practice running for Alonso

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

Webber: "Empty" Vettel shows Ferrari relationship is over

2
Formula 1

Vettel in Formula 1 – With Alonso at Renault, where can he go in 2021?

3h
3
Formula 1

Bottas reveals why he slowed close to end of Austrian GP

4
Formula 1

Hamilton “grateful” to F1 drivers who took a knee

44m
5
Formula 1

Fernando Alonso signs with Renault F1 team for 2021 season

Latest videos

Styrian GP Reverse Grid 01:06
Formula 1

Styrian GP Reverse Grid

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos 03:12
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers

F1 2020 Season Preview 21:37
Formula 1

F1 2020 Season Preview

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July 01:06
Formula 1

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July

Latest news

Mercedes admits no quick fix for "complex" gearbox issues
Formula 1

Mercedes admits no quick fix for "complex" gearbox issues

Hamilton “grateful” to F1 drivers who took a knee
Formula 1

Hamilton “grateful” to F1 drivers who took a knee

Why Austria suggests an intra-Mercedes battle for 2020 title
Formula 1

Why Austria suggests an intra-Mercedes battle for 2020 title

Renault not planning 2020 F1 practice running for Alonso
Formula 1

Renault not planning 2020 F1 practice running for Alonso

Ricciardo “not devastated” by early stoppage in Austria
Formula 1

Ricciardo “not devastated” by early stoppage in Austria

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.