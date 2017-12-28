Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Formula 1 2018

Formula 1 French GP Breaking news

Hamilton: French GP is at the wrong track

33,781 views
0 shares
Hamilton: French GP is at the wrong track
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 pitboard
Paul Ricard track changes
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W08
Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4/23
Lewis Hamilton, McLaren Mercedes
Get alerts
By: Charles Bradley, Global Editor-in-Chief
Translated by: Fabien Gaillard, Journalist
28/12/2017 03:28

Lewis Hamilton says he’d prefer the French Grand Prix to run at Magny-Cours, rather than Paul Ricard, for its long-awaited return to the Formula 1 calendar in June.

Hamilton drove his Mercedes W08 at Paul Ricard in September, making a rare appearance in a Pirelli tyre test as the supplier finalised 2018 slick-tyre compounds.

He completed 114 laps on the day, before handing over to teammate Valtteri Bottas.

In an interview with Canal + Sport’s Thomas Senecal for a season review show, Hamilton was asked his thoughts on the 5.8km Ricard track in Le Castellet.

“Honestly I don't like it, just to be straight with you,” said Hamilton. “I loved it when we used to have the Grand Prix in Magny-Cours. [Paul Ricard] is in a beautiful place, but the track, when I say I don't like it, it's not as great as Magny-Cours.

“I think the most important thing is that we do have a Grand Prix back in France because it's an important part of Europe, it's an important part of the European tour.

“It's just, you know, France has so many beautiful, beautiful circuits – Le Mans, for example – and for some reason we don't have it at the most beautiful track. It doesn't register for me, I'm a driver and I'm dead straight with you, and I'm not gonna beat around the bush.

“But maybe we will have the best race of the whole season there.”

The French GP will take place at Paul Ricard on June 24. Built in 1970, the track has hosted the French GP 14 times between 1971 and ’90.

Next year's race will be the first French GP since the 2008 event at Magny-Cours.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event French GP
Track Circuit Paul Ricard
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Article type Breaking news
Topic Formula 1 2018
0 shares

Formula 1 2018

New Ferrari F1 car passes FIA crash tests News
Formula 1

New Ferrari F1 car passes FIA crash tests

F1 2018: Calendar, line-ups and testing schedule News
Formula 1

F1 2018: Calendar, line-ups and testing schedule

Ocon: Force India needs to be News
Formula 1

Ocon: Force India needs to be "perfect everywhere" in 2018

Sauber reveals Alfa Romeo 2018 livery concept News
Formula 1

Sauber reveals Alfa Romeo 2018 livery concept

Sauber confirms Ericsson alongside Leclerc for 2018 News
Formula 1

Sauber confirms Ericsson alongside Leclerc for 2018

To the Formula 1 main page