Haas was "blindsided" by strong 2018 season

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
152 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
173 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
180 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
194 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
236 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
243 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
257 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
264 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
278 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
292 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
299 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
313 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
327 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas was "blindsided" by strong 2018 season

shares
comments
Haas was "blindsided" by strong 2018 season
By:
Co-author: Jonathan Noble
Jan 3, 2020, 10:31 AM

The Haas Formula 1 team was "blindsided" by its good results during the 2018 season and failed to see its 2019 car problems early enough, according to Gunther Steiner.

The American outfit enjoyed a strong 2018 - its third season in Formula 1 - and went on to finish in fifth place in the constructors' championship with 93 points.

But, despite a sixth-place finish in the 2019 season opener in Melbourne, Haas endured a miserable year as it struggled to make its tyres work in most conditions.

The team dropped to ninth in the standings, its worst result since its debut campaign in 2016, with just 28 points.

Steiner reckons that coming from such a strong season in 2018 contributed to making Haas oblivious to its issues.

Asked if the Bahrain Grand Prix, the second race of the season, was the first clue about the tyre problems, he said: "No, that's the first time it came to light that something isn't right and we found we could not manage the tyres.

"Then we tried to work with the tyre, tried to influence the tyre from the outside instead of going down to see if we had an aero problem, because the car was good in qualifying.

"Barcelona again we weren't sure if it worked or not, but when you get a good result you believe in it. Maybe by having these good results in the beginning we were a little bit blindsided because having come off a season like 2018 which was very good, also maybe we were a little bit overconfident, we just know it now.

"Not knowing where you are, you don't react properly and once you really understand what it is – which was summer break time – it's too late.

"After the summer break you don't think of the racetrack anymore, we were just too far off. So it was better to go back and focus on 2020."

Read Also:

Steiner says his drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean began expressing their worries about the car around the time of the Spanish GP, but he acknowledges the team didn't listen to them.

"There [in Spain] the result was good," Steiner added about Barcelona, where both drivers scored despite a clash between them.

"We saw it again in qualifying, but not in the race because in the race we saw we had [a crash]. So we didn't figure out in the race what happened, but the car in Barcelona could have been strong.

"So maybe in Barcelona we believed a little bit too much that the car is good everywhere. This car was good in Barcelona specifically. So at the time the drivers said this is good.

"We were into Q3 and I think we qualified sixth or seventh there, pretty good. So how can we say this is not good? One of these things we thought was maybe little bit blinded by the 2018 result."

He added: "With hindsight it's easy to say I would react differently to what happened in Barcelona. I would say, 'guys, you need to get together here, something doesn't stack up'. We believed the results more than the data and the drivers.

"So, we believed the easy bit and the nice bit to believe, which was the result – not the reality which was not charming. Something is up here. The guys are not happy, 'but the result is good'. 'OK', but they have a good reactionary budget."

Next article
Key team personnel shouldn't be F1 boss - Ferrari

Previous article

Key team personnel shouldn't be F1 boss - Ferrari
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Pablo Elizalde

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Key team personnel shouldn't be F1 boss - Ferrari

1h
2
Dakar

Dakar competitor crashes out before event even starts

3
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo F1 team rebranded as Kubica joins in reserve role

4
World Superbike

Davies: Redding's size a "big advantage" for me

5
Formula 1

Stella promoted amid McLaren F1 restructuring

Latest videos

Behind the Scenes with Carlos Sainz's Sim install 07:10
Formula 1

Behind the Scenes with Carlos Sainz's Sim install

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 01:23
Formula 1

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1 01:51
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers 04:09
Formula 1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day 03:17
Formula 1

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day

Latest news

Haas was "blindsided" by strong 2018 season
F1

Haas was "blindsided" by strong 2018 season

Key team personnel shouldn't be F1 boss - Ferrari
F1

Key team personnel shouldn't be F1 boss - Ferrari

Stella promoted amid McLaren F1 restructuring
F1

Stella promoted amid McLaren F1 restructuring

Vasseur: Giovinazzi Spa crash almost cost him his seat
F1

Vasseur: Giovinazzi Spa crash almost cost him his seat

Verstappen will "speed up" Albon's Red Bull adaptation
F1

Verstappen will "speed up" Albon's Red Bull adaptation

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.