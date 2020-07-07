Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
129 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
142 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas took no "unnecessary risk" with cooling despite issues

shares
comments
Haas took no "unnecessary risk" with cooling despite issues
By:
Jul 7, 2020, 11:15 AM

Haas Formula 1 team boss Gunther Steiner insists that the team didn't take an "unnecessary risk" by going too marginal on cooling in the Austrian Grand Prix.

Both drivers suffered overheating issues from early in the race, and both retired with brake failures, with Magnussen completing only 24 laps and his team mate managing 49.

Steiner insists that the US-owned team hadn't anticipated any issues in the race in Austria, even after two days of practice and qualifying.

"The brake issue, I don't know why it came up, we're still investigating," he said when asked by Motorsport.com.

"They overheated pretty early. We needed to manage it to get to the end of the race, but we didn't think it was this dramatic, that they will break or they will not last.

"Romain had the same thing as Kevin, and we were just calling in on the radio when he had the failure because we saw that it had gone extreme, his wear as well. So they just wore out, due to overheating, so we need to find out why we had all this overheating today.

"We were pretty sure that we can survive. Brakes are always an issue here, but we didn't expect it to be this big of an issue that you cannot finish the race.

"Cooling the brakes, it's got a dynamic influence on the car, and therefore you go with as little as possible, but it is just an estimate. You make how much cooling you need.

"For sure you go to the limit of what you think but you you try not to go over the limit for aero reasons, because cooling normally shouldn't be an issue, but if you cool more, you lose aero performance. We didn't take an unnecessary risk because we didn't expect it to be this bad."

Read Also:

The VF20 has only run in winter testing in Barcelona as the team was not able to do an extra filming day during the break, and Steiner admitted that extra running might have helped to flag the problem.

"Obviously if we would have had a test we would have noticed before what is happening," he said. "But I wouldn't blame it on that. There must be somewhere something to do with the correlation, because we didn't expect it.

"We were aware that we were running hot, but you need to run on the limit. But we didn't think we were this close to the limit, or over the limit.

"Running under the same circumstances would help because then you've got the actual data and the facts like otherwise, it's just a simulation. So for sure we need to look into it, why that didn't match our simulations?"

Despite the double retirement Steiner was not unhappy with the pace of the car when it wasn't compromised by the brake issues.

"I think it wasn't bad, we could keep up because we had to start to really lift and coast very early on from the first laps because we saw immediately that we are running hot with the brakes.

"So that doesn't help not only performance on lap time, but also to get the tyre to work good, and your brake balance you cannot change because otherwise it deteriorates.

"Kevin was happier than Romain was to be honest, so I think we have to build on that one and see that you can get a race to the end, because I think we could run with the cars which were around us."

 

Next article
Ranked: Hamilton's top 10 Formula 1 wins

Previous article

Ranked: Hamilton's top 10 Formula 1 wins

Next article

Mercedes admits W11 design is triggering gearbox issue

Mercedes admits W11 design is triggering gearbox issue

trending Today

Vettel challenges Ferrari claims over contract decision
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Vettel challenges Ferrari claims over contract decision

Mercedes admits W11 design is triggering gearbox issue
Formula 1 / Formula 1
52m

Mercedes admits W11 design is triggering gearbox issue

How Red Bull made the FIA give Hamilton a penalty
Formula 1 / Formula 1

How Red Bull made the FIA give Hamilton a penalty

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video

What's the deal with the new rear wings in DTM?
DTM / DTM
2h

What's the deal with the new rear wings in DTM?

F1 technical update: Mercedes, Red Bull & Renault
Formula 1 / Formula 1

F1 technical update: Mercedes, Red Bull & Renault

Haas took no "unnecessary risk" with cooling despite issues
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Haas took no "unnecessary risk" with cooling despite issues

Mercedes CEO quashes talk of feud with Wolff
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Mercedes CEO quashes talk of feud with Wolff

Latest news

Mercedes admits W11 design is triggering gearbox issue
Formula 1 / Formula 1
52m

Mercedes admits W11 design is triggering gearbox issue

Haas took no "unnecessary risk" with cooling despite issues
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Haas took no "unnecessary risk" with cooling despite issues

Ranked: Hamilton's top 10 Formula 1 wins
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Ranked: Hamilton's top 10 Formula 1 wins

Mercedes CEO quashes talk of feud with Wolff
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Mercedes CEO quashes talk of feud with Wolff

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel challenges Ferrari claims over contract decision

3h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes admits W11 design is triggering gearbox issue

52m
3
Formula 1

How Red Bull made the FIA give Hamilton a penalty

4
Formula 1

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video

5
DTM

What's the deal with the new rear wings in DTM?

2h

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos 03:12
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers

F1 2020 Season Preview 21:37
Formula 1

F1 2020 Season Preview

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July 01:06
Formula 1

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever

Latest news

Mercedes admits W11 design is triggering gearbox issue
Formula 1

Mercedes admits W11 design is triggering gearbox issue

Haas took no "unnecessary risk" with cooling despite issues
Formula 1

Haas took no "unnecessary risk" with cooling despite issues

Ranked: Hamilton's top 10 Formula 1 wins
Formula 1

Ranked: Hamilton's top 10 Formula 1 wins

Mercedes CEO quashes talk of feud with Wolff
Formula 1

Mercedes CEO quashes talk of feud with Wolff

Vettel challenges Ferrari claims over contract decision
Formula 1

Vettel challenges Ferrari claims over contract decision

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.