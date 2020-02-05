Grosjean: Speaking out key to avoiding more trouble in 2020

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
231 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
245 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
259 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
266 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
280 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
294 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean: Speaking out key to avoiding more trouble in 2020

shares
comments
Grosjean: Speaking out key to avoiding more trouble in 2020
By:
Co-author: Basile Davoine
Feb 5, 2020, 10:47 AM

Romain Grosjean thinks that his decision to speak out straight away last year when a Haas update package didn't work was key in helping the team avoid even more trouble this season.

The Frenchman was clear from as soon as he tested new aero parts at the Spanish Grand Prix that it was not an improvement, and he subsequently made clear a few races later that he felt a focus on tyres was wrong.

Those messages helped Haas expose a wind tunnel correlation issue, which it was able to address in time to ensure the problems were eradicated from its 2020 design.

Reflecting on how important his technical feedback was last year, Grosjean reckoned that if he had kept quiet about his feelings then Haas could have been heading towards a particularly troublesome campaign.

In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, he said: "As soon as the Barcelona race, when we brought the evolution to the car, I immediately said that there was a problem and that it wasn't working.

"At Paul Ricard, after qualifying, I told them that we had to stop concentrating on the tyres because that wasn't the problem. There was another real problem with the car.

"That's when the studies were more thorough, and we realised that there was a real problem. It was a correlation problem between the wind tunnel and the track.

"What's certain is that if I hadn't said in Barcelona that the evolution wasn't working, they would have continued in the same direction and this year it wouldn't have gone well. That was definitely a positive point."

Read Also:

Grosjean has faith that Haas has learned from what went wrong last year, but reckons the opening minute of pre-season testing will be critical to confirming that. It's why too the team is not wasting any effort on an official launch, and will instead show its car in public for the first time in the pitlane on the first morning of the test.

"We're not making a presentation, we're just launching," said Grosjean. "We're going to concentrate on the essentials and really get the best out of the car as quickly as possible."

He added: "We're waiting to see how is the car on track. We have all the numbers from the wind tunnel. I think we've learned a lot from last year. Now, again, the only answer we're really going to get is when we run the car and see how it performs on the track.

"We've tried to understand where the problems of correlation come from. We've tried to understand what we have done differently from others, and we've looked at the concepts around us.

"And then we're going to wait for the first few laps in Barcelona to make sure that we measure everything that happens in the car and that we're in line with the wind tunnel."

Next article
Tech insight: What we can expect from the 2020 F1 Mercedes

Previous article

Tech insight: What we can expect from the 2020 F1 Mercedes
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Romain Grosjean Shop Now
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Super GT

Honda has 'no excuses' with front-engined NSX-GT

2
Formula 1

Tech insight: What we can expect from the 2020 F1 Mercedes

2h
3
MotoGP

Has Ducati made another MotoGP tech breakthrough?

4
FIA F3

David Schumacher lands Charouz F3 seat for 2020

32m
5
Dakar

Prodrive to contest 2021 Dakar Rally

19m

Latest videos

What we can expect from the 2020 F1 Mercedes 01:18
Formula 1

What we can expect from the 2020 F1 Mercedes

Behind 2009's double-diffuser dominator 03:19
Formula 1

Behind 2009's double-diffuser dominator

Chapman's black and gold legend: The Lotus 79 03:51
Formula 1

Chapman's black and gold legend: The Lotus 79

The teams that need to improve in 2020 08:54
Formula 1

The teams that need to improve in 2020

Looking back on the Williams FW14B 03:17
Formula 1

Looking back on the Williams FW14B

Latest news

Grosjean: Speaking out key to avoiding more trouble in 2020
F1

Grosjean: Speaking out key to avoiding more trouble in 2020

Tech insight: What we can expect from the 2020 F1 Mercedes
F1

Tech insight: What we can expect from the 2020 F1 Mercedes

Ricciardo: Netflix doc put F1 "on the map" in the US
F1

Ricciardo: Netflix doc put F1 "on the map" in the US

Ex-Caterham F1 boss denies bribery scandal involvement
F1

Ex-Caterham F1 boss denies bribery scandal involvement

Inside Ocon's first day at Renault
F1

Inside Ocon's first day at Renault

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.