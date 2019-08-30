Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in progress . . .
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
90 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean: Haas' Melbourne spec could yet return after Monza

shares
comments
Grosjean: Haas' Melbourne spec could yet return after Monza
By:
Aug 30, 2019, 8:36 AM

Romain Grosjean says that the Haas Formula 1 team could revert to its original spec car later in the season despite focussing on the latest version for the Belgian and Italian GPs.

After experimenting with old and new specs before the summer break, the team is running the latest iteration for both Grosjean and teammate Kevin Magnussen in low-downforce configuration at both Spa and Monza.

However, Grosjean, who has always preferred the original version, says that Haas had no choice as the Spa/Monza wings could not be used on the Melbourne spec car.

“It’s not a decision, it was a no choice option,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com. “Because the low-downforce package is not runnable on the old car.

"I knew it since a long time, before Silverstone, that we had to be running the new car here and Monza, and then we can decide for the next few races.

“So it doesn’t mean that the old lady is not going to come back in the garage. Actually it’s because we didn’t have a choice, the wings don’t fit on the old car.”

Asked if he expected to see the original spec after Monza, Grosjean said: “Maybe. Singapore, let’s see how that one behaves. Russia most likely.”

Haas team boss Gunther Steiner insisted that the latest spec gave the team the best opportunity to address its problems for 2020.

“We think it’s the best going forward, to understand better what not to do for next year,” said Steiner. “That decision we just reached before the break, we met up in Maranello with the aero people and came up with this solution, that this is the best going forward, so we can learn and try to cure our problem that we’ve got.

More Haas F1 news:

“This gives us the most stable platform to learn what to do for next year, put it like this. We’re not considering this as a baseline for next year, we’re considering this as a baseline so whichever way we go with the high and low downforce this year, this is the best platform to work with. We think this will be the most competitive one that we can learn the most from.

“We cannot prove it because we have nothing to compare it with, we’ll never have that proof, but at the moment this is our outcome, comparing the two cars, that this spec of car will be the best performing one as we can see it right now.”

Magnussen supports the decision to focus on the latest spec, which he has always stuck with.

“I think we’ve made the decision to stick with the newest package to try to pursue the potential in the package that we see,” said the Dane. “It’s been tricky, it’s shown some weaknesses, but also it’s shown some big strengths.

“So try and pursue that a little bit and invest in the future development while doing what’s best right now. It’s better to work with this package right now and try and make it work than step back and lose ground like that. It’s better to make this work and further the development.

Asked by Motorsport.com to elaborate on the latest spec’s strengths, he said: “The car is very nice to drive when it works, but then it can turn on its head, be a dog to drive as well.

"So when it’s good, it’s really good. So that’s what we want to try and pursue.”

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Next article
Gasly's demotion not "unfair", says Ricciardo

Previous article

Gasly's demotion not "unfair", says Ricciardo

Next article

Live: Follow Belgian GP practice as it happens

Live: Follow Belgian GP practice as it happens
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Romain Grosjean Shop Now , Kevin Magnussen
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 In progress
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
QU Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Belgian GP practice as it happens

49m
2
Formula 1

Haas names three candidates to partner Magnussen in 2020

3
Formula 1

Gasly's demotion not "unfair", says Ricciardo

1h

Latest videos

2020 F1 calendar revealed - what's new? 03:22
Formula 1

2020 F1 calendar revealed - what's new?

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020 05:21
Formula 1

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test 03:25
Formula 1

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance 06:23
Formula 1

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance

How a Renault and Red Bull reject rescued his F1 career 04:32
Formula 1

How a Renault and Red Bull reject rescued his F1 career

Latest news

Live: Follow Belgian GP practice as it happens
F1

Live: Follow Belgian GP practice as it happens

Grosjean: Haas' Melbourne spec could yet return after Monza
F1

Grosjean: Haas' Melbourne spec could yet return after Monza

Gasly's demotion not "unfair", says Ricciardo
F1

Gasly's demotion not "unfair", says Ricciardo

Renault duo, Sainz set for penalties after engine upgrade
F1

Renault duo, Sainz set for penalties after engine upgrade

Belgian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane
F1

Belgian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.