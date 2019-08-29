German GP could return at different venue in the future

Although Hockenheim officials had hoped that a deal could be put in place to rescue the event for next year, it was absent from the draft 2020 schedule that was released by F1 on Thursday.

While a swift return to the calendar is unlikely, F1 has revealed that other tracks and cities have expressed interest in getting the German GP back longer term.

Formula 1 Global Director of Promoters and Business Relations Chloe Targett-Adams said about the German GP's fate: "With Germany we knew it was going to be tricky.

"It was touch and go with the last renewal but with the support of the circuit, the Hockenheim municipality and with Mercedes as title sponsor we were able to extend for a year but that wasn't possible for 2020.

"It's sad that F1 will not be in Germany next year although we will see what happens in the longer term. There is a strong pipeline of interest from other interested regions, cities and parties. It's great to have that level of interest even when you are leaving a territory."

Although Germany will not have a race in 2020, Targett-Adams says that F1 is still looking at ways it can continue to keep the country's fans close to the sport.

"Strategically, it is something we are thinking about, whereby if we are out of a market from a race perspective how do we engage with fans in the market in terms of live events?" she said.

"Is that through fan festivals, testing? What avenues are available to bring fans close to the action if the opportunity to attend a race no longer exists?"

Targett-Adams has also confirmed that a final contract has not yet been signed with Italian Grand Prix chiefs, despite an agreement being in place.

"We're working on it at the moment and we're hoping that we will have a positive outcome sooner rather than later," she said.

"We announced earlier this year that we had reached commercial terms in principle, so it is now just a case of working through the final agreements and that takes a little bit of time."