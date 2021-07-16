Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022
Formula 1 News

Gasly 'really positive' over F1 future after Marko lunch

By:

Pierre Gasly says he has had a “really positive” talk with Red Bull motorsport boss Helmut Marko about his future with the AlphaTauri Formula 1 team.

Gasly 'really positive' over F1 future after Marko lunch

Red Bull Racing is expected to confirm Sergio Perez for next year, so there is no opening at the senior outfit for Gasly to return.

Gasly is therefore set to stay at AlphaTauri and the Frenchman says his discussion with Marko gave him some reassurance about the Faenza team’s future.

“We talked in Austria actually, we had a very good lunch together,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com if he has spoken to Marko about his future in F1.

“I think we talked about a lot of things, and it was really positive to understand a bit more about their view and their plans, and how they are seeing the future, because we are still contracted for some more time together.

“And yeah, we'll see what the future brings. I know they're really pleased with with my performances and what I bring to the team.

"So that's what I need to keep focusing on, and we'll see what happens. But it was was good to talk to him.”

Read Also:

Gasly believes that the change of rules for 2022 presents a possible opportunity for AlphaTauri to progress up the order, although he concedes that it could also be challenging.

“I think just looking at it in an objective way it can go either way,” he said.

“If we are the one finding a special trick on the car, which will work very well, then potentially we can have even better results next year.

“At the same time we could miss something big on the car, and talking with the designers, it's extremely difficult.

"There are so many directions to start from, a brand new page, that it's very, very difficult to know where you're going to be. Or to be sure that you didn't miss anything at any point.

“So there is a there is quite a lot of unknown going into next year. But I don't think anyone can know who is going to be the real strength in the paddock.

“Obviously the top teams with the knowledge and the tools and the facilities they have, I think they have more chances to get it right. But nothing is guaranteed. And there could be some good surprises next year.”

He added: “This year we have the rear end of 2019. So we are two years back from what other guys are running.

"So I think there are some positives from this change. And that's why I look at it in a positive way. We'll see what happens.”

shares
comments
Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022

Previous article

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

3 h
2
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022

1 h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks

16 h
4
Formula 1

Formula 1 reveals full-size 2022 car for first time

20 h
5
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

1 d
Latest news
Gasly 'really positive' over F1 future after Marko lunch
Formula 1

Gasly 'really positive' over F1 future after Marko lunch

1 h
Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022

1 h
Verstappen seeking F1 qualifying improvements for British GP
Formula 1

Verstappen seeking F1 qualifying improvements for British GP

2 h
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime
Formula 1

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

2 h
Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

3 h
Latest videos
F1: McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown tests positive for COVID-19 00:33
Formula 1
50m

F1: McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown tests positive for COVID-19

Formula 1: Vettel disagrees with giving F1 sprint winners official pole stat 00:51
Formula 1
3 h

Formula 1: Vettel disagrees with giving F1 sprint winners official pole stat

Formula 1: Hamilton officially opens Motorsport UK's new HQ 00:45
Formula 1
3 h

Formula 1: Hamilton officially opens Motorsport UK's new HQ

F1 Fast Facts: British GP 02:20
Formula 1
3 h

F1 Fast Facts: British GP

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone 00:50
Formula 1
19 h

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022 2022 F1 car unveil
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022

Can Alpine turn its 2021 F1 season around?
Formula 1

Can Alpine turn its 2021 F1 season around?

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime
IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Trending Today

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks

Formula 1 reveals full-size 2022 car for first time
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 reveals full-size 2022 car for first time

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Penske confirms Keselowski NASCAR Cup exit, Cindric to drive No. 2 in 2022
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Penske confirms Keselowski NASCAR Cup exit, Cindric to drive No. 2 in 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix.

Formula 1
2 h
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Lawrence Stroll is a man who likes getting what he wants. And, right now, what he wants above all else is to turn his Aston Martin Formula 1 team into winners and world champions.

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test Prime

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Prime

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says Luke Smith.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez Prime

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Motorsport.com picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder.

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021
Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless Prime

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

Silverstone will be the first trial of Formula 1's new sprint race format on Saturday, which sets the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix. But one key decision means the history books will be unnecessarily warped for this and other repeat experiments.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2021

Latest news

Gasly 'really positive' over F1 future after Marko lunch
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly 'really positive' over F1 future after Marko lunch

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022

Verstappen seeking F1 qualifying improvements for British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen seeking F1 qualifying improvements for British GP

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.