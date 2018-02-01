FIA issues 2018 Formula 1 entry list

The FIA has issued a definitive 2018 Formula 1 entry list, which formally confirms the race numbers of rookie drivers Charles Leclerc and Sergey Sirotkin – as well as the new official names of several of the teams.
F2 champion Leclerc has opted for number 16 for his Sauber, having explained late last year that this was his third choice, while Sirotkin will run with 35 on his Williams.
As expected, Aston Martin has been added as title sponsor to Red Bull Racing, while Scuderia Toro Rosso will now be known as Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda, with the energy drink company now included in the official team name.
Alfa Romeo becomes part of the Sauber name as title sponsor, while McLaren F1 Team re-appears on the list after three years as McLaren Honda.
Sahara Force India is still listed with its usual name, but a change is expected to be formally announced before the start of the season.
Formula 1 2018 entry list:
|No.
|Driver
|Company
|Team
|Chassis
|Engine
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas Formula LLC
|Haas F1 Team
|Haas
|Ferrari
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Formula LLC
|Haas F1 Team
|Haas
|Ferrari
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren Racing Limited
|McLaren F1 Team
|McLaren
|Renault
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren Racing Limited
|McLaren F1 Team
|McLaren
|Renault
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Racing Limited
|Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
|Red Bull Racing
|TAG Heuer
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Limited
|Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
|Red Bull Racing
|TAG Heuer
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault Sport Racing Ltd
|Renault Sport Formula One Team
|Renault
|Renault
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Renault Sport Racing Ltd
|Renault Sport Formula One Team
|Renault
|Renault
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Formula 1 Team Limited
|Sahara Force India F1 Team
|Force India
|Mercedes
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Formula 1 Team Limited
|Sahara Force India F1 Team
|Force India
|Mercedes
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber Motorsport AG
|Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Sauber Motorsport AG
|Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari SPA
|Scuderia Ferrari
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari SPA
|Scuderia Ferrari
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia Toro Rosso SPA
|Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda
|Scuderia Toro Rosso
|Honda
|28
|Brendon Hartley
|Scuderia Toro Rosso SPA
|Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda
|Scuderia Toro Rosso
|Honda
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited
|Williams Martini Racing
|Williams
|Mercedes
|35
|Sergey Sirotkin
|Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited
|Williams Martini Racing
|Williams
|Mercedes