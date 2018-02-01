Global
FIA issues 2018 Formula 1 entry list

By: Adam Cooper, F1 Reporter
01/02/2018 07:44

The FIA has issued a definitive 2018 Formula 1 entry list, which formally confirms the race numbers of rookie drivers Charles Leclerc and Sergey Sirotkin – as well as the new official names of several of the teams.

F2 champion Leclerc has opted for number 16 for his Sauber, having explained late last year that this was his third choice, while Sirotkin will run with 35 on his Williams. 

As expected, Aston Martin has been added as title sponsor to Red Bull Racing, while Scuderia Toro Rosso will now be known as Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda, with the energy drink company now included in the official team name.

Alfa Romeo becomes part of the Sauber name as title sponsor, while McLaren F1 Team re-appears on the list after three years as McLaren Honda.

Sahara Force India is still listed with its usual name, but a change is expected to be formally announced before the start of the season.

Formula 1 2018 entry list:

No.DriverCompanyTeamChassisEngine
8  Romain Grosjean Haas Formula LLC Haas F1 Team Haas Ferrari 
20   Kevin Magnussen  Haas Formula LLC Haas F1 Team Haas  Ferrari 
14   Fernando Alonso  McLaren Racing Limited McLaren F1 Team  McLaren  Renault 
 Stoffel Vandoorne  McLaren Racing Limited McLaren F1 Team  McLaren  Renault 
44   Lewis Hamilton  Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport Mercedes  Mercedes 
77   Valtteri Bottas  Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport Mercedes  Mercedes 
 Daniel Ricciardo  Red Bull Racing Limited Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Red Bull Racing  TAG Heuer 
33   Max Verstappen  Red Bull Racing Limited Aston Martin Red Bull Racing  Red Bull Racing  TAG Heuer 
27   Nico Hulkenberg  Renault Sport Racing Ltd Renault Sport Formula One Team Renault  Renault 
55   Carlos Sainz  Renault Sport Racing Ltd Renault Sport Formula One Team Renault  Renault 
11   Sergio Perez Force India Formula 1 Team Limited Sahara Force India F1 Team Force India  Mercedes 
31   Esteban Ocon  Force India Formula 1 Team Limited Sahara Force India F1 Team Force India  Mercedes 
 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Motorsport AG Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team Sauber  Ferrari 
16   Charles Leclerc  Sauber Motorsport AG Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team Sauber  Ferrari 
 Sebastian Vettel  Ferrari SPA Scuderia Ferrari Ferrari Ferrari 
 Kimi Raikkonen  Ferrari SPA  Scuderia Ferrari  Ferrari  Ferrari 
10   Pierre Gasly  Scuderia Toro Rosso SPA  Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda  Scuderia Toro Rosso  Honda 
28   Brendon Hartley  Scuderia Toro Rosso SPA  Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda  Scuderia Toro Rosso  Honda
18   Lance Stroll  Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited Williams Martini Racing Williams Mercedes 
35   Sergey Sirotkin  Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited Williams Martini Racing Williams  Mercedes 
