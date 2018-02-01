FIA issues 2018 Formula 1 entry list

The FIA has issued a definitive 2018 Formula 1 entry list, which formally confirms the race numbers of rookie drivers Charles Leclerc and Sergey Sirotkin – as well as the new official names of several of the teams.

F2 champion Leclerc has opted for number 16 for his Sauber, having explained late last year that this was his third choice, while Sirotkin will run with 35 on his Williams.

As expected, Aston Martin has been added as title sponsor to Red Bull Racing, while Scuderia Toro Rosso will now be known as Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda, with the energy drink company now included in the official team name.

Alfa Romeo becomes part of the Sauber name as title sponsor, while McLaren F1 Team re-appears on the list after three years as McLaren Honda.

Sahara Force India is still listed with its usual name, but a change is expected to be formally announced before the start of the season.

Formula 1 2018 entry list:

No. Driver Company Team Chassis Engine 8 Romain Grosjean Haas Formula LLC Haas F1 Team Haas Ferrari 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Formula LLC Haas F1 Team Haas Ferrari 14 Fernando Alonso McLaren McLaren McLaren Renault 2 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren McLaren McLaren Renault 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport Mercedes Mercedes 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport Mercedes Mercedes 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Aston Martin Red Bull Red Bull TAG Heuer 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Aston Martin Red Bull Red Bull TAG Heuer 27 Nico Hulkenberg Renault Sport Racing Ltd Renault Sport Formula One Team Renault Renault 55 Carlos Sainz Renault Sport Racing Ltd Renault Sport Formula One Team Renault Renault 11 Sergio Perez Force India Formula 1 Team Limited Sahara Force India F1 Team Force India Mercedes 31 Esteban Ocon Force India Formula 1 Team Limited Sahara Force India F1 Team Force India Mercedes 9 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Motorsport AG Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team Sauber Ferrari 16 Charles Leclerc Sauber Motorsport AG Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team Sauber Ferrari 5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Scuderia Ferrari Ferrari Ferrari 7 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari Scuderia Ferrari Ferrari Ferrari 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia Toro Rosso SPA Red Bull Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda 28 Brendon Hartley Scuderia Toro Rosso SPA Red Bull Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda 18 Lance Stroll Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited Williams Martini Racing Williams Mercedes 35 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited Williams Martini Racing Williams Mercedes