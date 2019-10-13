Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Race in
01 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Breaking news

Ferrari "quite surprised" by Suzuka qualifying 1-2

shares
comments
Ferrari "quite surprised" by Suzuka qualifying 1-2
By:
Oct 13, 2019, 3:04 AM

Ferrari duo Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc have admitted their front-row lock out at the Japanese Grand Prix was unexpected.

With rivals Mercedes having looked so fast on Friday, few had expected Ferrari to have a chance of maintaining a run of pole positions that stretches back to the Belgian Grand Prix.  

But the Maranello cars were dominant throughout the delayed Sunday morning Q3 session, with Vettel ending up on pole from his teammate by just under two tenths of a second.

Vettel said: “I think we are quite surprised, to be honest. We didn’t expect to have the front row so I am very happy.

“It was unbelievable, the car being so light on fuel and new tyres. We had a headwind up the Esses, which is just what you want because then the car feels even better. 

"I don’t think I used the brakes other than Turn 2. It was unbelievable. I really enjoyed it but it is only part of the job done so let’s look forward to this afternoon.”

Leclerc admitted that he had not been as happy with his car this weekend, even though he still had enough to edge out Mercedes.

“Seb did an amazing lap and today he just deserved to be on pole” said the Monegasque driver. “I’ve been a bit struggling since the beginning of the weekend but to be honest I was pretty happy with my lap now in qualifying, apart from the last sector where I did some few mistakes but pole position was not possible.

“Seb was just too quick, so congratulations to him. Very happy and very surprised to be first and second after the free practices we have had.”

Third-fastest Valtteri Bottas said that Ferrari’s straightline speed advantage had again played a key part in leaving his outfit unable to respond.

“We seemed quite strong ahead of qualifying but always knew Ferrari maybe might have something in reserve to turn things up, especially in Q3,” explained the Mercedes driver. “They were untouchable really.

“It is the same thing: on the straight lines they are quicker, through the corners we are good. We had the new package here with the new aero bits and that was a lot better than before but still not quite enough.”

Next article
Japanese GP: Vettel on pole as Ferrari locks out front row

Previous article

Japanese GP: Vettel on pole as Ferrari locks out front row

Next article

Williams in race against time to replace Kubica's chassis

Williams in race against time to replace Kubica's chassis
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP
Sub-event QU
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Charles Leclerc
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Japanese GP: Vettel on pole as Ferrari locks out front row

1h
2
Formula 1

Wolff: Ferrari's qualifying pace came "out of nowhere"

29m
3
Formula 1

Raikkonen: F1's wet-weather limitations "look ridiculous"

4
Formula 1

Live: Follow the Japanese GP as it happens

3h
5
Supercars

The full 2019 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Japanese GP 00:56
Formula 1
57m

Starting Grid for the Japanese GP

Discovering an 'illegal secret' on a Formula 1 car 02:36
Formula 1

Discovering an 'illegal secret' on a Formula 1 car

8 F1 drivers who only started one grand prix 11:54
Formula 1

8 F1 drivers who only started one grand prix

Verstappen gets thrilling taste of Honda history in Japan 10:11
Formula 1

Verstappen gets thrilling taste of Honda history in Japan

Looking at Red Bull’s front suspension arrangement 00:44
Formula 1

Looking at Red Bull’s front suspension arrangement

Latest news

Wolff: Ferrari's qualifying pace came "out of nowhere"
F1

Wolff: Ferrari's qualifying pace came "out of nowhere"

Williams in race against time to replace Kubica's chassis
F1

Williams in race against time to replace Kubica's chassis

Ferrari "quite surprised" by Suzuka qualifying 1-2
F1

Ferrari "quite surprised" by Suzuka qualifying 1-2

Japanese GP: Vettel on pole as Ferrari locks out front row
F1

Japanese GP: Vettel on pole as Ferrari locks out front row

Live: Follow the Japanese GP as it happens
F1

Live: Follow the Japanese GP as it happens

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.