The changes that helped Ferrari grab pole in Canada

Ferrari's return to form at the Canadian Grand Prix, with Sebastian Vettel grabbing pole position, has come on the back of the team introducing some significant updates to its car in Montreal.

Armed with a new floor and bargeboards, Ferrari has also made a number of track specific modifications to its existing package as it looks to maximise aerodynamic efficiency.

New bargeboards

Ferrari SF71H bargeboard, Canadian GP Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The bargeboards are a refinement of the concept that has already been in use this season, with the shape of the main elements and their slots revised. Three smaller slots can now be found in the sloped section that follows.

The footplate has also been treated to a modification, with the forwardmost of the two elements now reaching right the way across to the serrated elements.

Ferrari SF71H floor detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Working in conjunction with the bargeboard’s lower elements and the floor’s leading edge is the wider splitter extension facilitated by the change in rules for 2017 (highlighted in blue), which now has three well defined L-shaped elements.

Low drag means no T-wing

Ferrari SF71H rear wing detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Having utilised the space left over when the regulations were changed for 2018, Ferrari has, up until this point, been using an arched T-Wing.

Even though the appendage has a relatively low drag impact, the team has removed it in Canada, as it goes in search of more straight line speed.

Brake challenge

Ferrari SF71H front brake duct, captioned Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Almost a quarter of the lap time around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is spent slowing the car, with Brembo classifying turns 6, 8, 10 and 13 as ‘hard’, making it not only a challenge for the driver but also for the engineers.

This year Ferrari has continued the recent trend of proportioning some of the brake duct’s design to power a blown axle, improving the aerodynamic footprint around the wheel rim and tyre.

However, this doesn’t mean that brake cooling is forsaken, with the designers carefully attributing cooled airflow to the brake discs and calipers.

The brake drum also features numerous apertures from which heat being generated by the brakes can be released. This can be carefully placed in order to maximise how the heat is rejected so it also interacts with the wheel rim and consequently the tyre in the most effective manner too.