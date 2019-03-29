Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Breaking news

Ferrari: Friday dominance "misleading" due to engine modes

shares
comments
Ferrari: Friday dominance
By:
1h ago

Ferrari insists its strong form in Friday practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix is "misleading" because its pace was flattered by turning up its engine modes.

After a disappointing season opener in Australia, Ferrari bounced back in Bahrain as Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc comfortably topped the two practice sessions on Friday.

But while the SF90's pace looked impressive, team principal Mattia Binotto remains cautious – as he revealed that Ferrari used more powerful engine settings than its rivals.

“I think the delta you may see to the others is not too significant, and I think tomorrow it will certainly be a more tough battle,” he explained. “The others will be very strong tomorrow.

“I think it is quite obvious, and you may see the GPS data and from the speed on the straights, we were certainly pushing different engine modes compared to what the others were doing today. So I am expecting a very tough battle tomorrow.”

He added: “I think that the results of today are misleading. I’m expecting quite a different situation tomorrow in qualifying, I’m expecting our main competitors to be very strong again.

“But certainly, for what we’ve seen today, the situation is quite different to what we’ve seen in Australia. Which means that we’ve progressed compared to Australia.

"Still we need to work on our car based on the feeling and the data we’ve got today.”

Ferrari’s decision to turn up its engine is likely related to its effort to get to the bottom of the problems that were exposed in Australia as well as check the modifications that the team has made for this weekend.

“I think we improved our situation after Australia, and this one is quite a different track,” added Binotto.

“So let’s say that we do not have at least the problems we suffered in Australia thanks to the track on one side and thanks to a modification we made. That is where we need to start from.”

Next article
Kubica feels his car "completely different" to Russell's

Previous article

Kubica feels his car "completely different" to Russell's
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Ferrari: Friday dominance "misleading" due to engine modes Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: Friday dominance "misleading" due to engine modes

1h ago
Honda's Ducati-style winglet rejected by MotoGP Article
MotoGP

Honda's Ducati-style winglet rejected by MotoGP

Kubica feels his car Article
Formula 1

Kubica feels his car "completely different" to Russell's

Latest videos
Vettel ducked the question about Ferrari's cooling 10:22
Formula 1

Vettel ducked the question about Ferrari's cooling

12h ago
Five things to look out for in the Bahrain Grand Prix 04:35
Formula 1

Five things to look out for in the Bahrain Grand Prix

Mar 27, 2019

News in depth
Ferrari: Friday dominance
Formula 1

Ferrari: Friday dominance "misleading" due to engine modes

Kubica feels his car
Formula 1

Kubica feels his car "completely different" to Russell's

Hamilton: Bahrain competitive order unlike Australian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Bahrain competitive order unlike Australian GP

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.