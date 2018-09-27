Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 says triple-header would only return for flyaways

shares
comments
F1 says triple-header would only return for flyaways
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
Sep 27, 2018, 8:09 AM

Formula 1 will only consider having a triple-header again in the future if it was for a run of flyaway races, says grand prix racing’s sporting director Steve Nielsen.

This year the French, Austrian and British Grands Prix all ran on consecutive weekends, but the intensity of the events allied to daunting travel schedule left teams unhappy about how tiring it was for personnel.

F1 has steered clear of attempting another triple-header in 2019, and Nielsen has said that if it was ever felt necessary to do it again in the future then it would be highly unlikely to be for European events.

Asked ahead of the Russian GP about the lessons of the triple-header, Nielsen explained: "I think what it taught us is that if we were to do a triple-header again – and it's not something we'd undertake lightly - it would certainly be better to do it at flyaway events rather than European ones.

"In Europe we have large hospitality units. They are unique, but constructing and deconstructing them is enormously time consuming and hugely expensive in terms of manpower etc.

"So if we were to do something like a triple-header I think it would be at flyaways."

Nielsen has explained that while the distances travelled in flyaways are greater, they are actually logistically easier for teams to deal with than European events.

"While European back-to-backs probably sound simpler, they are far more complex than the flyaways," he said.

"The European back-to-backs involve taking down motorhomes, building motorhomes, fleets of trucks and all sorts of movement. In Europe, F1 requires nearly 300 articulated trucks. It's actually far more complex than a flyaway.

"With flyaways the distances are obviously far greater, but you're basically packing everything up and putting it all on the same set of planes.

"Formula 1 organises the movement of all the teams' freight and it's a very efficient process; the way in which the equipment moves is much slicker than at a European race.

"If you had to choose a pattern F1 is best set up for, it's ironically the long distance flyways that are the easiest in terms of logistics."

Next Formula 1 article
Fukuzumi, Makino remain Honda's top F1 hopefuls

Previous article

Fukuzumi, Makino remain Honda's top F1 hopefuls

Next article

Uralkali claims it is suing Force India administrators

Uralkali claims it is suing Force India administrators
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

News in depth
Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.