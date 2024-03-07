F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained

McLaren MCL38 rear wing detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren has modified its rear wing for Saudi Arabia with a dipped section in the centre of the mainplane and upper flap present, while a similarly curved notch has been taken out of the upper flap’s trailing edge.

Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44 rear wing detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the Sauber C44 rear wing which has a double pillar layout with a shallow swan-neck arrangement. Also note the teardrop-shaped flap pivots which they were the first to introduce several seasons ago and have since found their way onto other cars up and down the grid.

Ferrari SF-24 rear wing detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Ferrari rear wing has a Gurney flap attached to the upper flap’s trailing edge but could be removed if the team can find the right balance, which would then likely boost straightline speed. Also note the team is continuing to use the semi-detached tip section solution it introduced this season.

Aston Martin AMR24 rear wing detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin’s rear wing features a varied chord height and trimmed trailing edge, which if we work inwards from the tip section it begins with a shorter chord section before reaching its maximum height, while a notch is also employed in the central section too.

Mercedes F1 W15 rear wing detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes has a new lower downforce rear wing arrangement at its disposal this weekend, as the central portion of the mainplane has been flattened out and the upper flap follows similar contours. Also note the use of a notch in the centre of the upper flap to help reduce drag, while we’re also treated to a view of the DRS mechanism without the bodywork in place.

Williams Racing garage atmosphere Photo by: Shameem Fahath

Two different cooling configurations for Williams, with a louvred panel visible in the sidepod’s gulley on the left-hand arrangement.

RB F1 Team VCARB 01 rear detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The low downforce rear wing on the RB01 features semi-detached tip sections, with a much shallower angle of attack on the mainplane and upper flaps.

Aston Martin AMR24 rear detail, Saudi Arabian GP Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of the rear crash structure on the Aston Martin AMR24 reveals the twin winglet arrangement that the team have this year, with one element affixed directly to the crash structure, while the rearmost one sits on a spar in order it sits outboard of the crash structure.

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

A look inside the Red Bull RB20’s sidepods without the bodywork in place reveals the V-shaped layout it has for the radiators and coolers.

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the upswept forward section of the edge wing on the Red Bull RB20, which also features divisible strakes to help manage flow in the region.

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull’s lower downforce rear wing arrangement is similar in DNA to the wing seen in Bahrain, with the camber, chord and angle of attack of the mainplane and upper flap altered to reduce downforce and drag.

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the snorkel on the Red Bull RB20 that mates with a similar arrangement housed in the nose to provide a supply of cool air into the cockpit.

Red Bull Racing RB20 front brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull utilise a d-shaped inlet arrangement on the front brake duct, which proceeds to be shaped similarly along its length where it is then used as the hot exit at the rear of the assembly.

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the semi-detached tip section on the RB20’s rear wing, with a teardrop-shaped flap pivot also employed by the team.

Mercedes W15 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

A look under the bodywork of the Mercedes W15, with the centreline cooler on display, while we’re also able to see some of the inboard suspension elements, with the team having switched to a pushrod layout for 2024.

Mercedes W15 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

Another angle showing off Mercedes lower downforce rear wing, which features a reduction in the size of the mainplane in the central section and a more abrupt transition to the endplate. This is mirrored in the upper flap’s design with the tip section reaching forward out over the mainplane as a consequence.

Ferrari SF-24 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the Ferrari SF-24’s inboard suspension elements, with the team using Belleville springs as part of their heave damper arrangement.

Ferrari SF-24 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the front caliper and its enclosure on the Ferrari SF-24

Ferrari SF-24 rear wing Photo by: Uncredited

Ferrari also has a semi-detached tip section on its rear wing for 2024, which alters the relationship with the mainplane, endplate and rear cutout section to better manage the vortex that’s shed from this region.

Ferrari SF-24 front brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the front brake duct inlet on the Ferrari SF-24 which is divided up into different channels in order to feed the various components with cool air. Note the use of wires on the leading edge of those channels to try and prevent debris clogging up the air’s passage into these channels.

McLaren MCL38 front wing detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the outer section on the MCL38’s front wing, with the three upper elements all skewed from the endplate in order to create distinct shedding surfaces and improve outwash around the front tyre.

Williams FW46 detail Photo by: Filip Cleeren

To reduce drag and balance the car, Williams will trial the use of just a single beam wing element on the FW46 during Free Practice.

RB F1 Team VCARB 01 detail Photo by: Filip Cleeren

Similarly, the RB01 has also been outfitted with just a single element beam wing, although they have it coupled to a lower downforce rear wing arrangement.

Red Bull Racing RB20 side detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the rear bodywork on the RB20, which has been altered for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to better suit the cooling requirements for the circuit at hand.