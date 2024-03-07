All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained

Join us as we delve into the Formula 1 technical features on display as the teams prepared their cars for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Matt Somerfield Giorgio Piola
Upd:
Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail

Uncredited

McLaren MCL38 rear wing detail

McLaren MCL38 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren has modified its rear wing for Saudi Arabia with a dipped section in the centre of the mainplane and upper flap present, while a similarly curved notch has been taken out of the upper flap’s trailing edge.

Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44 rear wing detail

Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the Sauber C44 rear wing which has a double pillar layout with a shallow swan-neck arrangement. Also note the teardrop-shaped flap pivots which they were the first to introduce several seasons ago and have since found their way onto other cars up and down the grid.

Ferrari SF-24 rear wing detail

Ferrari SF-24 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Ferrari rear wing has a Gurney flap attached to the upper flap’s trailing edge but could be removed if the team can find the right balance, which would then likely boost straightline speed. Also note the team is continuing to use the semi-detached tip section solution it introduced this season.

Aston Martin AMR24 rear wing detail

Aston Martin AMR24 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin’s rear wing features a varied chord height and trimmed trailing edge, which if we work inwards from the tip section it begins with a shorter chord section before reaching its maximum height, while a notch is also employed in the central section too.

Mercedes F1 W15 rear wing detail

Mercedes F1 W15 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes has a new lower downforce rear wing arrangement at its disposal this weekend, as the central portion of the mainplane has been flattened out and the upper flap follows similar contours. Also note the use of a notch in the centre of the upper flap to help reduce drag, while we’re also treated to a view of the DRS mechanism without the bodywork in place.

Williams Racing garage atmosphere

Williams Racing garage atmosphere

Photo by: Shameem Fahath

Two different cooling configurations for Williams, with a louvred panel visible in the sidepod’s gulley on the left-hand arrangement.

RB F1 Team VCARB 01 rear detail

RB F1 Team VCARB 01 rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The low downforce rear wing on the RB01 features semi-detached tip sections, with a much shallower angle of attack on the mainplane and upper flaps.

Aston Martin AMR24 rear detail, Saudi Arabian GP

Aston Martin AMR24 rear detail, Saudi Arabian GP

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of the rear crash structure on the Aston Martin AMR24 reveals the twin winglet arrangement that the team have this year, with one element affixed directly to the crash structure, while the rearmost one sits on a spar in order it sits outboard of the crash structure.

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A look inside the Red Bull RB20’s sidepods without the bodywork in place reveals the V-shaped layout it has for the radiators and coolers.

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the upswept forward section of the edge wing on the Red Bull RB20, which also features divisible strakes to help manage flow in the region.

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull’s lower downforce rear wing arrangement is similar in DNA to the wing seen in Bahrain, with the camber, chord and angle of attack of the mainplane and upper flap altered to reduce downforce and drag.

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the snorkel on the Red Bull RB20 that mates with a similar arrangement housed in the nose to provide a supply of cool air into the cockpit.

Red Bull Racing RB20 front brake drum detail

Red Bull Racing RB20 front brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull utilise a d-shaped inlet arrangement on the front brake duct, which proceeds to be shaped similarly along its length where it is then used as the hot exit at the rear of the assembly.

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the semi-detached tip section on the RB20’s rear wing, with a teardrop-shaped flap pivot also employed by the team.

Mercedes W15 technical detail

Mercedes W15 technical detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A look under the bodywork of the Mercedes W15, with the centreline cooler on display, while we’re also able to see some of the inboard suspension elements, with the team having switched to a pushrod layout for 2024.

Mercedes W15 technical detail

Mercedes W15 technical detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Another angle showing off Mercedes lower downforce rear wing, which features a reduction in the size of the mainplane in the central section and a more abrupt transition to the endplate. This is mirrored in the upper flap’s design with the tip section reaching forward out over the mainplane as a consequence.

Ferrari SF-24 technical detail

Ferrari SF-24 technical detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the Ferrari SF-24’s inboard suspension elements, with the team using Belleville springs as part of their heave damper arrangement.

Ferrari SF-24 technical detail

Ferrari SF-24 technical detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the front caliper and its enclosure on the Ferrari SF-24

Ferrari SF-24 rear wing

Ferrari SF-24 rear wing

Photo by: Uncredited

Ferrari also has a semi-detached tip section on its rear wing for 2024, which alters the relationship with the mainplane, endplate and rear cutout section to better manage the vortex that’s shed from this region.

Ferrari SF-24 front brake drum detail

Ferrari SF-24 front brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the front brake duct inlet on the Ferrari SF-24 which is divided up into different channels in order to feed the various components with cool air. Note the use of wires on the leading edge of those channels to try and prevent debris clogging up the air’s passage into these channels.

McLaren MCL38 front wing detail

McLaren MCL38 front wing detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the outer section on the MCL38’s front wing, with the three upper elements all skewed from the endplate in order to create distinct shedding surfaces and improve outwash around the front tyre.

Williams FW46 detail

Williams FW46 detail

Photo by: Filip Cleeren

To reduce drag and balance the car, Williams will trial the use of just a single beam wing element on the FW46 during Free Practice.

RB F1 Team VCARB 01 detail

RB F1 Team VCARB 01 detail

Photo by: Filip Cleeren

Similarly, the RB01 has also been outfitted with just a single element beam wing, although they have it coupled to a lower downforce rear wing arrangement.

Red Bull Racing RB20 side detail

Red Bull Racing RB20 side detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the rear bodywork on the RB20, which has been altered for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to better suit the cooling requirements for the circuit at hand.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Next article What we learned from Thursday F1 practice at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Matt Somerfield
More from
Matt Somerfield
Mercedes goes aggressive with rear wing tweak for Saudi Arabia

Mercedes goes aggressive with rear wing tweak for Saudi Arabia

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Mercedes goes aggressive with rear wing tweak for Saudi Arabia Mercedes goes aggressive with rear wing tweak for Saudi Arabia
What we learned about the new F1 car designs in the Bahrain GP

What we learned about the new F1 car designs in the Bahrain GP

Formula 1
Bahrain GP
What we learned about the new F1 car designs in the Bahrain GP What we learned about the new F1 car designs in the Bahrain GP
Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole

F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole
Who is Sainz's F1 Saudi Arabian GP replacement Oliver Bearman?

Who is Sainz's F1 Saudi Arabian GP replacement Oliver Bearman?

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Who is Sainz's F1 Saudi Arabian GP replacement Oliver Bearman? Who is Sainz's F1 Saudi Arabian GP replacement Oliver Bearman?
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

Latest news

Saudi Arabian GP: F1 team-mates' qualifying duels

Saudi Arabian GP: F1 team-mates' qualifying duels

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Saudi Arabian GP: F1 team-mates' qualifying duels Saudi Arabian GP: F1 team-mates' qualifying duels
Verstappen was reminded of 2021 Saudi lap wipeout with latest F1 pole

Verstappen was reminded of 2021 Saudi lap wipeout with latest F1 pole

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Verstappen was reminded of 2021 Saudi lap wipeout with latest F1 pole Verstappen was reminded of 2021 Saudi lap wipeout with latest F1 pole
F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole

F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen grabs pole by 0.3s from Leclerc

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen grabs pole by 0.3s from Leclerc

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen grabs pole by 0.3s from Leclerc F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen grabs pole by 0.3s from Leclerc

Prime

Discover prime content
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jonathan Noble
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global