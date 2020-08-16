2020 F1 World Championship points after Spanish Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton has extended his lead in the Formula 1 World Championship after his victory in the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona.
Hamilton is now 37 points ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who finished second in Spain. Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas is now six points behind Verstappen, having gained one point by setting fastest lap on the final tour.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc retains fourth, despite his non-score due to an electrical failure, with Racing Point's Lance Stroll jumping to fifth – on the same points as Red Bull’s Alex Albon. McLaren’s Lando Norris has now fallen to seventh.
In the constructors’ standings, Mercedes extended its lead over Red Bull from 67 points to 86. Racing Point has moved ahead of McLaren into third, by one point, thanks to its 4-5 finish (scoring as many points as Red Bull today). Ferrari has fallen to fifth, one point behind McLaren.
F1 World Championship points after Spanish Grand Prix
|Pos
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|132
|12/4
|25/1
|26/1
|25/1
|19/2
|25/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Max Verstappen
|95
|-
|15/3
|18/2
|19/2
|25/1
|18/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|89
|25/1
|18/2
|15/3
|-
|15/3
|16/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|45
|18/2
|-
|-
|15/3
|12/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Lance Stroll
|40
|-
|6/7
|12/4
|2/9
|8/6
|12/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Alex Albon
|40
|-
|12/4
|10/5
|4/8
|10/5
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Lando Norris
|39
|16/3
|10/5
|-
|10/5
|2/9
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Sergio Perez
|32
|8/6
|8/6
|6/7
|-
|-
|10/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|23
|10/5
|3/9
|2/9
|-
|-
|8/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Daniel Ricciardo
|20
|-
|4/8
|4/8
|12/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Sebastian Vettel
|16
|1/10
|-
|8/6
|1/10
|-
|6/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|16
|4/8
|-
|-
|8/6
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|14
|6/7
|-
|-
|6/7
|-
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|2
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|Daniil Kvyat
|2
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|1
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|Kimi Raikkonen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|Nicholas Latifi
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|George Russell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Romain Grosjean
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
F1 World Championship constructors' points after Spanish Grand Prix
|Pos
|Teams
|Points
|1
|Mercedes
|221
|37
|43
|41
|25
|34
|41
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Red Bull Racing
|135
|-
|27
|28
|23
|35
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Racing Point
|63
|8
|14
|18
|2
|14
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|McLaren
|62
|26
|13
|2
|10
|2
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Ferrari
|61
|19
|-
|8
|16
|12
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Renault F1 Team
|36
|4
|4
|4
|20
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|AlphaTauri
|16
|6
|1
|-
|6
|1
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Alfa Romeo
|2
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Haas F1 Team
|1
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Williams
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Spanish GP
|Author
|Charles Bradley