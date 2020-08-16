Formula 1
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Statistics

2020 F1 World Championship points after Spanish Grand Prix

2020 F1 World Championship points after Spanish Grand Prix
By:
Aug 16, 2020, 3:33 PM

Lewis Hamilton has extended his lead in the Formula 1 World Championship after his victory in the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona.

Hamilton is now 37 points ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who finished second in Spain. Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas is now six points behind Verstappen, having gained one point by setting fastest lap on the final tour.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc retains fourth, despite his non-score due to an electrical failure, with Racing Point's Lance Stroll jumping to fifth – on the same points as Red Bull’s Alex Albon. McLaren’s Lando Norris has now fallen to seventh.

In the constructors’ standings, Mercedes extended its lead over Red Bull from 67 points to 86. Racing Point has moved ahead of McLaren into third, by one point, thanks to its 4-5 finish (scoring as many points as Red Bull today). Ferrari has fallen to fifth, one point behind McLaren.

F1 World Championship points after Spanish Grand Prix

Pos Driver Points Austria Austria Hungary United Kingdom United Kingdom Spain Belgium Italy Italy Russian Federation Germany Portugal Italy United Arab Emirates
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 132 12/4 25/1 26/1 25/1 19/2 25/1 - - - - - - - -
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen 95 - 15/3 18/2 19/2 25/1 18/2 - - - - - - - -
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas 89 25/1 18/2 15/3 - 15/3 16/3 - - - - - - - -
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc 45 18/2 - - 15/3 12/4 - - - - - - - - -
5 Canada Lance Stroll 40 - 6/7 12/4 2/9 8/6 12/4 - - - - - - - -
6 Thailand Alex Albon 40 - 12/4 10/5 4/8 10/5 4/8 - - - - - - - -
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris 39 16/3 10/5 - 10/5 2/9 1/10 - - - - - - - -
8 Mexico Sergio Perez 32 8/6 8/6 6/7 - - 10/5 - - - - - - - -
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 23 10/5 3/9 2/9 - - 8/6 - - - - - - - -
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 20 - 4/8 4/8 12/4 - - - - - - - - - -
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel 16 1/10 - 8/6 1/10 - 6/7 - - - - - - - -
12 France Esteban Ocon 16 4/8 - - 8/6 4/8 - - - - - - - - -
13 France Pierre Gasly 14 6/7 - - 6/7 - 2/9 - - - - - - - -
14 Germany Nico Hulkenberg 6 - - - - 6/7 - - - - - - - - -
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 2 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat 2 - 1/10 - - 1/10 - - - - - - - - -
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 1 - - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Finland Kimi Raikkonen 0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi 0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 United Kingdom George Russell 0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 France Romain Grosjean 0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

F1 World Championship constructors' points after Spanish Grand Prix

Pos Teams Points Austria Austria Hungary United Kingdom United Kingdom Spain Belgium Italy Italy Russian Federation Germany Portugal Italy United Arab Emirates
1 Germany Mercedes 221 37 43 41 25 34 41 - - - - - - - -
2 Austria Red Bull Racing 135 - 27 28 23 35 22 - - - - - - - -
3 Canada Racing Point 63 8 14 18 2 14 22 - - - - - - - -
4 United Kingdom McLaren 62 26 13 2 10 2 9 - - - - - - - -
5 Italy Ferrari 61 19 - 8 16 12 6 - - - - - - - -
6 France Renault F1 Team 36 4 4 4 20 4 - - - - - - - - -
7 Italy AlphaTauri 16 6 1 - 6 1 2 - - - - - - - -
8 Italy Alfa Romeo 2 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 United States Haas F1 Team 1 - - 1 - - - - - - - - - - -
10 United Kingdom Williams 0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Hamilton felt "in a daze" on way to dominant victory

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Author Charles Bradley

