All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Monaco GP
Practice report

F1 Monaco GP: Hamilton tops briefly red-flagged FP1

Lewis Hamilton headlined the opening free practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix as the seven-time Formula 1 champion went fastest moments before a red flag.

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The Briton reached the peak of the FP1 times by 0.029s over McLaren's Oscar Piastri, as the top five were all within a quarter of a second in this weekend's opening timed session at the Monaco circuit.

Hamilton's lap was succeeded by a red flag called for debris produced at Turn 1 by Zhou Guanyu, who survived a brush with the barrier despite losing fragments of front wing.

Read Also:

Continuous running defined the opening 20 minutes as the drivers sought to build their confidence around the Monaco circuit, with most of the field circulating on the hard tyres. 

The times thus began to fall promptly; Oscar Piastri was on top after the opening set of timed laps with a 1m18.002s on a set of mediums, but the Monte-Carlo roads soon rubbered in and the seconds began to fall away. 

After about 15 minutes of running, Max Verstappen had brought the benchmark down to a 1m13.974s - also on mediums.

Lando Norris subsequently emerged at the top on hard tyres, going 0.04s faster than Verstappen, before Ferrari laid down a marker with Charles Leclerc - the Monaco local grabbed a 1m13.343s on the hardest compound of Pirelli tyre to sit at the top.

He continued to find time to set a 1m13.132s, closing out the top times on the suite of harder tyre compounds, before Piastri returned to the top of the order with a 1m12.618s on the soft tyres.

George Russell then eclipsed the McLaren driver with a 1m12.295s, and was joined in the top two positions by team-mate Hamilton, before Piastri found more time on his next run to grab a 1m12.198s.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, leaves the garage

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, leaves the garage

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Hamilton proceeded to collect a 1m12.169s on his next tour on the soft tyres, before the session was suspended for a peppering of debris into Turn 1: Zhou Guanyu got slightly wayward on the entry to Sainte Devote and knocked off a portion of his front wing. The endplate became lodged underneath Leclerc's Ferrari.

The debris was swiftly cleared and 10 minutes remained on the clock when the session resumed, but there were no further improvements to Hamilton's overall lap.

Russell was third fastest, 0.126s shy of Hamilton's ultimate time, while Norris and Leclerc were separated by just 0.001s behind him. Fernando Alonso was sixth, 0.6s off of the best lap of the session, accosted by Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll and RB's Yuki Tsunoda.

Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz completed the top 10, as both Red Bulls fell outside of the top 10 having struggled with car balance throughout the session.

Monaco Monaco Grand Prix - Free Practice 1

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 35

1'12.169

   166.459
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 31

+0.029

1'12.198

 0.029 166.392
3 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 35

+0.126

1'12.295

 0.097 166.169
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 33

+0.227

1'12.396

 0.101 165.937
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 33

+0.228

1'12.397

 0.001 165.935
6 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 26

+0.606

1'12.775

 0.378 165.073
7 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 26

+0.620

1'12.789

 0.014 165.041
8 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 34

+0.706

1'12.875

 0.086 164.846
9 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 36

+0.732

1'12.901

 0.026 164.787
10 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 35

+0.785

1'12.954

 0.053 164.668
11 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 29

+0.815

1'12.984

 0.030 164.600
12 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 29

+1.060

1'13.229

 0.245 164.049
13 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 28

+1.079

1'13.248

 0.019 164.007
14 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 33

+1.221

1'13.390

 0.142 163.689
15 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 34

+1.256

1'13.425

 0.035 163.611
16 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 34

+1.407

1'13.576

 0.151 163.276
17 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 36

+1.981

1'14.150

 0.574 162.012
18 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 33

+1.990

1'14.159

 0.009 161.992
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 30

+2.401

1'14.570

 0.411 161.099
20 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 10

+3.405

1'15.574

 1.004 158.959
View full results  

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article F1 live: Monaco GP practice as it happened
Next article FIA implements new rules in F1 pitlane queues

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
F1 Monaco GP: Leclerc leads second practice from Hamilton, Alonso

F1 Monaco GP: Leclerc leads second practice from Hamilton, Alonso

Formula 1
Monaco GP
F1 Monaco GP: Leclerc leads second practice from Hamilton, Alonso
The Red Bull turnaround behind Max Verstappen's Imola F1 pole

The Red Bull turnaround behind Max Verstappen's Imola F1 pole

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
The Red Bull turnaround behind Max Verstappen's Imola F1 pole
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Latest news

Logano fine with NASCAR waiting for Larson "as long as it’s within reason"

Logano fine with NASCAR waiting for Larson "as long as it’s within reason"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Logano fine with NASCAR waiting for Larson "as long as it’s within reason"
IndyCar provides update to dashed white line and penalties for Indy 500

IndyCar provides update to dashed white line and penalties for Indy 500

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
IndyCar provides update to dashed white line and penalties for Indy 500
Brown: Ilott on McLaren's "consideration list" for 2025 IndyCar drive

Brown: Ilott on McLaren's "consideration list" for 2025 IndyCar drive

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Brown: Ilott on McLaren's "consideration list" for 2025 IndyCar drive
Allgaier "the lucky one" as Larson's standby driver for Coke 600

Allgaier "the lucky one" as Larson's standby driver for Coke 600

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Allgaier "the lucky one" as Larson's standby driver for Coke 600

Prime

Discover prime content
Is the Williams revival still on track?

Is the Williams revival still on track?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Is the Williams revival still on track?
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing
Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest

Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest
Did Aston Martin's Imola F1 updates really fail?

Did Aston Martin's Imola F1 updates really fail?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Did Aston Martin's Imola F1 updates really fail?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global