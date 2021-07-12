Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / McLaren F1's Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final
Formula 1 News

F1 ready to act as Hamilton Commission report released

By:

Formula 1 chiefs say they are ready to act on efforts to improve the representation of black people in the sport, as the long-awaited Hamilton Commission report is published.

F1 ready to act as Hamilton Commission report released

The report, inspired by seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, is the culmination of 10 months of research looking into why black people are under-represented in the UK motorsport industry.

Led by the Royal Academy of Engineering, the work has been focused on trying to get answers as to why just one percent of employees in F1 are from black backgrounds.

And while some answers involve wider societal issues, such as lower expectations of black students’ academic abilities leading to lower entries to STEM subjects, plus behaviour management practices that disproportionately affect black students, other factors directly related to motorsport team practices have also emerged.

These include hiring practices within motorsport teams that favour students from just a select group of high-ranking universities, plus geographical factors which mean that opportunities for work experience at rural-based teams were out of reach for students from many black communities.

The Commission has outlined 10 recommendations that it believes need to be followed if it is to achieve improved diversity in motorsport. These include:

* Asking that F1 and other motorsport teams take the lead in implementing a Diversity and Inclusion Charter for motorsport, to commit the sector to improve diversity and inclusion across all organisations.

* Calling for F1 teams and other motorsport businesses to broaden access to motorsport by expanding the apprenticeships provision to include higher apprenticeships and degree apprenticeships as an alternate pathway into the sector, as well as availability to paid work placement and work experience schemes.

Mechanics move the car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Mechanics move the car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

* Establishment of a new exclusions innovation fund, to develop programmes that address the factors that contribute to the high proportion of students from black backgrounds being excluded from schools.

* Supporting the piloting of new approaches to increase the number of black teachers in STEM subjects that lead to careers in engineering, namely mathematics, physics, design and technology, and computing.

* Supporting the creation of scholarship programmes to enable black graduates from degrees in engineering and allied subjects to progress into specialist motorsport roles.

* Calling for additional STEM activity support to be provided to supplementary schools led by black community groups across the UK.

Read Also:

The report has also highlighted other factors in F1 that could hinder its progress, such as the new cost cap acting as a deterrent for teams to offer apprenticeships to young black students.

Rhys Morgan, director at The Royal Academy of Engineering who helped compile the report, said: “We think that the cost cap is a barrier for teams to recruit apprentices, because apprentice salaries will be included in the costs for improving the performance of the car.

“Why would a team take on a young 16-year-old, with no experience, when they could take on a time-served technician or mechanic, who's going to be able to start working on the car. We think there's an opportunity there to explore how to make some exclusions within the cost cap to encourage apprenticeship training.”

Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1

Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

While the Hamilton Commission report has only just been released, the F1 organisation has already indicated that it will assess the recommendations – and has promised fresh actions imminently.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “The Hamilton Commission has delivered a comprehensive and impressive report that shows the passion Lewis has for this very important issue.

“We will take the time to read and reflect on all of the findings, but we completely agree that we need to increase diversity across the sport. We have taken action to address this and will be announcing more actions in the coming days.

“We want a sport that is representative of our hugely diverse fan base and that is why Formula 1, the FIA and all the teams are working hard to deliver on our detailed plans to create positive change across the sport. There is always more to do and the report will stimulate thoughts about further actions that are required.”

Hamilton himself says that he will personally be involved in efforts to ensure that the Commission finds are acted upon and not forgotten.

“I'm really hoping that we can take the industry on a journey with us, and unite, so that we can make long lasting, meaningful progress,” he said. “We've already had a lot of positive feedback from the key stakeholders, which is amazing to see.

“In addition to launching this report, we're also identifying the best parties and organisations to engage with, and also those that can also carry out our recommendations going forward, to ensure that the findings do not go ignored.

“This really is at the core of it, for me. It had to be not only great findings in whatever we find: the important thing is that we actually action it.”

shares
comments
McLaren F1's Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

Previous article

McLaren F1's Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton predicts Silverstone F1 sprint race will be "a train"

3 d
2
Formula 1

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin

3 d
3
Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

3 d
4
Formula 1

How F1’s biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin’s ambition

3 d
5
Formula 1

Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 F1 car with current upgrade push

3 d
Latest news
F1 ready to act as Hamilton Commission report released
Formula 1

F1 ready to act as Hamilton Commission report released

6m
McLaren F1's Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final
Formula 1

McLaren F1's Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

16m
How to become a Number 1 Mechanic in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1

How to become a Number 1 Mechanic in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

3 h
Marko: Red Bull F1 move for Russell "worth considering"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull F1 move for Russell "worth considering"

3 h
Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull F1 set-up
Video Inside
Formula 1

Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull F1 set-up

4 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull set-up 00:49
Formula 1
4 h

Formula 1: Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull set-up

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments 06:00
Formula 1
5 h

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments

Formula 1: Marko says Red Bull move for Russell 00:42
Formula 1
9 h

Formula 1: Marko says Red Bull move for Russell "worth considering"

Formula 1: Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 car with current upgrade push 00:49
Formula 1
Jul 9, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 car with current upgrade push

Formula 1: Hamilton predicts Silverstone sprint race will be 00:46
Formula 1
Jul 9, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton predicts Silverstone sprint race will be "a train"

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Brawn confident F1 drivers "will go for it" in Sprint events British GP
Formula 1

Brawn confident F1 drivers "will go for it" in Sprint events

Why Aston has taken a James Bond stunt driver under its wing
Formula 1

Why Aston has taken a James Bond stunt driver under its wing

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Prime
Formula 1

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Russell: Hamilton gets better with age "like a fine wine"
Formula 1

Russell: Hamilton gets better with age "like a fine wine"

Hamilton predicts Silverstone F1 sprint race will be "a train" British GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton predicts Silverstone F1 sprint race will be "a train"

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean? Prime
Formula 1

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean?

Trending Today

Hamilton predicts Silverstone F1 sprint race will be "a train"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton predicts Silverstone F1 sprint race will be "a train"

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

How F1’s biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin’s ambition
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1’s biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin’s ambition

Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 F1 car with current upgrade push
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 F1 car with current upgrade push

KTM “trusted” its talent system “a year earlier than we wanted”
MotoGP MotoGP

KTM “trusted” its talent system “a year earlier than we wanted”

NASCAR awaits final sign-off of crash results on Next Gen car
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR awaits final sign-off of crash results on Next Gen car

Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular threat to Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular threat to Alpine

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Prime

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says Luke Smith.

Formula 1
12 h
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez Prime

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Motorsport.com picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder.

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021
Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless Prime

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

Silverstone will be the first trial of Formula 1's new sprint race format on Saturday, which sets the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix. But one key decision means the history books will be unnecessarily warped for this and other repeat experiments.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2021
On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell Prime

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell

Over 30 years ago an exciting young French talent not only swept to the Formula 3000 title but rocked F1 with Tyrrell too. Charles Bradley reminisces with Jean Alesi on 1989…

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2021
Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new Prime

Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new

F1 teams have been accusing each other of playing fast and loose with the technical rules for many years. And sometimes, reveals Pat Symonds, that provides a great excuse to fix something that wasn’t working in the first place…

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2021
Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver Pedro Rodriguez Prime

Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver Pedro Rodriguez

Pedro Rodriguez was killed 50 years ago this week, robbing Mexico of its brightest motor racing talent. A master of the Porsche 917, he had become one of the world’s top drivers, widely respected for his wet-weather ability and versatility across Formula 1 and sportscars.

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021
The small changes behind Norris’ rise to F1 stardom Prime

The small changes behind Norris’ rise to F1 stardom

Lando Norris is arguably one of F1’s drivers of the year so far – he's barely put a wheel wrong all season. His McLaren bosses speak of him having “taken the next step” to becoming even better, a point he evidenced in Austria. Stuart Codling digs into the fine details that have helped him challenge for podiums on merit.

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021
Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Prime

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's lacklustre start to his Formula 1 comeback in 2021 raised questions about whether the same Spaniard many argue is one of the best drivers of the modern era was still in there. But recent events have shown the fire still burns inside the double world champion and that he still has the belief in himself to do the job.

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021

Latest news

F1 ready to act as Hamilton Commission report released
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 ready to act as Hamilton Commission report released

McLaren F1's Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren F1's Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

How to become a Number 1 Mechanic in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to become a Number 1 Mechanic in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

Marko: Red Bull F1 move for Russell "worth considering"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull F1 move for Russell "worth considering"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.