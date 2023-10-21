Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP
News

Leclerc had heart attack after F1 track limits radio message

Charles Leclerc “had a heart attack” on his cooldown lap after qualifying for Formula 1’s 2023 Austin race as he misunderstood a radio message regarding Max Verstappen’s track limits demotion.

Alex Kalinauckas
Author Alex Kalinauckas
Updated
Pole man Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, in Parc Ferme

The Ferrari driver had improved provisional pole position with his final run in Q3 at the Circuit of the Americas on Friday evening, only for Verstappen to pip him by 0.005s before the Red Bull racer lost his last lap for going too wide out of the penultimate corner.  

That cemented Leclerc’s third pole position of the 2023 season but was followed by an exchange with his Ferrari engineer Xavier Marcos Padros, as Leclerc was initially despondent at being pipped to pole – he exhaled “for f***s sake, for f***s sake” at hearing Verstappen’s time was 1m34.718s versus his 1m34.723s – then shocked into thinking it was he who had been demoted.

Speaking in the post-qualifying press conference, Leclerc said: “I just had a heart attack because my engineer told me ‘track limits…’ then ‘…for Verstappen’. 

“And when I heard ‘track limits’ I punched the steering wheel and my helmet and [then] I heard ‘for Verstappen’ and then I was [thinking], ‘ok, that’s better news for us!’   

“That’s why in the moment I just said to Xavi, ‘please, tell me the name before the track limits because I got too excited’.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Considering if he still expected Verstappen to be a victory candidate in Sunday’s grand prix in Texas despite the Dutchman now starting down in sixth, Leclerc said “for sure, as always”. 

He added: “But Red Bull is always very strong and obviously Max this year is always on it. So, for sure he will be a threat and up there.”  

Leclerc bettered his initial Q3 1m34.829s time on his second go but described his first effort in the final part of qualifying as “quite a bit better” than the lap that ultimately got him pole.

When asked to explain why that was the case by Motorsport.com, Leclerc said: “The first one was much cleaner – I put more of less everything together. 

“The second lap was a bit more ‘let’s go for it and see what happens’. But when you have this kind of mentality, then you have a bit more mistakes. 

“All in all, I gained more taking risks that what I’ve lost with a small mistake, so it was just a bit more difficult to put everything together once I started really pushing in that last lap.   

“But it paid off, so I’m happy.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Hamilton can ‘feel’ improvement of Mercedes F1 floor upgrade
Next article Teams and FIA to discuss F1 cockpit heat issue in next technical meeting
Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze

Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze

Formula 1
United States GP

Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze

F1 United States GP: Verstappen takes sprint shootout pole by 0.055s

F1 United States GP: Verstappen takes sprint shootout pole by 0.055s

Formula 1
United States GP

F1 United States GP: Verstappen takes sprint shootout pole by 0.055s F1 United States GP: Verstappen takes sprint shootout pole by 0.055s

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Charles Leclerc
More from
Charles Leclerc
What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc

What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc

Leclerc and Stroll penalised for track limits in F1 Qatar sprint

Leclerc and Stroll penalised for track limits in F1 Qatar sprint

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Leclerc and Stroll penalised for track limits in F1 Qatar sprint Leclerc and Stroll penalised for track limits in F1 Qatar sprint

Leclerc thought Japan F1 podium was on after mistaking Perez for Verstappen

Leclerc thought Japan F1 podium was on after mistaking Perez for Verstappen

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Leclerc thought Japan F1 podium was on after mistaking Perez for Verstappen Leclerc thought Japan F1 podium was on after mistaking Perez for Verstappen

Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin

2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin

Formula 1
United States GP

2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin 2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin

F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in Sprint

F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in Sprint

Formula 1
United States GP

F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in Sprint F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in Sprint

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Latest news

2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin

2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin 2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin

Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze

Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze

Hamilton: Red Bull’s F1 advantage remains “undeniable”

Hamilton: Red Bull’s F1 advantage remains “undeniable”

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Hamilton: Red Bull’s F1 advantage remains “undeniable” Hamilton: Red Bull’s F1 advantage remains “undeniable”

F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in Sprint

F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in Sprint

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in Sprint F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in Sprint

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1 How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe